Kroko Trader EA
- Experts
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Renato TakahashiI´m an Automation Enginner and, since I´ve been presented to financial markets, get in love with expert advisors and with the great opportunity to help you make profit in Forex, mainly.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Kroko Trader EA is a trading system that uses William´s Alligator indicator as trend and trigger signals. Also, as a filter, ATR can be configured to trade only in certain volatility.
Takeprofit and Stoploss are calculated according to multiplier of ATR values, resulting in a dynamic stop function.
Optimized EA was on EURUSD, H1. But, it´s possible to optimize on other timeframes and currencies, such as EURUSD, M15 Scalper.
Please download it and don´t let to test other expert advisors of my profile.
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