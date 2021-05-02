*** MT5 SIGNAL ***

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/991449





PM for optimization set files!





SARchastic Frog EA (HAHAHA) is an expert advisor that uses Parabolic SAR, Stochastic Oscillator and On Balance Volume OBV as indicators.

Parabolic SAR is used to detect trend or not trend prices and can be configured for different timeframes and on trend or against trend.

Stochastic Oscillator is used to open buy or sell orders according to a bull ou bear trend, according to trade in and trade out configurations.

SARchastic EA operates with “takeprofit and stoploss”, having no martingales, calculated on Parabolic SAR values, resulting in dynamic features. Also, it´s possible to configure Stochastic Oscillator as trade out, based on stochastic values. It´s important to emphasize that the trading system will close orders if trade out was achieved, even if takeprofit or stoploss were far from deal.

Indicators:

- Parabolic SAR.

- Stochastic Oscillator.

- On Balance Volume.

Features:

- Fully automated trading.

- Smart signal detection system.

- Smart exit strategy.

- Operate according trend or against trend.

- Stoploss operation mode.

- No Martingales.

- Easy to configure, test and run.

Recommended symbol: EURUSD

Recommended timeframe: H1



