Reversal EA
- Experts
-
Renato TakahashiI´m an Automation Enginner and, since I´ve been presented to financial markets, get in love with expert advisors and with the great opportunity to help you make profit in Forex, mainly.
- Version: 1.3
- Activations: 20
Reversal EA is a price action mean reversal trend expert advisor that recognizes candlestick patterns such as DOJI, ENGULF, THREE WHITE SOLDIER and THREE BLACK CROWS and HARAMI, either for long or short trades. The indicator Relative Strength Index RSI can be used to filter only reversal trends. Takeprofit and Stoploss can be configured with fixed values or dynamic values according Bollinger Bands.
Indicators:
- Relative Strength Index RSI.
- Bollinger Bands.
Features:
- Fully automated trading.
- Smart candlestick recognition and detection system.
- Fixed takeprofit and stoploss.
- Intelligent and dynamic takeprofit and stoploss.
- Operate according reversal trend prices.
- Stoploss operation mode, NO Martingales.
- Easy to configure, test and run.
Recommended symbol: EURUSD.
Recommended timeframe: M15.