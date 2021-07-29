Aggression Volume Profile

This indicator plots the volume profile by Price on the chart

There are 5 ways to view it:

On the current day it recalculates the histogram data for each new candlestick.

It is possible to select how many days the profiles will be calculated.( Premium Version)

Another feature is to select the highest trading range by entering the desired percentage.(Premium Version);





The indicator also allows you to select the colors of the profiles.





Know our Products





Follow us on our website.









Edson Cavalca Junior

Systems Analyst



