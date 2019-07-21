Aggression Volume

4.29

Aggression Volume Indicator is the kind of indicator that is rarely found in the MQL5 community because it is not based on the standard Volume data provided by the Metatrader 5 platform. It requires the scrutiny of all traffic Ticks requested on the platform...

That said, Aggression Volume indicator requests all Tick Data from your Broker and processes it to build a very special version of a Volume Indicator, where Buyers and Sellers aggressions are plotted in a form of Histogram.

Additionally, you can cross-reference all this Volume data against a N-period SMA (included in the indicator) and have like a threshold for the current Volume, compared to its past behavior.

Hope this indicator will serve well those operating the Wyckoff Method, Price Action traders, or those addicted to confirmation tools...


SETTINGS

  • How many past bars you want to process?  This way you avoid overloading you Metatrader and focus on your main goal.
  • Volume Type to process: Real Volume or Ticks Volume
  • Show Simple Moving Average on indicator?
  • Simple Moving Average period setting
  • Time (in seconds) to periodically check for Missing Bars... This is necessary because not all brokers work smoothly providing ticks for Metatrader. So, in this case, The indicator will reinforce the load of any missing bars. Please be advised that this indicator could behave "weird" (incomplete bars) when the market is closed.
NOTE:
This indicator will NOT WORK for Brokers and/or Markets with NO LAST PRICE in their feed, as for instance, Currency Pairs - that only have BID and ASK prices.



If you like this indicator, all I am asking is a little Review (not a Comment, but a REVIEW!)...   

This will mean A LOT to me... And this way I can continue to give away Cool Stuff for Free...

With No Strings Attached!  Ever!


Live Long and Prosper!

;)
Reviews 40
KhalidAdeel
54
KhalidAdeel 2025.11.09 11:26 
 

Great ..... Just some time take time to get data from server.....

Rispic281_kry
14
Rispic281_kry 2025.09.15 22:28 
 

Me gustaria probarlo en el XAUUSD

FUTURES-ALGO
131
FUTURES-ALGO 2025.04.17 16:27 
 

Really very usefull, i tested it in REGULARED FUTURES CME markets MT5- Real volume . Very good job!!

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Market Momentum PRO
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The Market Momentum indicator is based on the Volume Zone Oscillator (VZO), presented by Waleed Aly Khalil in the 2009 edition of the International Federation of Technical Analysts journal, and presents a fresh view of this market valuable data that is oftenly misunderstood and neglected: VOLUME. With this new approach of "seeing" Volume data, traders can infer more properly market behavior and increase their odds in a winning trade. "The VZO is a leading volume oscillator; its basic usefulness
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KhalidAdeel
54
KhalidAdeel 2025.11.09 11:26 
 

Great ..... Just some time take time to get data from server.....

Rispic281_kry
14
Rispic281_kry 2025.09.15 22:28 
 

Me gustaria probarlo en el XAUUSD

Yudha Setiawan
48
Yudha Setiawan 2025.07.30 12:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

cos136
115
cos136 2025.07.16 08:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

FUTURES-ALGO
131
FUTURES-ALGO 2025.04.17 16:27 
 

Really very usefull, i tested it in REGULARED FUTURES CME markets MT5- Real volume . Very good job!!

tradermoshe
14
tradermoshe 2024.07.14 11:15 
 

Coloquei no mt5 o indicador simplesmente não apareceu na no gráfico, só apareceu a janela em baixo mas o gráfico de volume não.

Flavio Javier Jarabeck
362361
Reply from developer Flavio Javier Jarabeck 2024.07.14 13:09
você escolheu o volume certo?
luvoges
51
luvoges 2024.05.14 13:38 
 

Bom dia Flávio! Achei ótimo o indicador. Porém, para mim apresenta dois problemas. 1º Só funciona com gráfico de minutos. Quando coloco em um gráfico Renko (ex. usando Santa Renko) ele não mostra nada. Mesmo utilizando B3. 2º Para utilizar em um EA creio que os buffers estejam errados. Até onde entendi, fica azul claro quando a agressão é maior do lado comprador e vermelho claro quando a agressão do lado vendedor é maior. Confere? Se sim, precisa rever os buffers, pois ele sempre traz compradores com volume superior aos vendedores. No plot do gráfico as cores ficam ok, mas nos buffers não tem como utilizar. Se comparar a agressão compradora x vendedora, pelos buffers sempre compradores ganham. Em qualquer tempo gráfico.

