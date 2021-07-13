One Period EA is the expert advisor that uses only ONE PERIOD to be configured on Diretional Movement Index DMI.

Besides this, ATR indicator must be configured to filter some trades and to calculate Takeprofit and Stoploss, either for long or short trades.

A partial execution system can be optimized to save profits.

Autolot function and number of opened orders and spread can also be optimized.

Optimized EA is on EURUSD, H1.

Please download it and don´t let to try and test other EA on my profile.