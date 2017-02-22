Cumulative Delta MT5

4.53

The indicator analyzes the volume scale and splits it into two components - seller volumes and buyer volumes, and also calculates the delta and cumulative delta.

The indicator does not flicker or redraw, its calculation and plotting are performed fairly quickly, while using the data from the smaller (relative to the current) periods.

The indicator operation modes can be switched using the Mode input variable:

  • Buy - display only the buyer volumes.
  • Sell - display only the seller volumes.
  • BuySell - display only the buyer and seller volumes in two separate scales.
  • Delta - the mode of difference (delta) between the buyer volumes and seller volumes.
  • CumDelta - cumulative delta mode.
  • CumDeltaDaily - cumulative delta mode with zeroing the balance at the beginning of each day.
  • CumDeltaWeekly - cumulative delta mode with zeroing the balance at the beginning of each week.
  • DemandAndSupply - display the supply and demand diagram.


Full recalculation of data is performed once per minute, when a new candle opens on the M1 timeframe, or in case of a user activity, namely, when scrolling the chart deeper into the history, when changing the time scale of the chart or when changing the current timeframe.

By default, the initial reference point is the very first candle from the left border of the chart window. The reference point can be changed using the BarsLimit input variable.

The indicator works with both real volumes and tick volumes. The required scale can be selected in the indicator properties using the Volumes input variable, which sets the Tick or Real modes.

In case the data from any of the volume scales or the data on any of the periods required in calculations is missing, the indicator generates a corresponding message.

Reviews 87
Xuntao Su
894
Xuntao Su 2025.12.29 06:23 
 

thanks for such an amazing tools , useful and intelligence!

Sandro Scherrer
252
Sandro Scherrer 2025.11.08 21:28 
 

Very useful and interesting indicator. Thank you for this good job!

Benjamin Afedzie
4108
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.12 15:34 
 

great work

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The indicator calculates volume profiles dynamically and displays the result as VAL, VAH and POC curves. Indicator features The indicator uses the historical data of the lower (relative to the current) timeframes for calculations: M1 - for timeframes up to H1, M5 - for timeframe H1, M15 - for timeframe H4, H1 - for timeframe D1, H4 - for timeframe W1, D1 - for timeframe MN. The color of the DPOC curve sections is determined by comparing the volume of the POC levels of all profiles that make up
Neural Predictor MT5
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The indicator refers to the means of probabilistic analysis. Prediction is performed by the Monte Carlo method together with a mathematical model of a neuron. But, the modeling of samples for this method is made not artificially, but comes from the original "nature", that is, from history. The number of samples and the detail of their modeling is achieved using the lower (relative current) timeframe. Indicator algorithm : In general terms, the algorithm boils down to the fact that the indica
Candles Delta Painter MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
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The indicator colors the candles relative to their volume delta. The calculation of the candles delta is based on the tick history or on the deals tape history (see below for a description of the input variable "Volumes"). Coloring is performed by two parameters : by delta sign, as candle color, by delta value, as candle color contrast against chart window background color. In addition to coloring the candles, the indicator also displays the delta profile on the interval specified by the user
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50712345
111
50712345 2026.03.17 14:05 
 

replicates exactly the candles. Not useful

RAUTO
14
RAUTO 2026.02.18 08:05 
 

Ottimo strumento versatile e preciso

Xuntao Su
894
Xuntao Su 2025.12.29 06:23 
 

thanks for such an amazing tools , useful and intelligence!

Sandro Scherrer
252
Sandro Scherrer 2025.11.08 21:28 
 

Very useful and interesting indicator. Thank you for this good job!

Sergey Bystrushkin
123
Sergey Bystrushkin 2025.07.23 03:59 
 

Отличный индикатор, спасибо разработчику!

tomato114
24
tomato114 2025.06.17 12:40 
 

見やすい

Benjamin Afedzie
4108
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.12 15:34 
 

great work

Lydia Kwarteng
2219
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 14:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jawharbf
78
Jawharbf 2025.02.14 19:58 
 

Very interesting work. Thanks !

Владимир
16
Владимир 2025.01.04 14:29 
 

Хорошо

Nicolas Dobrovsky
849
Nicolas Dobrovsky 2024.11.15 18:17 
 

I recommend

Petr Zharuk
1623
Petr Zharuk 2024.11.09 19:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.05 16:50 
 

ok

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
154330
Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2024.09.02 18:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

uhhhjake
46
uhhhjake 2024.07.17 15:57 
 

Indicator is useful but it repaints even though the description explicitly states otherwise. If you use the supply and demand curves you can see the last 2 to 3 bars repainting on every candle. Especially if you are looking at transitions from buyer to sell control or vice versa. The histogram is the easiest to see this. A candle might close as one that had sellers in control then after the next candle close it will show buyers in control. Conceptually makes no sense. Would be fantastic if that aspect could be fixed considering if this inidicator was giving a true representation of buyer and seller volume those numbers would be fixed and not subject to repainting.

ThienGia
48
ThienGia 2024.06.12 15:41 
 

thanks u

Rodrigo De Paula
592
Rodrigo De Paula 2024.05.31 21:58 
 

Boa tarde! Aprecio bastante seu indicador e gostaria de testar o buffer no mode DemandAndSupplyRatio, mas não consigo encontrar ele para simular no testador de estratégias. Estou usando o seguinte código abaixo para testar e dá erros: "handleCumul=iCustom(_Symbol,_Period,"Market/Cumulative Delta MT5.ex5",5,0,0,0,0,0,0,9);" Poderia me ajudar, por favor?

Evgeny Shevtsov
89135
Reply from developer Evgeny Shevtsov 2024.06.01 01:59
Olá.
A aba "Comentários" não se destina à condução de diálogos.
Repita sua pergunta na aba "Discussões" e então poderemos conversar.
Patrice Assi
108
Patrice Assi 2024.05.06 03:58 
 

Seems very good. Earl entry. Thank you

Cfu2021
14
Cfu2021 2024.03.04 22:35 
 

It looks like a good indicator, but it works on one minute chart only. Did I set correctly?

Evgeny Shevtsov
89135
Reply from developer Evgeny Shevtsov 2024.03.05 05:46
Please duplicate your question on the "Comments" tab so that we can conduct a dialogue in the order of question-answer-question-answer ...
Yuriy Volkov
18
Yuriy Volkov 2024.01.22 09:29 
 

Здравствуйте. Очень хороший индикатор, то что нужно, к тому же бесплатный. Но сегодня после обновления терминала, перестал работать, по всем инструментам и таймфреймам, пробовал "баловаться" настройками, ничего не меняется, не пойму почему...??? Подскажите, плиз.Показывает как на скринах https://drive.google.com/file/d/1lPjr_A-F2xWsFDJCtX93Z2XQ_Q8xZIsz/view?usp=sharing, https://drive.google.com/file/d/1w4JtNCObuhqO1cSZlbGudn4hq-gi_N6l/view?usp=sharing https://drive.google.com/file/d/1w4JtNCObuhqO1cSZlbGudn4hq-gi_N6l/view?usp=drive_link

Evgeny Shevtsov
89135
Reply from developer Evgeny Shevtsov 2024.01.22 09:34
Здравствуйте.
Проблема не только у Вас и не только этому индикатору - пока что ожидайте.
Поскольку вкладка "Отзывы" не предназначена (не подразумевает) ведение диалогов, то вопросы лучше задавать на вкладке "Обсуждение", ну или мне лично.
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