Wave Box Market Frenquency
- Indicators
- Jean Jacques Huve Ribeiro
- Version: 1.6
This is what i have been looking for...something that shows me the candle FREQUENCY or speed of the candles at a given time. this allows me to trade where it matters and avoid quiet times. high frequency candles are good for scalping. Thank you. God bless you!
MUITO BOM INDICADOR E QUE SUBSTITUI O SATOs FORCE
Excelente indicador, estou usando junto com o seu Weis Waves e essa dupla esta sensacional! Obrigado por disponibilizar estes indicadores!
User didn't leave any comment to the rating
This is what i have been looking for...something that shows me the candle FREQUENCY or speed of the candles at a given time. this allows me to trade where it matters and avoid quiet times. high frequency candles are good for scalping. Thank you. God bless you!
MUITO BOM INDICADOR E QUE SUBSTITUI O SATOs FORCE
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Allow the use of cookies to log in to the MQL5.com website.
Please enable the necessary setting in your browser, otherwise you will not be able to log in.
Excelente indicador, estou usando junto com o seu Weis Waves e essa dupla esta sensacional! Obrigado por disponibilizar estes indicadores!