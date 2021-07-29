Aggression Volume Profile

4.55

This indicator plots the volume profile by Price on the chart



There are 5 ways to view it:

  1. By Total Volume Traded (Premium Version);
  2. Volume Ticks(Forex)
  3. Separated by Buyers and Sellers(Premium Version);
  4. Buyers Only(Premium Version);
  5. Sellers Only (Premium Version);
  6. Business balance (Buyers - Sellers) (Premium Version);.

It is possible to select how many days the profiles will be calculated.(Premium Version)


On the current day it recalculates the histogram data for each new candlestick.



Another feature is to select the highest trading range by entering the desired percentage.(Premium Version);


The indicator also allows you to select the colors of the profiles.


Know our Products


Follow us on our website.

Site TI no Sangue



Edson Cavalca Junior
Systems Analyst


NOTICE:

You need trading information (Time and Sales).



Reviews 15
mataphutguru
26
mataphutguru 2025.01.20 09:26 
 

Works well on gold futures, I like it but requires considerable trading experience to use with confidence. Thank you

ZiadSherif11
56
ZiadSherif11 2025.01.19 13:29 
 

good one

Giovanni Di Grazia
130
Giovanni Di Grazia 2024.12.20 14:13 
 

good

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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Edson Cavalca Junior
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Edson Cavalca Junior
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Edson Cavalca Junior
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Edson Cavalca Junior
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Edson Cavalca Junior
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Edson Cavalca Junior
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Edson Cavalca Junior
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Edson Cavalca Junior
Experts
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Edson Cavalca Junior
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Send your trades on the Metatrader 5 platform to your Telegram Group! Simple to use, just follow the steps below: Create a group in Telegram and enter the name in the robot parameters; Create a Bot in Telegram with the user BotFather: Send the following message-> /newbot; BotFather will ask for a name for your Bot; Send a message with the desired name; BotFather will ask for a username for your Bot; Send a message with the desired username; BotFather will send the Token; Insert the Token
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Indicators
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Edson Cavalca Junior
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Robo Vegas The robot's trading signal is given by touching the channels created by a moving average and distanced lines based on the Fibonacci Theory. See the Vegas Tunnel Signal indicator. Parameter configuration can be obtained from Support. Support and product questions at the link below: Support Select in the parameters which Fibonacci line will be used to open positions. You will receive all updates and insertions of new trading signals. Discover our other Products Se
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QuakerDIOS
14
QuakerDIOS 2025.12.21 03:57 
 

Hola me baje el indicador "Aggression Volume Profile" y no anda

mataphutguru
26
mataphutguru 2025.01.20 09:26 
 

Works well on gold futures, I like it but requires considerable trading experience to use with confidence. Thank you

ZiadSherif11
56
ZiadSherif11 2025.01.19 13:29 
 

good one

Giovanni Di Grazia
130
Giovanni Di Grazia 2024.12.20 14:13 
 

good

Irusel
794
Irusel 2024.10.29 21:32 
 

Отличный

Edson Cavalca Junior
26809
Reply from developer Edson Cavalca Junior 2024.10.31 01:25
Спасибо
maiquelq2
15
maiquelq2 2024.08.22 16:37 
 

Bom trabalho indicador é muito completo.

Edson Cavalca Junior
26809
Reply from developer Edson Cavalca Junior 2024.08.22 21:32
Obrigado! E conheça nossos outros produtos. Sucesso em seus investimentos.
PichaiPraphas
69
PichaiPraphas 2024.07.23 08:56 
 

nice job

Edson Cavalca Junior
26809
Reply from developer Edson Cavalca Junior 2024.07.23 17:59
Thanks!
Alex
95
Alex 2024.07.04 15:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Edson Cavalca Junior
26809
Reply from developer Edson Cavalca Junior 2024.07.23 18:00
Thanks!
[Deleted] 2024.05.19 03:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Edson Cavalca Junior
26809
Reply from developer Edson Cavalca Junior 2024.05.19 03:47
Thanks!
Seth Tetteh
2725
Seth Tetteh 2024.04.25 12:35 
 

great

Edson Cavalca Junior
26809
Reply from developer Edson Cavalca Junior 2024.04.27 00:36
Thanks!
ArekJP
34
ArekJP 2024.01.11 20:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Edson Cavalca Junior
26809
Reply from developer Edson Cavalca Junior 2024.01.11 22:10
Thanks!
sharpie0319
22
sharpie0319 2023.12.19 07:16 
 

For those wanting to try in GOLD, it doesn't work.

Edson Cavalca Junior
26809
Reply from developer Edson Cavalca Junior 2023.12.19 22:54
Hello! It works in gold just choose the Volume Tick option
Andrew_ft
85
Andrew_ft 2023.06.06 11:29 
 

Very good!! Light,works very good not like others indicators tested. If there were the possibility to change the time calculate it will be greater! (for example 1week,4h,1h,30m,15m)

Edson Cavalca Junior
26809
Reply from developer Edson Cavalca Junior 2023.06.08 02:58
Hello! Thanks, i will analyse your suggestion.
wnunes_grafic
14
wnunes_grafic 2022.11.18 04:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Edson Cavalca Junior
26809
Reply from developer Edson Cavalca Junior 2022.12.08 19:07
Olá wnunes_grafic! Esse indicador necessita de Time And Sales, ou seja, funciona apenas em ações e futuros pois esses possuem dados de negociações, em Forex ele não funciona, pois não há disponibilização dos registros de negociações.
ssarabeso
35
ssarabeso 2022.05.17 00:03 
 

works fine.. thank you very much

Edson Cavalca Junior
26809
Reply from developer Edson Cavalca Junior 2022.05.17 00:17
Hello Ssarabeso! Thanks!
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