Monkey Springs EA
- Experts
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Renato TakahashiI´m an Automation Enginner and, since I´ve been presented to financial markets, get in love with expert advisors and with the great opportunity to help you make profit in Forex, mainly.
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 3 July 2021
- Activations: 20
Monkey Springs EA is an expert advisor that analysis two moving averages difference (stretch).
It´s possible to trade on trend or reversal. It´s possible to configure each moving average and its difference value - stretch, as soon as a stochastic and OBV filter.
Takeprofit and stoploss are configured according to a percent of the moving averages difference.
A trail system can also be configured, according to moving averages and stochastic.
It´s also possible to configure a average takeprofit calculation and if stretch will be crescent or not.
A autolot calculated according to balance can also be used instead of basic fixed lot.
Recommended pair: EURUSD.
Recommended timeframe: H1, M15.
Default settings for EURUSD, M15. PM for more optimization settings.
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