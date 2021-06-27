CubicMedia Fibo EA

*** SALE *** PROMO PRICE ***



Cubic Media Fibo EA is an expert advisor that uses three moving averages for entry signals, either long or short trades. Stochastic Oscillator and On Balance Volume OBV can be configured as a filter for entry signals. Besides, takeprofit and stoploss can be configured as fixed or Fibonacci. Stochastic and Bollinger bands can be used to trade out.

Indicators:

- Moving average 1.

- Moving average 2.

- Moving average 3.

- Stochastic Oscillator.

- Bollinger Bands.

- On Balance Volume.

Features:

- Fully automated trading.

- Fixed takeprofit and stoploss or Fibonacci calculation.

- Smart Stochastic or Bollinger trade out.

- NO Martingales.

- Easy to configure, test and run.

Settings:

- Robot: Cubic Media Fibo EA 1.00 – (Name of your robot – expert advisor)

- Magic number: 4309 – (Magic number to specify orders)

- Basic lot size: 0.1 – (Lot size of each order)

- Symbol digits: 5 (Number of digits of each symbol, ex: EURUSD – 5)

- Maximum volume (Symbol - 0 if automatic and not backtest): 500 (Copy maximum volume per symbol or 0 to automatic)

- Maximum spread to open orders: 15 (Maximum spread)

- Moving average 01: 11 (Moving average 01 period)

- Exponential moving average 01: true

- Moving average 02: 3 (Moving average 02 period)

- Exponential moving average 02: true

- Moving average 03: 76 (Moving average 03 period)

- Exponential moving average 03: true

- Stochastic period: 18 (Stochastic period)

- Stochastic %K: 5 (Stochastic %K)

- Stochastic %D: 3 (Stochastic %D)

- Stochastic filter - trade in enable: false (Enable Stochastic entry signal filter)

- Stochastic down limit to in (long): 20 (Stochastic down limit for entry signal)

- Stochastic up limit to in (short): 80 (Stochastic upper limit for entry signal)

- Stochastic filter - trade out enable (if true, priority on fixed TP and SL): true

- Stochastic up limit to out: 57 (Stochastic upper limit for trade out)

- Stochastic down limit to out: 65 (Stochastic upper limit for trade out)

- Fixed TP and SL enable (if false, Fibonacci): false (Enable fixed Takeprofit and Stoploss)

- Takeprofit (points): 500 (Takeprofit)

- Stoploss (points): 500 (Stoploss)

- Fibo periods to analysis: 469 (Number of previous candlesticks to Fibo analysis)

- Takeprofit (Fibo percent): 0.19 (Takeprofit percent)

- Stoploss (Fibo percent): 0.73 (Stoploss percent)

- Bollinger band trade out enable (if true, priority on fixed TP and SL): false (Enable Bollinger Bands trade out)

- Bollinger band period: 21 (Bollinger band period)

- Bollinger band shift: 0 (Bollinger band shift)

- Bollinger band standard deviation: 2.0 (Bollinger band standard deviation)

- OBV Enable: true (Enable OBV trade in filter)

- Growth volume on crossing:: true (Enable bigger volume on crossing)

Recommended symbol: EURUSD.

Recommended timeframe: H1, M15.