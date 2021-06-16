Monkey Springs EA is an expert advisor that analysis two moving averages difference (stretch).

It´s possible to trade on trend or reversal. It´s possible to configure each moving average and its difference value - stretch, as soon as a stochastic and OBV filter.

Takeprofit and stoploss are configured according to a percent of the moving averages difference.

A trail system can also be configured, according to moving averages and stochastic.

It´s also possible to configure a average takeprofit calculation and if stretch will be crescent or not.

A autolot calculated according to balance can also be used instead of basic fixed lot.

Recommended pair: EURUSD.

Recommended timeframe: H1, M15.

Default settings for EURUSD, M15. PM for more optimization settings.



