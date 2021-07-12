Kroko Trader EA is a trading system that uses William´s Alligator indicator as trend and trigger signals. Also, as a filter, ATR can be configured to trade only in certain volatility.

Takeprofit and Stoploss are calculated according to multiplier of ATR values, resulting in a dynamic stop function.

Optimized EA was on EURUSD, H1. But, it´s possible to optimize on other timeframes and currencies, such as EURUSD, M15 Scalper.

Please download it and don´t let to test other expert advisors of my profile.