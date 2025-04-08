MC Datrix EA

All words I spent time to describe this EA trading system does not worth a download that you can do to test this expert advisor.

MC Datrix EA is a trading system that combines trend filter, trigger points with specific conditions, smart takeprofit and stoploss calculations, a break orders system based on smart reversal trend.

Trend filter was developed with TRIX indicator and also can be enabled or not.

Trigger points were specially projected with MACD indicators values and signals. Trigger points can be filtered by trix behavior and OBV conditions.

Takeprofit and stoploss are calculated based on ATR indicator, developed as a smart TRIX cenario analysis. Depending on trix values, TP and SL can be configured with different ATR multipliers.

A smart reversal detection system was projected according to the stretch of two moving averages, avoiding sending trend orders on problably end end of trend.

As I said, try it first and then we can talk about trading strategy and others things related to this EA.

Download it and backtest on EURUSD, H1, on a broker similar to FBS.

I am here to talk with you and help everybody to have success on forex market.

Default configuration for EURUSD, H1.


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