Market Volume Profile Modes

Overview

Market Volume Profile Modes is a powerful MT5 volume distribution indicator that integrates multiple Volume Profile variants. Users can switch between different analysis modes through a simple menu selection. This indicator helps traders identify key price levels, support and resistance zones, and market volume distribution.


Core Concepts
POC (Point of Control): The price level with the highest volume concentration, representing the market's accepted "fair value" area
VAH (Value Area High): Upper boundary of the value area, typically used as resistance reference
VAL (Value Area Low): Lower boundary of the value area, typically used as support reference
Value Area: The price range containing a specified percentage (default 70%) of total volume

Mode Descriptions

This indicator supports 8 different Volume Profile modes, suitable for various trading styles and analysis requirements:

Mode Name Description Usage
Fixed Range (VPFR) Manually drag rectangle to select any range Click "+ Add Range" button to create rectangle, drag to adjust
Visible Range (VRVP) Automatically calculate current visible chart range Updates automatically with chart scrolling and zooming
Session (Daily) Display separate Profile for each trading day Auto-splits by date, shows daily volume distribution
Weekly Display separate Profile for each week Splits by week, suitable for weekly analysis
Monthly Display separate Profile for each month Splits by month, suitable for monthly analysis
Hourly Display separate Profile for each hour Suitable for intraday scalping traders
4 Hour Display separate Profile every 4 hours Suitable for short to medium-term traders
Custom(N Bars) Custom number of bars per period Set via Custom Mode: Number of Bars parameter


Parameter Settings

Below is a detailed description of all configurable parameters:

Parameter Name Description Default Value
Volume Profile Mode Select Profile calculation mode Session (Daily)
Custom Mode: Number of Bars Number of bars for custom mode 20
Max Profiles to Display Maximum number of Profiles to show 10
Profile Position Profile display position (Left/Right) Left
Number of Rows Number of Profile rows (precision) 24
Profile Width (%) Profile width as percentage of period 40.0
Bar Gap (%) Gap percentage between adjacent rows 5.0
Bullish Volume Color Color for bullish volume DodgerBlue
Bearish Volume Color Color for bearish volume HotPink
Show POC Line Whether to display POC line true
POC Color/Width/Style POC line color, width, style White / 2 / Solid
Show VAH Line Whether to display Value Area High line true
VAH Color/Width/Style VAH line color, width, style Red / 1 / Dot
Show VAL Line Whether to display Value Area Low line true
VAL Color/Width/Style VAL line color, width, style Lime / 1 / Dot
Value Area % Value Area percentage 70.0
Range Rectangle Color Rectangle color (Fixed Range mode) Yellow
Range Rectangle Width Rectangle line width 1
Range Rectangle Style Rectangle line style Dash
Show Session Divider Whether to show period divider lines true
Session Divider Color Divider line color Gray

Usage Tutorial
Using Fixed Range Mode
  1. After adding the indicator to the chart, set Volume Profile Mode to "Fixed Range (VPFR)"
  2. "+ Add Range" and "Clear All" buttons will appear in the top-left corner
  3. Click "+ Add Range" button to create a yellow dashed rectangle in the visible chart area
  4. Drag the rectangle corners or edges to adjust the analysis range
  5. Volume Profile will automatically be drawn within the rectangle
  6. You can create multiple rectangles for multi-area analysis
  7. Click "Clear All" button to remove all rectangles and Profiles
Using Session/Weekly/Monthly Modes
  1. Select the corresponding mode (e.g., Session)
  2. The indicator will automatically split by time period and draw Profiles
  3. Control the display quantity via Max Profiles to Display parameter
  4. Gray dotted lines indicate period dividers (can be disabled via parameter)
Trading Applications
Support and Resistance Identification
  • POC levels typically form strong support or resistance
  • VAH and VAL form value area boundaries; price tends to oscillate within this range
  • Low Volume Nodes (sparse volume areas) - price tends to move quickly through these zones
Entry Strategies
  • Consider entering when price retests the POC
  • Price breaking through VAH/VAL and retesting can serve as entry signals
  • Confirm with other technical indicators (e.g., candlestick patterns, momentum indicators)
Stop Loss and Take Profit Settings
  • Stop loss can be placed below VAL (long) or above VAH (short)
  • Take profit can reference the next Volume Profile's POC or VA boundaries




