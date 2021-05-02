SARchastic Frog EA

*** MT5 SIGNAL ***

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/991449


PM for optimization set files!


SARchastic Frog EA (HAHAHA) is an expert advisor that uses Parabolic SARStochastic Oscillator and On Balance Volume OBV as indicators.

Parabolic SAR is used to detect trend or not trend prices and can be configured for different timeframes and on trend or against trend.

Stochastic Oscillator is used to open buy or sell orders according to a bull ou bear trend, according to trade in and trade out configurations.

SARchastic EA operates with “takeprofit and stoploss”, having no martingales, calculated on Parabolic SAR values, resulting in dynamic features. Also, it´s possible to configure Stochastic Oscillator as trade out, based on stochastic values. It´s important to emphasize that the trading system will close orders if trade out was achieved, even if takeprofit or stoploss were far from deal.

Indicators:

-         Parabolic SAR.

-         Stochastic Oscillator.

-         On Balance Volume.

Features:

-         Fully automated trading.

-         Smart signal detection system.

-         Smart exit strategy.

-         Operate according trend or against trend.

-         Stoploss operation mode.

-         No Martingales.

-         Easy to configure, test and run.

Recommended symbol: EURUSD

Recommended timeframe: H1


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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
The Gold Space
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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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Rafael Miceli
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Rafael Miceli 2021.12.23 12:20 
 

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Renato Takahashi
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Reply from developer Renato Takahashi 2023.01.17 15:35
Thanks for this review! I hope SARchastic is still getting profits!
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