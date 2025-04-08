Fuzzy Predictor EA is based on fuzzy logic strategy based on candlestick analysis, according to number of consecutives long or short candles, percent of long or short candles on a fixed candlestick sample, percent of shadow on this sample or upper and lower shadows on reversal candlesticks for reversal analysis.

When the EA analysis all this parameters, it decides, based on its fuzzy strategy, which trade will be better: trend or reversal.

Takeprofit and Stoploss is based on candlesticks sample analysis, according to a fixed Fibonacci gain, even for trend or reversal trades.

Also, It´s possible to configure filters, as soon as: moving average filter, stochastic oscillator filter and ATR filter.

As additional functions, it´s possible to autolot, defines spread maximum, number of oppened orders and use a partial execution mode.

Finally, if you wanna trade only in specific week day, you can configure this last filter.

Recomm. Symbol: EURUSD, USDJPY (Japanese Iene)

Recomm. timeframe: H1.

Backtest were done on EURUSD, H1