Recommended products
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
Indicators
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder
Niccolo Filippo Palombi
Indicators
Advanced Volume Profile Analysis Tool for MetaTrader 5 The Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder provides traders with volume profile analysis capabilities. This MT5 indicator combines volume profile visualization with statistical calculations to help identify potential trading opportunities and suggests entry, stop loss, and take profit levels based on market structure. Market Profile Visualization Transform your chart with customizable volume profile visualizations: Multiple visualization options
Delta Profile Volume
Teresinha Moraes Correia
Indicators
Technical Description of the Indicator – Delta Profile for MetaTrader 5 The Delta Profile is an indicator developed for MetaTrader 5 focused on detailed analysis of volume flow within a defined range of candles. It organizes and displays information about the imbalance of positive volumes (associated with upward movements) and negative volumes (associated with downward movements) at different price levels. The result is a clear view of the chart points where the highest concentration of trades o
VolumeProfile MT5
Robert Hess
4.14 (7)
Indicators
Description: The Volume Profile displays detailed informations of historical trading activities at certain price levels (Market Profile). Locate the areas with the best prices in the market and get an advantage over other market participants. Features: Customizable Market Profile Shows the "fair" Value Area with 70% of all Volume Shows critical low volume zones Shows VPOC, VAL and VAH Points integrated resource management to reduce the load while working with multiple charts Works on all timefr
Actual COMBO Depth of Market AND Tick Volume Chart
Sergey Andreev
3.53 (19)
Indicators
This indicator allows you to enjoy the two most popular products for analyzing request volumes and market deals at a favorable price: Actual Depth of Market Chart Actual Tick Footprint Volume Chart This product combines the power of both indicators and is provided as a single file. The functionality of Actual COMBO Depth of Market AND Tick Volume Chart is fully identical to the original indicators. You will enjoy the power of these two products combined into the single super-indicator! Below is
BoxChart MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (7)
Indicators
The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Indicators
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
Time and Sales Tick
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Indicators
Time & Sales Tick Indicator for MetaTrader 5 This indicator displays real-time trading tick information on MetaTrader 5 charts. It presents price, tick volume, and time. Functionality Displays tick data, including price, volume, and time, in a panel on the chart. Groups ticks into user-defined intervals, with color-coded price movements (green for upward, red for downward). Allows panel positioning in any chart corner.
PivotWave
Jeffrey Quiatchon
Indicators
Introducing PivotWave – your ultimate trading companion that redefines precision and market analysis. Designed with traders in mind, PivotWave is more than just an indicator; it’s a powerful tool that captures the pulse of the market, identifying key turning points and trends with pinpoint accuracy. PivotWave leverages advanced algorithms to provide clear visual signals for optimal entry and exit points, making it easier for traders to navigate volatile market conditions. Whether you are a begin
Market Profile FX
Nguyen Duc Quy
Indicators
Market profile was developed by Peter Steidlmayer in the second half of last century. This is a very effective tool if you understand the nature and usage. It's not like common tools like EMA, RSI, MACD or Bollinger Bands. It operates independently of price, not based on price but its core is volume. The volume is normal, as the instrument is sung everywhere. But the special thing here is that the Market Profile represents the volume at each price level. 1. Price Histogram The Price Histogram i
CvdDeltaVolumes
Parasbhai N Patel
Indicators
Delta + CVD & CVD Candles Order-flow indicator combining Delta (Ask–Bid), Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD), and a unique CVD-based synthetic candle system. Shows buy/sell pressure, volume aggressiveness, and momentum shifts with optional Delta histogram, CVD line, and CVD+Delta combined candles. Useful for scalping, intraday trading, divergence detection, and understanding buyer/seller dominance. Overview The Delta + CVD & CVD Candles Indicator combines multiple order-flow tools into one clean
Smart SD Rectangle Tool
Liam Alex Thomas Webb
Indicators
The Smart Supply and Demand Rectangle Tool Indicator is your ultimate MT5 companion for instantly visualizing key supply and demand data—right where you need it: on your zones, in real time. This tool automatically overlays rich, actionable data ontop of your zones, such as zone classification, pip distance, strength, and zone size—cleanly positioned inside each zone. No more clutter, no more guessing—just clear, dynamic insights to support your decisions. Built for Traders. Powered by Precis
Max Min Delta Indicator
TitanScalper
Indicators
