Taka Taka Scalper Pro is a simple expert advisor that can be configured according to moving averages signals, such as triple, double or exponential moving average.

Trigger signals are configured when these averages crosses. Besides, there is a important ATR filter to trade only on such volatility.

A trend filter can also be configured according to averages.

Takeprofit and stoploss are calculated according to ATR multiplier, even for long or short trades.

You can also configure a non scalper mode, according to trigger, trend and stops settings.

A partial execution can be optimized to save profits.

A week day filter was developed to turn off trade in on each week day.

Optimized configuration was done on EURUSD, H1.