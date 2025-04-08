Reversal EA

One Period EA is the expert advisor that uses only ONE PERIOD to be configured on Diretional Movement Index DMI . Besides this, ATR indicator must be configured to filter some trades and to calculate Takeprofit and Stoploss , either for long or short trades. A partial execution system can be optimized to save profits. Autolot function and number of opened orders and spread can also be optimized. Optimized EA is on EURUSD , H1 . Please download it and don´t let to try and test other EA on my prof