Max Min Delta Indicator - Market Volume Imbalance Analysis Gain Deeper Insights into Market Volume Imbalance with Delta Analysis What is the Max Min Delta Indicator? The Max Min Delta Indicator is a powerful market volume analysis tool that visually represents maximum and minimum delta values using a histogram. It helps traders identify market strength, weakness, absorption, and aggressive buying/selling activity with precision. Key Features Histogram Visualization: Displays Max Delta (Green) an
VolumeDeltaBars
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
This indicator is a conventional analytical tool for tick volumes changes. It calculates tick volumes for buys and sells separately, and their delta on every bar, and displays volumes by price clusters (cells) within a specified bar (usually the latest one). The algorithm used internally is the same as in the indicator VolumeDeltaMT5 , but results are shown as cumulative volume delta bars (candlesticks). Analogous indicator for MetaTrader 4 exists - CumulativeDeltaBars . This is a limited substi
VR Grid Mt5
Vladimir Pastushak
3.25 (8)
Indicators
The VR Grid indicator is designed to create a graphical grid with user-defined settings. Unlike the standard grid , VR Grid is used to build circular levels . Depending on the user's choice, the step between the round levels can be arbitrary. In addition, unlike other indicators and utilities, VR Grid maintains the position of the grid even when the time period changes or the terminal is rebooted. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can
FREE
Total Volume Profile
Shahabeddin Baset
Indicators
Includes almost all the concepts related to Volume Profile: POC , Value Area , Developing POC , Anchored VWAP , Volume Delta ; since the “Total” in its name. It is fast in its calculations and simple to work with. Features: 1.    Selectable calculation timeframe to find most traded levels. 2.    Capable of calculating Volume Profile based on tick data 3.    Adjustable histogram bars by their count. 4.    Adjustable histogram bars by their height (price range). 5.    Showing Value Area (VA
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicators
The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zon
Argos Volumes HeatMap
Tomas Vasseur
Indicators
Before installing the HeatMap indicator make sure you are using a broker that gives you access to the Depth of market (DOM) !! This indicator creates a heatmap on your chart allowing you to see the buy or sell limit orders easily and in real time. You have the possibility to change the setting and the colors of the HeatMap in order to adapt to all markets and all charts. Here is an example of a setting you can use with the NASDAQ100 on the AMPGlobal broker :  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0Y
Wapv Price and volume
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
The WAPV Price and Volume Indicator for MT5 is part of the ( Wyckoff Academy Wave Market ) and (Wyckoff Academy Price and Volume) toolset. The WAPV Price and Volume Indicator for MT5 was created to make it easy to visualize the volume movement on the chart in an intuitive way. With it you can observe the moments of peak volume and moments when the market has no professional interest Identify moments when the market is moving by inertia and not by movement of "smart money". It consists of 4 color
VWAP Indicator by PipTick MT5
Michal Jurnik
Indicators
The VWAP indicator is our version of the popular Volume-Weighted Average Price indicator. The VWAP is the ratio between the value traded (price multiplied by the number of volume traded) and the total volume traded over a specific time period. As a result, it measures the average price of the instrument much better than the simple moving average. Although there are many ways to use the VWAP, most investors use it to calculate the daily average.  The indicator works in five modes: Moving  - In
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Utilities
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Crash index scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
Volume Profile For MT5
Abdelkhabir Yassine Alaoui
Indicators
Volume Profile is a very useful indicator . it allows you to spot the price levels where important price action took place. It is similar to support and resistance levels but with a different logic. ( Check Out  Fixed Range Volume Profile MT5  ) One of the first thing that traders mark up when analyzing a chart is support and resistance. Volume Profile can be used for doing that too. The indicator scans the defined number of previous bars and calculates the volume of activity at each price le
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
Indicators
TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Dual Calculation Engines Classic TRI Mode Formula: |Close
Weis Wave Scouter
Jean Carlos Martins Roso
Indicators
Discover the power of advanced volume analysis with Weis Wave Scouter, a revolutionary indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines the proven principles of the Wyckoff method and Volume Spread Analysis (VSA). Designed for traders seeking precision and depth in their operations, this indicator offers a tactical reading of the market through cumulative volume wave analysis, helping to identify key points of trend reversals and continuations. Weis Wave Scouter features a clear visual interface with co
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicators
The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date. Options: Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display; SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data; IndicatorColor - indicator color; Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view; Next are the settings of the text field, in w
