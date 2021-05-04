MAverage Spider EA is an expert advisor that uses three moving averages, either long or short trades. While MA3 is used for trend, MA1 and MA2 are used for entry signals and trade out, by crossing of them. Stochastic Oscillator and On Balance Volume OBV can be configured as a filter for entry signals. Stochastic can be used to trade out.

Indicators:

- Moving average 1.

- Moving average 2.

- Moving average 3.

- Stochastic Oscillator.

- On Balance Volume.

Features:

- Fully automated trading.

- Smart moving averages crossing trade in signal.

- Smart Stochastic or Bollinger trade out.

- NO Martingales.

- Easy to configure, test and run.

Settings:

- Robot: MAverage Spider EA 1.00 (Name of your robot – expert advisor)

- Magic number: 55590 (Magic number to specify orders)

- Basic lot size: 0.1 (Lot size of each order)

- Symbol digits: 5 (Number of digits of each symbol, ex: EURUSD – 5)

- Maximum volume (Symbol - 0 if automatic and not backtest): 500 (Copy maximum volume per symbol or 0 to automatic)

- Trade behavior (true - trend, false - against trend): false (Trade with trend or not)

- Maximum number of opened orders: 20 (Maximum simultaneous orders)

- Maximum spread to open orders: 10 (Maximum spread)

- Maverage 01:: 4 (Moving average 01 period)

- Exponential moving average 01: true

- MAverage 02: 56 (Moving average 02 period)

- MAverage 02 timeframe: H1 (H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, M30, M20, M15, M12, M10, M6, M5, M4, M3, M2, M1, 0 - current)

- Exponential moving average 02: true

- MAverage 03: 85 (Moving average 03 period)

- MAverage 03 timeframe: H4 (H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, M30, M20, M15, M12, M10, M6, M5, M4, M3, M2, M1, 0 - current)

- Exponential moving average 03: false

- Stochastic period: 23 (Stochastic period)

- Stochastic %K: 5 (Stochastic %K)

- Stochastic %D: 9 (Stochastic %D)

- Stochastic timeframe: H1 (H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, M30, M20, M15, M12, M10, M6, M5, M4, M3, M2, M1, 0 - current)

- Exponential Stochastic: true

- Stochastic filter - trade in enable: false (Enable Stochastic entry signal filter)

- Stochastic down limit to in - for long orders: 20 (Stochastic down limit for entry signal)

- Stochastic up limit to in - for short orders: 80 (Stochastic upper limit for entry signal)

- Stochastic filter - trade out enable: true

- Stochastic up limit to out - for long orders: 80 (Stochastic upper limit for trade out)

- Stochastic down limit to out - for short orders: 54 (Stochastic upper limit for trade out)

- OBV Enable: true (Enable OBV trade in filter)

- Growth volume on crossing:: true (Enable bigger volume on crossing)

Recommended symbol: EURUSD.

Recommended timeframe: H1.