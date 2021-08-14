Smartingale EA is a trading system that can operate martingale levels based on Ichimoku clouds.

It´s possible to configure Ichimoku indicator, as soon as martingale parameters.

Smartingale EA is optimized for EURUSD, M15, but it can also be optimized for other pairs and timeframes.

Download it now and let it trades.

Let me know if you wanna some other set files! PM!