SimSim Arrow Momentum MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
SimSim Arrow Momentum is a standard "Momentum" indicator, but an arrow version. Version for MetaTrader 4 The indicator parameters are similar to the standard ones, plus one additional parameter Delta . Delta = 0 - 100 Deviations as of the 100 value. Changing the level of the 100 indicator, Plus and minus are possible. The indicator generates a signal when the price crosses the level line = 100 +- Delta. Enable "CONTROL DEAL" for operation and trades based on the indicator signal will be opened
CVD SmoothFlow Pro
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Indicators
CVD SmoothFlow Pro - Unlimited Volume Analysis for Any Asset! CVD SmoothFlow Pro is the ultimate solution for traders seeking precise and unlimited volume analysis. Utilizing Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) with advanced noise filtering, the Pro Version provides the flexibility and precision needed to trade any financial asset. What does CVD SmoothFlow Pro offer? Clear Analysis : Filters out noise and highlights significant volume movements across any financial asset. ️ Precise Calculation
Volume Candle Indicator
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Indicators
Volume Color Histogram for MetaTrader 5. This indicator displays volume as a histogram in a separate window. The bars are colored based on the direction of the price candle: green for bullish (close > open) and red for bearish (close < open). Key Features Volume source: Tick volume or real volume (user-selectable). Optional moving average line over the volume histogram, which can be enabled via input. Supported average types: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA. Average period is configurable. Compatible with
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.65 (55)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 For the serious trader: Approach Gold trading with a structured, data-driven methodology that combines multiple market analysis factors. This tool is built to support your Gold trading analysis. Limited Price Opportunity This is a chance to own Gold Sniper Scalper Pro before the price increases. The product price will increase by $50 after every 10 subsequent purchases. Final Price: $498 Features That Define Your Analytical
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299 $ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499 $ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines,
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicators
New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicators
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . Online course, user manual and demo. The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focus
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (19)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicators
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicators
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicators
TPSproTrend PRO identifies the moment when the market actually changes direction and forms an entry point at the beginning of the move. You enter the market when the price is just starting to move, and not after the movement has already taken place.   Indicator       It doesn't redraw signals and automatically displays entry points, Stop Loss, and Take Profit, making trading clear, visual, and structured. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   -   MT4 VERSION Main advantages Signals without redrawing.   All signal
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Indicators
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual:   click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a worthless wannabe clone
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
Indicators
Shock Pullback v 3.5 + AI/ML forecasts: - Add Integrated Artificial and deep learning have been integrated within the MQL5 environment. - A qualitative addition for integrated future forecasts using deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI/ML) within MQL5, based on the methodology and operation of the core indicator built on the Shock Pullback and its inherent integrated functions. - Suitable for scalping trading  How to Use the Indicator  Shock Pullback: There are 3 images in the com
Orderflow Scalp Pro
TitanScalper
Indicators
Professional Scalping Indicator for XAUUSD and Major Forex Pairs Orderflow Scalp Pro delivers institutional-grade trading intelligence through advanced volume analysis, dynamic VWAP calculations, and precision arrow signals. This complete trading system transforms complex market data into clear, actionable signals for consistent profitability on 3-4 minute timeframes. Three Powerful Components in One System Volume Profile HeatMap Transform your charts into institutional-grade order flow analysis
UEX Pure USD Euro Index
Yohana Parmi
Indicators
* Due to the  authenticity of data for all major currencies , — use of  live charts  is  recommended . What is UEX Pure USD Euro Index : Discover the real pulse of the forex market with Pure USD & Euro Index — an innovative indicator that truly reveals the hidden strength and weakness between the world’s two most powerful currencies . Instead of relying on a single pair like EURUSD, this tool measures the aggregate performance of the U.S. Dollar and the Euro across multiple major pairs , prov
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
Real Trend Zigzag PRO
Timo Kosiol
Indicators
