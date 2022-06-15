WA_PV_BOX_EFFORT X RESULT for MT5 The WAPV Box Effort x Result Indicator is part of the Package Indicators group (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market). The WAPV Box Effort x Result Indicator for MT5 helps you in reading price and volume. Its reading consists of assisting in the identification of effort x result in waves created by the graph. The WAPV Box Effort x Result Indicator for MT5 when the box is green means that the volume is in favor of the demand and when the box is red volume is in favor of supply. The bigger the box, the greater the displacement of the volume in relation to the price. If the rising wave of the price is not proportional to the size of the Box, a effort x result. In a very visual way we can identify this divergence between volume and price. The WAPV Box Effort x Result Indicator for MT5 also allows you to improve your visualization by placing the Indicator below the zero axis. Works on the Market with Tick Volume and Real Volume see the images:



