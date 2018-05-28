BoxInside MT5

5

This indicator calculates the volume profile and places labels that correspond to the VAH, VAL and POC levels, for each candle individually.


Indicator operation features

The indicator works on the timeframes from M3 to MN, but it uses the history data of smaller periods:

  • M1 - for periods from M3 to H1,
  • M5 - for periods from H2 to H12,
  • M30 - for the D1 period,
  • H4 - for the W1 period,
  • D1 - for the MN period.

The color and location of the VAL, VAH and POC labels on the current candle are considered to be correct only near the Close time of the candlestick.


Inputs variables

  • ValueArea - box price area in percents.
  • ValueAreaType - price area calculation method:
    • OfPocND - normal distribution relative to the POC level.
    • OfTotalVolume - distribution based on the amount of volume traded in the profile.
  • VolumesType - type of volumes used in the calculations:
    • Tick - tick volumes.
    • Real - real volumes, if broadcasted by the broker.
    • Without - ignore volumes, calculation according to the TPO principle.
  • DrawingMode - display mode:
    • Dots - in the form of labels for the VAL, VAH and POC levels on each candle.
    • Curves - in the form of curves connecting the VAL, VAH and POC levels on each candle.
  • BarsLimit - limit on the number of candles for plotting the profile.
  • VALColor - color for the VAL labels or for the curve connecting the VAL labels.
  • VAHColor - color for the VAH labels or for the curve connecting the VAH labels.
  • LowestBoxColor, LowBoxColor, MiddleBoxColor, MediumBoxColor, HighBoxColor, HighestBoxColor - group of variables that define the color for the labels of the POC levels, depending on the volume at each of these levels.


Reviews 9
Nicolas Dobrovsky
849
Nicolas Dobrovsky 2024.12.15 13:22 
 

great indicator

Jean Carlo
61
Jean Carlo 2023.07.07 18:15 
 

Muito bom!!!

PALADIUM
82
PALADIUM 2020.11.02 13:08 
 

One of the best dev here. I took this one for MT4 and I have no problem to get it for MT5 now. All his products are quality made only.

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The indicator refers to the means of probabilistic analysis. Prediction is performed by the Monte Carlo method together with a mathematical model of a neuron. But, the modeling of samples for this method is made not artificially, but comes from the original "nature", that is, from history. The number of samples and the detail of their modeling is achieved using the lower (relative current) timeframe. Indicator algorithm : In general terms, the algorithm boils down to the fact that the indica
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The indicator displays peak levels of activity formed by the maximum volume, tracks the correlation of the candles on all timeframes (from the highest to the lowest one). Each volume level is a kind of key trading activity. The most important cluster is inside a month, week, day, hour, etc. Indicator operation features A volume level receives Demand status if the nearest volume level located to the left and above has been broken upwards. A volume level receives Supply status if the nearest volu
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The utility refers to probabilistic analysis tools, in particular the Monte Carlo method. The Monte Carlo method is defined as the simulation of processes in purpose to evaluate their probabilistic characteristics and apply them to the solvable task. Operation features The simulation uses a tick model with the subsequent transformation to the candles form, as a model as close as possible to the real market process. The utility generates a stream of a random tick sequence until a result with th
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5 (1)
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The indicator calculates volume profiles dynamically and displays the result as VAL, VAH and POC curves. Indicator features The indicator uses the historical data of the lower (relative to the current) timeframes for calculations: M1 - for timeframes up to H1, M5 - for timeframe H1, M15 - for timeframe H4, H1 - for timeframe D1, H4 - for timeframe W1, D1 - for timeframe MN. The color of the DPOC curve sections is determined by comparing the volume of the POC levels of all profiles that make up
Neural Predictor MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
Indicators
The indicator refers to the means of probabilistic analysis. Prediction is performed by the Monte Carlo method together with a mathematical model of a neuron. But, the modeling of samples for this method is made not artificially, but comes from the original "nature", that is, from history. The number of samples and the detail of their modeling is achieved using the lower (relative current) timeframe. Indicator algorithm : In general terms, the algorithm boils down to the fact that the indica
Candles Delta Painter MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
Indicators
The indicator colors the candles relative to their volume delta. The calculation of the candles delta is based on the tick history or on the deals tape history (see below for a description of the input variable "Volumes"). Coloring is performed by two parameters : by delta sign, as candle color, by delta value, as candle color contrast against chart window background color. In addition to coloring the candles, the indicator also displays the delta profile on the interval specified by the user
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Nicolas Dobrovsky
849
Nicolas Dobrovsky 2024.12.15 13:22 
 

great indicator

Petr Zharuk
1623
Petr Zharuk 2024.10.21 21:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jean Carlo
61
Jean Carlo 2023.07.07 18:15 
 

Muito bom!!!

thisismadz
19
thisismadz 2022.09.25 10:03 
 

excellent indicator. wish it worked on M1 using real volumes.

Evgeny Shevtsov
89150
Reply from developer Evgeny Shevtsov 2022.09.25 12:39
Hello.
The minimum unit of information that the indicator uses is one M1 candle.
In order to build a profile, more than one candle is required.
Therefore, this indicator is not able to work on the M1 timeframe.
Bladexxx
24
Bladexxx 2021.03.24 15:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Angelo Francisco
38
Angelo Francisco 2021.03.20 04:34 
 

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PALADIUM
82
PALADIUM 2020.11.02 13:08 
 

One of the best dev here. I took this one for MT4 and I have no problem to get it for MT5 now. All his products are quality made only.

kezar
221
kezar 2020.03.25 07:16 
 

Огромное спасибо и здоровье прекрасному автору!

[Deleted] 2019.01.07 20:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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