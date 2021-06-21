King of Trades
- Experts
-
Renato TakahashiI´m an Automation Enginner and, since I´ve been presented to financial markets, get in love with expert advisors and with the great opportunity to help you make profit in Forex, mainly.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 21 June 2021
- Activations: 20
Let the KING trades!!!
KING of TRADES is a trading system that can be optimized according to:
- Trend indicator: Ichimoku Kinko Hyo (either in different timeframe)
- Trigger system: Fractals
- Filter - trade in: Stochastic Oscillator (values and upper and lower limits)
- Stops definition: ATR (period and long and short takeprofit and stoploss)
- General: magic number, autolot (% balance), symbol digits, max spread and max number of openned orders
Default configuration on EURUSD, H1.