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Doji Hunter EA is a candlestick reader reversal expert advisor that recognizes candlestick pattern DOJI, either for long or short trades. Stochastic Oscillator, Bollinger Bands and On Balance Volume (OBV) can be configured and used as trade in filters. So, it´s possible to trade only dojis that are created under determined region of bands or a limit value of stochastic. Takeprofit and Stoploss can be configured as fixed ones or as Stochastic and Bollinger Bands trade out. A trail system based on Bollinger Bands can be configured.

Indicators:

- Stochastic Oscillator.

- Bollinger Bands.

- On Balance Volume.

Features:

- Smart candlestick recognition and detection system.

- Fully automated trading.

- Fixed takeprofit and stoploss and/or trade out.

- Productive trade in filters.

- Operate according reversal trend prices.

- Stoploss operation mode, NO Martingales.

Settings:

- Robot: Doji Hunter 1.01 – (Name of your robot – expert advisor)

- Magic number: 13 – (Magic number to specify orders)

- Basic lot size: 0.1 – (Lot size of each order)

- Symbol digits: 5 (Number of digits of each symbol, ex: EURUSD – 5): 5

- Maximum volume (Symbol - 0 if automatic and not backtest): 500 (Copy maximum volume per symbol or 0 to automatic)

- Maximum spread to open orders: 15 (Maximum spread)

- Maximum number of opened orders: 5 (Maximum number of simultaneous orders)

- Doji max body size (points): 1 – (Size of doji body that will be recognize, in points – for short trades)

- Takeprofit (points): 1400

- Stoploss (points): 700

- Trail enable (Bollinger bands): true

- Trail Stoploss multiplier (x Bollinger Bands): 1.00

- Stochastic timeframe: M30

- Stochastic smooth: 3

- Stochastic %K: 14

- Stochastic %D: 3

- Enable Stochastic in filter: true (Enable trade in with Stochastic)

- Stochastic long in filter limit: 25 (Stochastic down trade in limit for long orders)

- Stochastic short in filter limit: 70 (Stochastic up trade in limit for short orders)

- Enable Stochastic trade out: false (Enable trade out with Stochastic)

- Stochastic long trade out: 80 (Stochastic up trade out limit for long orders)

- Stochastic short trade out: 20(Stochastic down trade out limit for short orders)

- Bollinger band timeframe: M30

- Bollinger band period: 20

- Bollinger band shift: 0

- Bollinger band standard deviation: 2.00

- Enable Bollinger filter in: true (Enable trade in filter with Bollinger Bands)

- Enable Bollinger trade out: false (Enable trade out with Bollinger Bands)

- Doji candlestick volume bigger than previous: false (Enable OBV – Doji volume bigger than previous one)

Recommended symbol: EURUSD.

Recommended timeframe: M15, M5.

Default optimization for EURUSD (M15).