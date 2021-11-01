Trend Phoenix EA is the new state of art of Stochastic Oscillator indicator.

In this trading strategy, stochastic can be configured as trend filter and trigger. The trend stochastic is configured with bull and bear limits and it´s possible to use different timeframes. The trigger stochastic works together with trend, sending orders according to it. The trigger stochastic can be configured with limits to buy under long trade in limit and sell above short trade in limit. It´s also possible to configure a trigger stochastic trade out system.

Trigger settings also include others filters, such as K and D crossing and candlestick analysis. If the K and D crossing filter is set to true, orders will be send only on K and D crosses, even in bull or bear trend. If it is set to false, on each candlestick it´s possible to send order, working as a mid scalper.

The candlesitck analysis consists of a trigger filter, that can configure to send buy or sell orders when the candlestick is red (close price lower than open price) or green (close price higher than open price).

Takeprofit and Stoploss are fixed and can be configured. Note that if the trade out system is set, it´s possible to close orders earlier than TP, even in low profits.

Lot size can be configured as fixed ones or a % of balance in autolot mode.

A partial execution function can also be optmized to close partial in such % of Takeprofit with a fixed % of lot size.

Risk and Money management is very important, mainly if the advisor is working as mid scalper. So, it was developed a risk function that it´s possible to stablish a % of balance on actual position. If loss sum is bigger than this risk limit, the advisor stops to send orders or send order with lower lot size.

Optimization settings were done on EURUSD, M5, FBS broker. CAUTION: Attention to lot size when running as mid scalper and no risk management, because can result in bigger drawdowns.

Recommended symbol: EURUSD.

Recommended timeframe: M5, M15, H1.