ALL IN Trading System MT5
- Experts
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Renato TakahashiI´m an Automation Enginner and, since I´ve been presented to financial markets, get in love with expert advisors and with the great opportunity to help you make profit in Forex, mainly.
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 14 May 2022
- Activations: 20
ALL IN Trading System MT5 is an expert advisor that used 3 Stochastic Oscillator indicator. While 2 stochastic oscillators are used for trend detection, the other one is used for entry signals. Takeprofit and Stoploss can be configured as fixed one or a trade out system can be configured using stochastic oscillator. OBV can be configured as trade in filter.
Recomm. symbol: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSDRecomm. timeframe: M15
The best system I konw in 10 years. Very good results in my account.