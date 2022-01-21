Dmitriy MT5

This long-term trading system works on 10 pairs and M5 timeframe. It uses various trading systems, such as trend trading, countertrend trading and others. This increases the chances of sustained growth and reduces exposure to a single pair or individual operations. The risk is very controlled.

The settings are very simple, there is no need to change them. Optimization is not required as well.

Realistic management of internal adjustments. Instead of trying to find the exact values that fit the historical prices of each pair, the EA uses values that are effective in all pairs. This demonstrates the strength of the algorithms of the EA and reinforces the possibilities of maintaining the good performance in the future movements.

The EA does not use Martingale, Grid and other strategies with an increase in the lot.

For the EA operation, open "Tools" > "Options" > "Expert Advisors". Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add https://ec.forexprostools.com, https://world-time-zone1.com and click OK.

Requirements and recommendations Timeframe: M5

Low spread ECN accounts are required.

accounts are required. The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs and any timeframe) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies.

The minimum recommended balance for the EA (when used on recommended pairs and timeframes) is $ 100.

Broker with 5-digit and 3-digit quotes.

VPS.

Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" accounts.

Instructions for reducing the amount of RAM for EA: post/744213 ( the EA requires a minimum of 5000 bars in the history ).

Default settings.

if you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers. For the Strategy Tester:

Multi_Currency_BackTest - if set to true , a multi-currency tester is used.

- if set to , a multi-currency tester is used. For testing, it is recommended to use:

Methods of modeling ticks:



M1 OHLC





Real ticks.





All Ticks.

EURUSD GBPUSD GBPJPY USDCHF USDJPY AUDUSD GBPAUD USDCAD GBPCAD EURAUD EURCAD EURGBP EURJPY GBPCHF NZDUSD GBPNZD EURCHF AUDCAD NZDCAD NZDCHF NZDJPY CHFJPY CADJPY CADCHF AUDNZD EURNZD AUDJPY AUDCHF

EURUSD - if true, use EURUSD;

- if , use EURUSD; ...

AUDCHF - if true, use AUDCHF;

Magic_Start / Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.

Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));

Use several Symbols or Timeframes simultaneously in trading - setting up the number of currencies and timeframes for simultaneous operation.

OFF / TF_For_All_Symbols / TF_For_Each_Symbol_Separately / Work_Symbols_at_one_Time.

.

Number Timeframes or Symbols - the number of currencies or timeframes.

Custom_Risk - if true, the lot size increases when account balance grows (risk management);

User_Balance - user-defined balance;

- user-defined balance;

Add_to_User_Balance % - Add to User_Balance for a smooth transition to a new lot.

- Add to User_Balance for a smooth transition to a new lot.

Lot on every - lot size per User_Balance;

Fixed_Lot - fixed lot (if Custom_Risk is false);

Order Comment - comments to orders;

Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered;

Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel (false - faster backtest);

Show_additional_panel - use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only;

Adaptation of the spread to the stop loss - adapt the stop loss to spread;

Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;

Stop trade - disable trade for a certain time (from 1 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread;

http / https - protocol for downloading economic news;

Monday - trade on Monday;

- trade on Monday; ...

Friday

Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;

GMT setting - GMT settings;

GMT Auto (only for real) - automatic detection of the GMT shift (not for a tester);

GMT Mode - manual setting;

GMT_mode - GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - disabled);

Every_Day_Start - operation start time (hh:mm);

Every_Day_End - operation end time (hh:mm).

Use time - if true , the EA trades by time;

Disable_in_Friday - operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).




