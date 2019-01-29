Swiss VWAPsimple

4.8

Swiss VWAPsimple

Motivation

Did not find free VWAP that works, the one that I found craseh. So I created a VWAP which calculates values only for the actual day. So computer resouces are not over stressed.


What is VWAP, how is it used? 

VWAP stands for Volume Weighed Average Price, it calculates the running sum of tick volume and the runnung sum of price times tickvolume. The division of these sums result in a weighed price (Sum P*V/Sum V). The calculation starts normally at midnight. The values are strongly dependent from the starting time. Be careful if you have assets not starting at midnight. Also the calculation gets more and more unprecise during the day because the sums get bigger and bigger during the day and errors add.

VWAP is a sort of equilibrium price. It might divide the day in a long and short bias zone. I recommend to use Pivot Points, SMA200 and EMA1000 in addition to establish a daily bias dividing line. So if you have your long and short zone only trade long in the long zone and vice versa. You might go short in a long zone but the price must have a reasonable distance from the daily bias border line or the VWAP.

VWAP shows you, too, if you are in a sideways phase if price is near VWAP (and SMA200, SMA1000, Pivot Point).

Principle:


Extended long zone, beware of bull traps

................................................

Long zone, no shorts

-----------------------------------------------  VVAP

Short zone, no longs

................................................

Extended short zone, beware of bear traps




Inputs


useBarsSinceMidnight => Normal use set it to true, with closed markets you have to set it > Start point of VWAP (number of bars back) if useBarsSinceMidnight ist false

Show comment => show comment which shows distance to vwap

Comment says that you might go short in a long area => Comment tells you that you might go short in a long situation

Comment says that youmigt go long in a short area => Comment tells you that you might go short in a short situation

let the Indicator talk, vwap cross => When price crosses vwap it says  "vwap cross"

Defines warning range, too much warnings make it smaller => Tuning of the warning, set it smaller for currencies, when Vwap-Distance to price is zero, the warning comes

inpArrowCode => Wingdings font code of Mt5, cross is code 251

inpShowDistanceLabel => Show distance Ask-VWAP by label

XDISTANCE => Dstance for label X-direction

YDISTANCE => Distance for label Y-direction

inpFontSize => Fontsize for label

inpVwapText1 bis 4 => Texts for label

Timeframe

Use M1 to H1. VWAP should be invariant to timeframes. But because of rounding errors it is never exact the same in various timeframes.




Reviews 6
Isabella
139
Isabella 2024.04.17 11:56 
 

sehr nützlich zB für daily Entscheidung, aber auch kurzfristig sinnvoll

Swisstomek
51
Swisstomek 2020.11.27 15:09 
 

super Filter / Indikator. Kann ich nur empfehlen. Genauso kann ich auch den "important Lines" Indikator empfehlen.

contraror
77
contraror 2020.08.06 09:31 
 

Good work! The comments are useful reminders not to trade on the wrong side.

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Swiss CandleTime What ist CandleTime for This indicaor just displays the remaining time for a candle to build. It is best used if you trade with timframes from 3 minutes. I use it in M3 to keep postions. If I have two following red candles i usually liquidate the position. Timeframes M1 to H1 Inputs Arrow displayed => Edit your arrow string Arrow for waiting conditions => Arrow if chart is offline Text Color => color of the text Tell if there is a trend change => tells you, if the two preciding
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Normal Parabolic SAR with label of long or short state. Tells also "Parabolic long" and "short". Can be used in multitimeframe layouts together with Swiss HolyGrail indicator or in different timeframes. So, if all the indicators show "long" or "short" you can be sure that the risk of a wrong direction is small. The standard values for Parabolic SAR are 0.02 for step and 0.2 for maximum. You may experiment with changing the maximum to get smother curves.  Note that changes in parabolic SAR are la
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Idea I programmed this tool out of the necessity to be constantly informed about what is going on. Before I sometimes forgot to set a stopp loss, this is impossible with this tool. Further this tool allows you to make distributed entries, eg. with a first feeler with 0.1 contracts and when the direction is the right one you just put more contacts into the game. Money- and risk management is built in. If you use more then the predetermined number of contracts there is a warning. You are constantl
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Swiss InsideOutsideBar Imortance of Inside- and Outside Bars Inside bars are completely engulfed by its previous bar. The pattern is also known as "harami" (pregnant). Outsidebars engulf the previous bar. Inside bars might mark situations before an outbreak. They are a condensed form of a symmetrical triangle. Symmetrical triangles represent a battle between bulls and bears. There can be an outbreak to either side, mostly the outbreak is in direction of the main trend. The combination of inside
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RSI talking, use all your senses while trading! The idea When trading your eyes might be very stressed. Therefore I programmed the RSItalking. Trade what you see and what you hear ! Function This indicator says "rsioverbought" when rsi is over a threshold value (default 75%) and "rsioversold" if it is under a lower threshold (default 25%). When you keep a long position be adviced to realize profit when the indicator tells you "rsioverbought" and vice versa. You will find an explanation of the
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Filter:
Kedrov
1291
Kedrov 2025.05.15 12:07 
 

Просмотрел штук 40 VWAP в разных исполнениях. Но ни в одном не нашел коррекции по временной зоне по GMT – такое впечатление, что все брокеры работают в одной зоне. Странно!

Isabella
139
Isabella 2024.04.17 11:56 
 

sehr nützlich zB für daily Entscheidung, aber auch kurzfristig sinnvoll

Swisstomek
51
Swisstomek 2020.11.27 15:09 
 

super Filter / Indikator. Kann ich nur empfehlen. Genauso kann ich auch den "important Lines" Indikator empfehlen.

contraror
77
contraror 2020.08.06 09:31 
 

Good work! The comments are useful reminders not to trade on the wrong side.

WillieBeGood
119
WillieBeGood 2020.05.14 07:14 
 

I have not been using it for long, so a review at this time would not be fair. I plan on leaving my computer run 24/7, so maybe it will give a better indication of performance

112586
362
112586 2020.04.30 23:26 
 

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