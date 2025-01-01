DocumentationSections
CheckCloseShort 

CheckCloseShort

Checks conditions to close a short position.

virtual bool  CheckCloseShort()

Return Value

true - trade operation has been executed, otherwise - false.

Note

It checks conditions to close a short position (CheckCloseShort() method of Signal object) and if they are satisfied, it closes the position ( CloseShort() method).

Implementation

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check for short position close or limit/stop order delete        |
//| INPUT:  no.                                                      |
//| OUTPUT: true-if trade operation processed, false otherwise.      |
//| REMARK: no.                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CExpert::CheckCloseShort()
  {
   double price=EMPTY_VALUE;
//--- check for short close operations
   if(m_signal.CheckCloseShort(price))
      return(CloseShort(price));
//--- return without operations
   return(false);
  }