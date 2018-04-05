JUST EURUSD M5!!





That´s it! Just attach this EA to EURUSD M5 Chart and let it trade yourself.

Based on a particular strategy, this EA follow trends and trades according to it.

You can configure some parameters, such as lot size, magic number, spread, number of opened orders, takeprofit, stoploss, trigger filter, trade out system and a calendar trade filter.

Takeprofit and Stoploss can be fixed in points (10 x pips).

Please PM if you have some doubt.



