PZ Penta O MT5

The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input.

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Customizable pattern sizes



Customizable colors and sizes



Customizable breakout periods

Customizable pattern ratios



It implements visual/sound/push/mail alerts

Kindly note that price patterns such as this can expand and the indicator must repaint to follow the expansion of the pattern. If the pattern repaints beyond the ratios entered in the parameters, the pattern will dissapear as it won't be valid any more. To trade these patterns, please resort to the donchian breakout signal.

Bullish patterns are blue

Bearish patterns are red

Penta-O patterns do not happen very often: to find more, load the indicator many times in the chart with different amplitudes. Important: This indicator has been renamed to comply with a trademark complaint from Mr. Scott M. Carney, who owns the following trademarks in the USA: Five-O Pattern.





Technical Information



The indicator is evaluated every bar, not every tick.

The last point of the pattern repaints as the pattern expands.

You can have several indicators on the chart with different amplitudes.

An alert is displayed when the pattern forms and also when the breakout takes place.

A small percentage of trading signals can repaint. You can increase the breakout period.





Input Parameters

Amplitude: Size of the patterns to be found

Breakout Period: Donchian breakout period to time signals

Max History Bars: Amount of bars to look back when the indicator loads

Min XB: Minimum XB ratio for a valid pattern



Max XB: Maximum XB ratio for a valid pattern



Min AC: Minimum AC ratio for a valid pattern



Max AC: Maximum AC ratio for a valid pattern



Min BD: Minimum BD ratio for a valid pattern



Max BD: Maximum BD ratio for a valid pattern



Labels: Select colors and sizes of the O,A,B and 1,2,3 labels



Ratios : Select colors and font-size for ratios



Alert on breakouts: Enable to receive alerts when a pattern is found

Alert on patterns: Enable to receive alerts when a breakout happens and arrows show up

Alert settings: Enable or disable visual, push, email and sound alerts





Author

Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.