Girafee Bands EA is an expert advisor that uses Bollinger Bands and On Balance Volume as indicators. Girafee entry signals and trade out depends on Bollinger complex averages and bands crosses, according to Girafee strategy and a Magic Multiplier that can be configured for low to high frequency trading, even in trend trades or not. Also, Bollinger Bands can be enabled as trade out system. In addition, OBV can be used as a filter to trade in, according to a growth volume or not. A special autolot system can also be enabled, just during a trade operation, resulting in a smart soft martingale and a smart soft Fibonacci autolot.

Indicators:

- Bollinger Bands.

- On Balance Volume.

Features:

- Fully automated trading.

- Few parameter settings to configure.

- Smart trade in and trade out.

- Smart soft Martingales or Fibonacci autolot.

- Spread filter.

- Easy to configure, test and run.

Settings:

- Robot: Girafee Bands EA 1.00 – (Name of your robot – expert advisor)

- Magic number: 9938 – (Magic number to specify orders)

- Basic lot size: 0.1 – (Lot size of each order)

- Symbol digits: 5 (Number of digits of each symbol, ex: EURUSD – 5)

- Maximum volume (Symbol - 0 if automatic and not backtest): 0 (Copy maximum volume per symbol or 0 to automatic)

- Maximum spread to open orders (points): 15 (Maximum spread)

- Maximum number of opened orders (1-20): 20 (Maximum simultaneous orders)

- Trade behavior (true - trend, false - against trend): false (Trades on trend or not)

- Bollinger Band period: 20

- Bollinger Band standard deviation: 2.0

- Bollinger Bands Magic Multiplier: 4 (Magic multiplier number to be used on Girafee strategy)

- Enable Bollinger long trade out: true (Enable Bollinger trade out on buy orders)

- Enable Bollinger short trade out: true (Enable Bollinger trade out on sell orders)

- Enable OBV: true (Enable On Balance Volume indicator as filter)

- Growth volume on Bands crossing: true (Enable if a growth volume on band crossing is required)

- Enable autolot: true (Enable if autolot is required)

- Fibonacci autolot Mode: true (Enable if autolot is done according to Fibonacci. If false, autolot will be done according to Martingale).

Recommended symbol: EURUSD.

Recommended timeframe: M15, H1.