Dragonfly EA is a trend or reversal expert advisor that uses indicators Ichimoku Kinko Hyo, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic SAR, Stochastic Oscillator, Relative Strength Index RSI and On Balance Volume.

Dragonfly can be configured to trade on trend or reversal behavior.

Ichimoku Kinko Hyo, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic SAR and Stochastic Oscillator works together to recognize a bull or bear trend, while the indicator RSI filter entry signals according to its configuration and optimization.

Dragonfly EA only operates with “takeprofit and stoploss”, having no martingales. All takeprofit and stoploss are calculated based on Bollinger Bands parameters, resulting in dynamic features of profit and reliability.

Dragonfly EA is an expert advisor innovation that can be optimized by any user, making each one single developed for each user profile.

OBV can be configured as trade in filter.

In backtest and optimization, some configuration makes Dragonfly EA send orders in a retraction movement, after a bullish or bearish confirmation.

Features:

- Fully automated trading.

- Smart trend trade algorithm for a smart signal detection system.

- Intelligent and dynamic takeprofit and stoploss.

- Smart stoploss trading system.

- Operate according trend prices.

- Stoploss operation mode, NO Martingales.

- Easy to configure, test and run.

Recommended symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCHF

Recommended timeframes: H1, M30, M15, M5