Flavio Javier Jarabeck
362361
Reply from developer Flavio Javier Jarabeck 2024.05.14 18:52
Olá... Como tem tem eixo X negativo, eu empilho os COMPRADORES e VENDEDORES no buffer BUY, é só fazer a diferença ;)
E eu trabalho com ticks, a corretora não deve estar entregando ticks para tempos maiores devido a custo de Data Stream, é muito dado.
Yury Litz
357
Yury Litz 2024.01.10 04:57 
 

It would be a very useful indicator, but unfortunately it doesn’t work on MT5, the window is empty :(

Flavio Javier Jarabeck
362361
Reply from developer Flavio Javier Jarabeck 2024.02.28 14:35
probably because yoyur broker does not provide volume data, OR, you chose the wrong volume Type.
Adolfo Vidales Basurto
455
Adolfo Vidales Basurto 2023.02.17 05:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Flavio Javier Jarabeck
362361
Reply from developer Flavio Javier Jarabeck 2023.02.17 11:13
até you using the correct volume type? Which Broker are you using.... Please follow the instructions described on the indicator's page. Only then you can judge the indicator, please.
Wesley Kurten
37
Wesley Kurten 2022.06.06 14:52 
 

Ótimo indicador, parabéns! Eu gostaria de saber como você o desenvolveu, quais variáveis utilizou para capturar as informações, pois queria fazer algo similar mas na forma de percentuais de força compradora e vendedora.

ney801024
14
ney801024 2022.05.20 00:57 
 

boa ferramenta pra 5min

peymaan25
28
peymaan25 2022.04.27 09:18 
 

Hi Could you please explain exactly different bar color definitions ?

Eder1
87
Eder1 2022.02.19 02:43 
 

The notification asked me for a comment. I haven't tested it yet, mt5 has been updated, version 3180, lots of bugs and custom indicators won't open.

Inácio Alves
18
Inácio Alves 2022.02.08 15:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ebertor
14
Ebertor 2022.01.18 23:01 
 

Só funcionou no gráfico de 5 minutos, nos outros gráficos não funciona e ainda trava o MT5.

1000012514
27
1000012514 2021.09.11 21:41 
 

Se funcionar no Mata t 5 creio que será uma ajuda maravilhosa mas não consigo colocar dentro do gráfico.

Marcos Santos
38
Marcos Santos 2021.09.06 20:27 
 

Não funcionou no MT 5

Flavio Javier Jarabeck
362361
Reply from developer Flavio Javier Jarabeck 2021.09.07 02:51
Qual a Corretora e Ativo?
Fabrizio Silveira
20
Fabrizio Silveira 2021.07.26 22:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Flavio Javier Jarabeck
362361
Reply from developer Flavio Javier Jarabeck 2021.07.26 23:21
É Forex? Leia a descrição completa de como o produto funciona antes de criticá-lo.
calixto5200
14
calixto5200 2021.07.06 21:12 
 

baixei mas ele esta apresentando erro e não vai para plataforma.

Server yet... Waiting... Error: 4401

Flavio Javier Jarabeck
362361
Reply from developer Flavio Javier Jarabeck 2021.09.07 02:54
Erro 4401 (Requested history not found). Sua corretora não está fornecendo os dados de Ticks do ativo.
Odirlei0211
26
Odirlei0211 2021.06.26 14:52 
 

É um indicador muito bom!! Excelente!! .. Gostei dele!! Há muito tempo que estou procurando, mas é só um indicador!! O trader precisa de mais indicadores, boa leitura de Price Action, tempo de tela, entre outros! Lembre-se: é a sua estratégia que vai te fazer vencer no mercado!!

12
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