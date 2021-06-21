Let the KING trades!!!





KING of TRADES is a trading system that can be optimized according to:

- Trend indicator: Ichimoku Kinko Hyo (either in different timeframe)

- Trigger system: Fractals

- Filter - trade in: Stochastic Oscillator (values and upper and lower limits)

- Stops definition: ATR (period and long and short takeprofit and stoploss)

- General: magic number, autolot (% balance), symbol digits, max spread and max number of openned orders

Default configuration on EURUSD, H1.