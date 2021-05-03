White Weis Volume Ticks

5

White Weis Volume

This indicator shows the sum of the volume in each wave, bulish or bearish, as idealized by David Weis, but it brings an important addition, which is the marking of the bar with the highest volume of the wave (White Bar)!

In coding the indicator, it was sought to optimize the code to require minimal processing during use and not to overload mt5.

The indicator can be used for pre-trading analysis and study, where the trader analyzes possible points of support and resistance based on the waves of greater volume.

The indicator can be used in real time, analyzing two plots, one macro and the other micro (or fractal) and understanding price movements and observing the volume.

The White Weis Volume indicator is a powerful indicator that combines price and volume in one.


The indicator inputs are:


  • Volume Type: Tick Volume or Real Volume Wave size (ticks): Minimum size for the wave to be defined as a high or low wave. (If the price is going in the opposite direction but without reaching this size, the histogram will be painted painted the color magenta (default) or the color definity by the user).
  • Bulish wave color: Color to color the high wave histogram.
  • Bearsish wave color: Color to color the high wave histogram.
  • Undefined wave color: Color to color the histogram in undefined wave.
  • "White Bar" (Higher volume of wave): Color to color the histogram that contains the highest volume of the wave.


For use in EA's we have the possibility of reading the buffers through the iCustom function.

Buffer0 = Volume Histogram
Buffer1 = Histogram colors (0 -> buy, 1-> sale, 2-> undefined).
Buffer3 = White Bar (Max volume).

That's it.

Success and good trades!

Reviews 4
Eliseo Rafael
28
Eliseo Rafael 2024.10.24 00:01 
 

MELHOR WEIS WAVES PARA METATRADER 5 SÓ AGRADEÇO PELO INDICADOR!!

Lian Feng Bao
128
Lian Feng Bao 2023.08.28 15:26 
 

你好 我是来自中国的用户，我的电脑出现了一些问题，所以重新安装了你们的软件5次，因为系统的问题，所以重新安装了几次，这个上面说，安装不能超过5次，需要你们那边控制，能不能帮我把次数增多一些 谢谢 我MQL5账号是baoliandeng2667 我不知道要如何联系到你们 这个指标安装不太会操作，所以误操作了几次

Alexandre Arruda
31
Alexandre Arruda 2022.03.22 02:04 
 

Ricardo, sensacional seu indicador. Bem legal mesmo ! Gostaria de uma ajuda sua. Não estou conseguindo pegar o valor quando a barra fica WHITE usando o iCustom. Quando dou o CopyBuffer(handle, 3, 0) ele sempre retorna zerado. Gostaria de plotar uma linha na abertura e fechamento do candle quando ocorrer o White. Se puder me dar um exemplo, ficaria agradecido (mexi no meta há 10 anos, estou voltando agora)!

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Here we have the Start Midas Fibo Bands , I confess that it is an indicator that excited me enough to operate because I was able to find more defined rules. Well, the indicator has the functions of the other indicators of the Start line , which is a possibility to plot several Midas on the screen, you can move the anchor point using keyboard shortcuts and use the legend to differentiate one anchor from another. The rules that I have analyzed for my possible setup are recommended to the entry, st
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This indicator shows on the current day some lines of interest, such as maximum, minimum and closing of the previous day, as well as the opening, maximum and minimum price of the current day. It can also show the GAP (closing of the previous day and opening of the current day) and projections of the amplitude of the previous day, according to the value you choose in the multiplier. Oh, I was going to forget. It is also possible to determine the time frame, which is daily by default. If this i
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The best Vwap Midas coding for Metatrader 5 you can find in White Trader indicators. The indicator has been optimized not to recalculate (improving performance) and has several visual settings for you to adapt in your own way. TRY IT FOR FREE by clicking the free demo button Where and why to use Vwap Midas (and Auto Zig Vwap Midas) can be used on a variety of indices, currencies, forex, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices and commodities. Many successful traders use price and volume to get the
Danko Trend Color
Ricardo Almeida Branco
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The Danko Trend Color indicator is actually a candle coloring to bring practicality, ease and information to your charts. Danko Trend Color combines PRICE AND VOLUME indicators to define the prevailing trend, so the colors are: Blue (indicates an uptrend) Orange (indicates a downtrend) White (indicates undefined trend) I don't like to promise anything with my indicators, I ask you to download, test it for free (for use in backtesting) and see if the indicator can, in some way, help your oper
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Ricardo Almeida Branco
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Do not buy before seeing the Danko Trend Color product, as this panel is a way to view a summary of this indicator on various timeframes. The Danko DTC Panel utility allows you to look at the trend in up to 5 timeframes. When clicking on the timeframe texts, a new window will open with the indicator plotted on the screen so you can see the complete chart. The width of the panel, with the amount of candles you want to see, is customizable, see the images below. Ao clicar nos textos dos timeframe
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Eliseo Rafael
28
Eliseo Rafael 2024.10.24 00:01 
 