Real Trend Zigzag PRO   shows the real trend of a market, u nlike the default Zigzag indicator. It calculates the trend in real time and shows green lines for upwards trends, red lines for downward trends and blue lines for no trends.  Regarding the old slogan "the trend is your friend" it helps you to decide if should open a buy or sell position. The PRO version is a multi timeframe zigzag (MTF). Means, it shows the trend of the current timeframe as well as the trend of a higher or lower time.
Trend Hunter MT5
Andrey Tatarinov
5 (3)
Indicators
Trend Hunter is a trend indicator for working in the Forex, cryptocurrency, and CFD markets. A special feature of the indicator is that it confidently follows the trend, without changing the signal when the price slightly pierces the trend line. The indicator is not repaint; a signal to enter the market appears after the bar closes. When moving along a trend, the indicator shows additional entry points in the direction of the trend. Based on these signals, you can trade with a small StopLoss. Tr
Quantum Currency Array Indicator for MT5
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicators
This indicator has been developed to identify and display these trends quickly and easily, allowing you to see instantly, those currency pairs which are trending, and those which are not – and in all timeframes, with just one click. The 28 currency pairs are displayed as a fan as they sweep from strong to weak and back again, and this is why we call it the ‘currency array’. All 28 pairs are arrayed before you, giving an instant visual description of those pairs that are trending strongly, those
All Trend power
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
TrendPower All-In-One Strict v1.00 Description TrendPower All-In-One Strict   is a comprehensive trend-following trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It acts as a "confluence detector," meaning it filters market noise by requiring multiple technical indicators to agree before generating a signal. The indicator utilizes a "Strict" logic engine, meaning a signal is only generated when momentum, trend direction, and volatility filters all align perfectly. It displays data in a separate sub-win
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Adaptive Volatility Range Mt5
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] -  is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversals. AVR -   accurately displays the Average True Volatility Range taking into account the Volume Weighted Average price. The indicator allows you to adapt to absolutely any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a certain period of time - this provides a stable indicator of positive transactions. Thanks to this , Adaptive Volatility Range   has a high   Winrate of 95% There are two ways t
AO unpaid divergences
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
[ How to use the Demo version ] [ MT4 Version ] AO unpaid divergences MT5 AO unpaid divergences is the first indicator developed to detailed analyze Regular and Hidden Divergences. It uses this analysis to find out possible entry points and targets. Below some of the characteristics of this indicator:  Time saving Highly customizable Working for all pairs (Crypto, Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities...) Suitable for Scalping or Swing trading Possible reversal swings Alerts and Notifications on M
More from author
Enhanced MACD Pro
Zhen Yu Zheng
Indicators
Product Overview Enhanced MACD Pro is an advanced implementation of the classic MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator, enhanced with professional features for serious traders. This indicator combines traditional MACD analysis with modern alert systems and visual optimizations. Why Choose Enhanced MACD Pro? Multiple Alert Systems : 3 different alert modes to catch every trading opportunity Customizable Parameters : Full control over all MACD settings Professional Visualization
FREE
Semi automatic trading and tester
Zhen Yu Zheng
5 (1)
Utilities
This trading system requires the user to manually add Fibonacci, trend lines, horizontal lines, channel to perform semi-automatic or manual trading. The trading system can also be used in the tester. Trading panel provides: spread information margin information free marging Information The swap information to order for lots (requires your dealer support)
Impulse System MTF
Zhen Yu Zheng
Indicators
Impulse System MTF – Smarter Multi-Timeframe Trading Trend & Momentum Signals (Inspired by Triple Screen Ideas) Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Impulse System indicator independently developed by the author. Inspired by the Triple Screen methodology described in The New Trading for a Living by Dr. Alexander Elder, this indicator combines trend and momentum signals to help traders identify potential entry and exit points. This is an original implementation with MTF functionality and is not an official prod
Force Index MTF
Zhen Yu Zheng
Indicators
Force Index MTF – Power of Volume and Price (Inspired by Elder Concepts) Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Force Index indicator independently developed by the author. Inspired by the concepts in The New Trading for a Living by Dr. Alexander Elder, this indicator measures the power of volume and price across multiple timeframes, providing traders with a tool to analyze market trends. This is an original implementation with MTF functionality and is not an official product of Dr. Elder . The Triple Screen Sys
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review