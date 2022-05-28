VWAP Volume And Price
- Indicators
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Renato TakahashiI´m an Automation Enginner and, since I´ve been presented to financial markets, get in love with expert advisors and with the great opportunity to help you make profit in Forex, mainly.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
VWAP Volume And Price is the indicator for Volume Weighted Average Price, designed according to regular calculation.
The average price is calculated using typical price - (high + low + close) / 3 - and weighted by volume for each candle.
So, the indicator can be used to trend trades, balanced with volume.
Try other products and expert advisors too.
Any doubt, PM.
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