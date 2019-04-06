Wyckoff fans, enjoy!



Ideally to be used with the Weis Waves indicator, but it can be easily used alone, the Waves Sizer puts the range (in resulting Price movement) done by the Price on its market swings. You can control how accurate or loose will be the swings. This tool is very helpful for visually know how much the Price has traveled in your Timeframe. This way you can confront this level of effort with the resulting Volume, etc...

Weis Waves indicator:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36280

To use both, just put the same "wave size" value in both indicators.





SETTINGS



You can control the number of Bars to plot the ranges, so you can save MT5's memory resources.

You have the control to say where ( in ticks ) the "waves" will be broken.

) the "waves" will be broken. Plot Decimals (and how many) - or not - on the numbers.

Text Color

Font Size

And, the Offset position from the price where to plot the numbers.







If you like this indicator, all I am asking is a little Review (not a Comment, but a REVIEW!)...

This will mean A LOT to me... And this way I can continue to give away Cool Stuff for Free...

With No Strings Attached! Ever!





Live Long and Prosper!

;)