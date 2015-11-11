Trend modified
- Indicators
- Ruslan Pishun
- Version: 1.12
- Updated: 9 June 2020
- Activations: 5
The Trend modified indicator draws trend lines with adjustable trend width, with trend breakout settings and notifications of trend breakout (Alert, Sound, Email) and of a new appeared arrow.
Arrows point at the direction of the order to open (BUY, SELL).
Parameters
- User Bars - the number of bars for calculations.
- Depth (0 = automatic settings) - Search area (0 = automatic adjustment).
- width trend ( 0 = automatic settings) - Trend width (0 = automatic adjustment).
- (true = closed bars on direction trend),(false = just closed bars for line) - true = closure of candlesticks of the same color behind the line, false = simple closure of candlesticks behind the line.
- Select closing - closing setup
- number bars closed for line, for adjustment lines - number of candlesticks closed beyond the line to redraw the lines.
- On what number bars move line, (0 = zero bar) - Forward shift of trend lines (number of candlesticks).
- style 2 line trend - style of trend line 2.
- width 2 line trend - width of trend line 2.
- style Central line - style of the central trend line.
- width Central line - width of the central trend line.
- color line on direction up - color of the up trend.
- color line on direction down - color of the down trend.
- color line on direction direct - color of flat.
- if (trend) not finds wait N bars, then continue search - if no trend is found, wait N bars and continue search.
- timeout N bars
- the notification setup when breakdowns of the trend
- sound signal - enable the sound alert.
- name sound signal - the name of the sound wav file.
- Alert - popup alert.
- email - sending notification to email.
- setting notice arrow - arrow notification setup.
- sound signal - enable the sound alert.
- name sound signal - the name of the sound wav file.
- Alert - popup alert.
- email - sending notification to email.
- settings for arrows - arrow parameters.
- include arrows - enable use of arrows.
- Indent arrows from price - distance between the arrows and the price.
- wrift arrow - size of arrows.
- color arrows BUY - color of the BUY arrow.
- color arrows SELL - color of the SELL arrow.
Very good indicator