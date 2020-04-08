Overview

Market Volume Profile Modes is a powerful MT5 volume distribution indicator that integrates multiple Volume Profile variants. Users can switch between different analysis modes through a simple menu selection. This indicator helps traders identify key price levels, support and resistance zones, and market volume distribution.



Core Concepts

• POC (Point of Control): The price level with the highest volume concentration, representing the market's accepted "fair value" area

• VAH (Value Area High): Upper boundary of the value area, typically used as resistance reference

• VAL (Value Area Low): Lower boundary of the value area, typically used as support reference