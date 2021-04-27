Trading Bee EA is a trend or reversal expert advisor that uses Ichimoku Kinko Hyo, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic SAR, Stochastic Oscillator, Relative Strength Index RSI and OBV.

Ichimoku and SAR works to recognize trend, while RSI, Bollinger Bands and Stochastic makes entry signals according to its optimization.

Trading Bee EA can be configured to trade trends or against trends. It´s possible to configure maximum spread for orders, maximum number of opened orders and others general settings.

Ichimoku and SAR can be enabled or disabled and configured to different timeframes.

Bollinger Bands can be used for entry signals, according to prices and bands crosses. RSI can be used for entry signals too, according to RSI value and buy or sell trade in limits. Stochastic can be used for entry signals, according to K and D values and buy or sell trade in limits and K and D crosses (K crossing D on long and D crossing K on short).

Trading Bee EA doesn´t have specific values of takeprofit and stoploss. The trading out strategy is based on Bollinger Bands, RSI and Stochastic. Bollinger Bands can be configured for trade out, according to prices and bands crosses. RSI can be used as trade out according to RSI value and buy or sell trade out limits. Stochastic can be used as trade out according to K and D values and buy or sell trade out limits. First case wiil be trade out. OBV works as a trade in filter.

Features:

- Fully automated trading.

- Smart trend trade algorithm for a smart signal detection system.

- Intelligent and dynamic trade out system.

- NO Martingales.

Settings:

- Robot: Trading Bee EA 1.01 – (Name of your robot)

- Magic number: 10 – (Magic number to specify orders)

- Basic lot size: 0.1 – (Lot size)

- Symbol digits: 5 (number of digits of each symbol)

- Maximum volume (Symbol - 0 if automatic and not backtest): 500 (Maximum volume per symbol)

- Maximum spread to open orders: 15 (Maximum spread definition)

- Trade behavior (true - trend, false - against trend): false (If true orders will be on trend. If false, against trend)

- Maximum number of opened orders: 20 (Maximum number of orders)

- Fixed Stoploss (points): 1500

- Fixed Takeprofit (points): 1500



- Enable Ichimoku trend detection: true (Option to enable Ichimoku trend)

- Ichimoku´s timeframe: H4 (Ichimoku indicator timeframe definition - H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, M30, M20, M15, M12, M10, M6, M5, M4, M3, M2, M1, 0 - current)

- Tenkan period: 9 – (Ichimoku Tenkan line period)

- Kijun period: 26 – (Ichimoku Kijun line period)

- Senkou period: 52 – (Ichimoku Senkou line period)

- Enable Parabolic SAR trend detection: (Option to enable SAR trend)

- SAR timeframe: H1 (SAR indicator timeframe definition - H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, M30, M20, M15, M12, M10, M6, M5, M4, M3, M2, M1, 0 - current)

- Step SAR: 0.02 – (Step SAR number)

- Max SAR: 0.2 – (Max SAR number)

- Bollinger Band period: 20 – (Bollinger Band period)

- Bollinger Band shift: 0 – (Bollinger Band shift)

- Bollinger Band standard deviation: 2.00 – (Bollinger Band standard deviation)

- Enable Bollinger buy trade in: true

- Enable Bollinger buy trade out: true

- Enable Bollinger sell trade in: true

- Enable Bollinger sell trade out: true

- RSI period: 14 (Period of RSI indicator)

- Enable RSI buy trade in: true

- RSI buy trade in limit: 30 (Limit for long trade in)

- Enable RSI buy trade out: true

- RSI buy trade out limit: 70 (Limit for long trade out)

- Enable RSI sell trade in: true

- RSI sell trade in limit: 70 (Limit for short trade in)

- Enable RSI sell trade out:

- RSI sell trade out limit: 30 (Limit for short trade out)

- Stochastic smooth: 3 – (Stochastic smooth)

- Stochastic %K: 14 – (Stochastic K)

- Stochastic %D: 3 – (Stochastic D)

- Enable Stochastic buy trade in: true

- Stochastic buy trade in limit: 20 (Limit for long trade in)

- Enable Stochastic buy trade out: true

- Stochastic buy trade out limit: 80 (Limit for long trade out)

- Enable Stochastic sell trade in: true

- Stochastic sell trade in limit: 80 (Limit for short trade in)

- Enable Stochastic sell trade out: true

- Stochastic sell trade out limit: 20 (Limit for short trade out)

- OBV enable: true (Enable OBV filter)

- Growth volume on crossing: true (Growth or not )

Recomm. symbol: EURUSD, M15