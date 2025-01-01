//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Check for position reverse |

//| INPUT: no. |

//| OUTPUT: true-if trade operation processed, false otherwise. |

//| REMARK: no. |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CExpert::CheckReverse()

{

if(m_position.PositionType()==POSITION_TYPE_BUY)

{

//--- check the possibility of reverse the long position

if(CheckReverseLong()) return(true);

}

else

//--- check the possibility of reverse the short position

if(CheckReverseShort()) return(true);

//--- return without operations

return(false);

}