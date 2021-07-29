Aggression Volume Profile
- Indicators
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Edson Cavalca JuniorSystems developer for over 30 years. Currently developing financial products for the Metatrader platform.
Site:
https://tinosangue.com.br
Youtube: Aprender a Investir
- Version: 2.20
- Updated: 8 May 2025
This indicator plots the volume profile by Price on the chart
- By Total Volume Traded (Premium Version);
- Volume Ticks(Forex)
- Separated by Buyers and Sellers(Premium Version);
- Buyers Only(Premium Version);
- Sellers Only (Premium Version);
- Business balance (Buyers - Sellers) (Premium Version);.
On the current day it recalculates the histogram data for each new candlestick.
Another feature is to select the highest trading range by entering the desired percentage.(Premium Version);
The indicator also allows you to select the colors of the profiles.
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Edson Cavalca Junior
Systems Analyst
NOTICE:
You need trading information (Time and Sales).
Works well on gold futures, I like it but requires considerable trading experience to use with confidence. Thank you