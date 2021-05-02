Fibo Exhaustion Kangaroo EA is an expert advisor that uses Relative Strength Index RSI and Stochastic Oscillator indicators for entry signals, either long or short trades.

Takeprofit and stoploss can be configured as fixed stops or Fibonacci percent.

Stochastic and RSI can be used to trade out. In case of trade out, the trading system will close orders even if Fibonacci takeprofit and stoploss were enabled.

A autolot function can also be configured, as soon as a partial execution function. A week calendar filter can be configured to avoid trade on specific days of week.

PM for optimization set files!

Recommended symbol: EURUSD.

Recommended timeframe: H1, M15.



