オブジェクトパラメータをファイルから読み込みます。

virtual bool  Load(
  int  file_handle      // ファイルハンドル
  ）

パラメータ

file_handle

[in] FileOpen(...) 関数ですでに開かれたバイナリファイルのハンドル

戻り値

成功の場合は true、エラーが発生した場合は false