MELHOR WEIS WAVES PARA METATRADER 5 SÓ AGRADEÇO PELO INDICADOR!!

Lian Feng Bao
128
Lian Feng Bao 2023.08.28 15:26 
 

你好 我是来自中国的用户，我的电脑出现了一些问题，所以重新安装了你们的软件5次，因为系统的问题，所以重新安装了几次，这个上面说，安装不能超过5次，需要你们那边控制，能不能帮我把次数增多一些 谢谢 我MQL5账号是baoliandeng2667 我不知道要如何联系到你们 这个指标安装不太会操作，所以误操作了几次

Ricardo Almeida Branco
10058
Reply from developer Ricardo Almeida Branco 2023.08.29 03:31
Goodnight. Unfortunately I don't have control over the number of installations, this control is performed by metaquotes. I saw that you already managed to send me a private message, I'll read it and answer you there too. I was just sad that you said that my indicator doesn't work well and that this made you lose. Since you didn't specify what the problem was, I understand that you want to discredit (underrate) my service. Even if you yourself said that you have problems locally on your computer. I did not receive negative feedback from other people, it surprises me what could have happened there But I'll talk to you in private and see what we can do to help you. - - - - - - - - - - - 2nd msg - - - - - Well, as I answered you privately, my suggestion would be to contact metaquotes explaining what happened and requesting the release of new licenses. Even once due to a windows update metaqutes released an extra license for all users. Windows, in that situation, would have changed an internal code that identifies each computer and with that customers had to reinstall their products. As a result, metaquotes proactively released more activations. However, please understand what has been happening on your computer before trying to activate another license. I strongly suggest downloading the indicator for free trial before purchase (backtesting). I wish you success in your trades and that you manage to solve the problem with metaquotes
Alexandre Arruda
31
Alexandre Arruda 2022.03.22 02:04 
 

Ricardo, sensacional seu indicador. Bem legal mesmo ! Gostaria de uma ajuda sua. Não estou conseguindo pegar o valor quando a barra fica WHITE usando o iCustom. Quando dou o CopyBuffer(handle, 3, 0) ele sempre retorna zerado. Gostaria de plotar uma linha na abertura e fechamento do candle quando ocorrer o White. Se puder me dar um exemplo, ficaria agradecido (mexi no meta há 10 anos, estou voltando agora)!

Ricardo Almeida Branco
10058
Reply from developer Ricardo Almeida Branco 2022.03.22 10:42
Bom dia Alexandre. Pode me enviar uma mensagem privada por favor? Estou chegando na escola agora (sou professor) mas mais tarde eu vejo aqui e te respondo. Sucesso e bons trades!
Felipe Alarcon
33
Felipe Alarcon 2022.03.16 17:24 
 

SIMPLESMENTE ANIMAL, NO MELHOR SENTIDO DA PALAVRA. PARABÉNS AO CRIADOR

Ricardo Almeida Branco
10058
Reply from developer Ricardo Almeida Branco 2022.03.16 21:55
Caramba! Muito obrigado pelo feedback! Podendo divulgar para conhecidos, fico muito agradecido!
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