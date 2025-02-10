Basic Vwap
- Indicators
- james mugendi
- Version: 1.49
Simple Vwap with the daily, weekly and monthly
VWAP is the abbreviation for volume-weighted average price, which is a technical analysis tool that shows the ratio of an asset's price to its total trade volume. It provides traders and investors with a measure of the average price at which a stock is traded over a given period of time.
How it's used
- Identify entry and exit points: Traders can use VWAP to determine when to buy or sell an asset. Understand price trends: Traders can use VWAP to identify price trends and take advantage of them.
Просмотрел штук 40 VWAP в разных исполнениях. Но ни в одном не нашел коррекции по временной зоне по GMT – такое впечатление, что все брокеры работают в одной зоне. Странно!