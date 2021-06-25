Super Bollinger EA is an exclusive expert advisor that uses Bollinger Bands as indicator. It´s possible to configure the EA to trade as a low frequency or high frequency one - Scalping expert advisor.

A Stochastic Oscillator filter is implemented to have some specific trades on Bollinger Bands.

Takeprofit and Stoploss are calculated according to Bollinger Bands width or even with fixed TP and SL (in points).

A trail and trade out system can also be configured and optimized.

A number of orders limit also can be configured.

Optimized EA is on EURUSD, M5 Scalper.

But you can also optimize on M1 scalper and H1 trend.