Doji Hunter EA

*** SALE *** PROMO PRICE ***


Doji Hunter EA is a candlestick reader reversal expert advisor that recognizes candlestick pattern DOJI, either for long or short trades. Stochastic OscillatorBollinger Bands and On Balance Volume (OBV) can be configured and used as trade in filters. So, it´s possible to trade only dojis that are created under determined region of bands or a limit value of stochastic. Takeprofit and Stoploss can be configured as fixed ones or as Stochastic and Bollinger Bands trade out. A trail system based on Bollinger Bands can be configured.

Indicators:

-          Stochastic Oscillator.

-          Bollinger Bands.

-          On Balance Volume.

Features:

-          Smart candlestick recognition and detection system.

-          Fully automated trading.

-          Fixed takeprofit and stoploss and/or trade out.

-          Productive trade in filters.

-          Operate according reversal trend prices.

-          Stoploss operation mode, NO Martingales.

Settings:

-          Robot: Doji Hunter 1.01 – (Name of your robot – expert advisor)

-          Magic number: 13 – (Magic number to specify orders)

-          Basic lot size: 0.1 – (Lot size of each order)

-          Symbol digits: 5 (Number of digits of each symbol, ex: EURUSD – 5): 5

-          Maximum volume (Symbol - 0 if automatic and not backtest): 500 (Copy maximum volume per symbol or 0 to automatic)

-          Maximum spread to open orders: 15 (Maximum spread)

-          Maximum number of opened orders: 5 (Maximum number of simultaneous orders)

-          Doji max body size (points): 1 – (Size of doji body that will be recognize, in points – for short trades)

-          Takeprofit (points): 1400

-          Stoploss (points): 700

-          Trail enable (Bollinger bands): true

-          Trail Stoploss multiplier (x Bollinger Bands): 1.00

-          Stochastic timeframe: M30

-          Stochastic smooth: 3

-          Stochastic %K: 14

-          Stochastic %D: 3

-          Enable Stochastic in filter: true (Enable trade in with Stochastic)

-          Stochastic long in filter limit: 25 (Stochastic down trade in limit for long orders)

-          Stochastic short in filter limit: 70 (Stochastic up trade in limit for short orders)

-          Enable Stochastic trade out: false (Enable trade out with Stochastic)

-          Stochastic long trade out: 80 (Stochastic up trade out limit for long orders)

-          Stochastic short trade out: 20(Stochastic down trade out limit for short orders)

-          Bollinger band timeframe: M30

-          Bollinger band period: 20

-          Bollinger band shift: 0

-          Bollinger band standard deviation: 2.00

-          Enable Bollinger filter in: true (Enable trade in filter with Bollinger Bands)

-          Enable Bollinger trade out: false (Enable trade out with Bollinger Bands)

-          Doji candlestick volume bigger than previous: false (Enable OBV – Doji volume bigger than previous one)

Recommended symbol: EURUSD.

Recommended timeframe: M15, M5.

Default optimization for EURUSD (M15).

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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Ayush V Jain
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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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Valeriia Mishchenko
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