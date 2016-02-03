EA named Chappie

Chappie is a smart adaptable robot, Chappie trades based on multiple trading systems using pending orders, the robot manipulates the pending orders, following the price movement of the market and calculates the price movement for the most accurate market entry. Basic EA settings are calculated for EURUSD. Over 1000 tests have been performed on real and history data with 99.9% quality.

Chappie is a result of a long term development. The main idea is to preserve capital through unexpected fluctuations of the markets. It is one of the system that can perform on 90% of currency pairs.

The EA contains the algorithm of statistics collection with statistics output on the information panel.





Key Advantages of the EA

Does not use Martingale.

Does not use Ilan.

Does not use Arbitrage.

Does not use Grid.

Does not use other risky strategies.

Always uses stop loss to protect capital.

User friendly.

Based on genuine 'in-house' algorithm .

. Works on all brokers.

It can work with a small deposit.

Only pending orders.

Can work with fixed lot and MM.

Does not open orders with a high spread. (can be configured).

The EA will run on many low-spread pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD.





Requirements and Recommendations

5-digit quotes.

Maximum allowed spread — 0 to 20 pips.

0 to 20 pips. The EA is optimized for EURUSD Н1.

Minimum deposit is $100.

Use VPS or hosting server with minimal network latency to the broker's server.

24/7 terminal operation.

ECN broker with low commission and spread.

Maximum stop level below20 points





Parameters

Selection of trading direction: BUY / SELL.

Order Type — Trade direction.

Risk money management.

Use_Risk_MM — If this is true, the lot size will increase when account balance grows (Risk Management).

If this is true, the lot size will increase when account balance grows (Risk Management).

Percentage_Risk — Lot size increase based on the balance value (Risk Management in %).

Lot size increase based on the balance value (Risk Management in %).

Lot — Fixed lot ( if "Use_Risk_MM" = false ).

Trading strategy settings.

Step_Factor_Price — market price calculation step.

market price calculation step.

Step_Factor_Price_Volatility — market volatility step.

market volatility step.

Step_Factor_Price_Revers — reverse price calculation step.

reverse price calculation step.

Use_One_Order_Trade — enable trading when there are open orders.

enable trading when there are open orders.

Step_Order_Stop — step of the dynamic distance from the price to the pending order.

General

Max_Spread — Maximum Spread allowed before pending order is triggered

Maximum Spread allowed before pending order is triggered

Magic — The magic number of the orders.

The magic number of the orders.

Slippage — Allowable slippage before an order triggers.

Allowable slippage before an order triggers.

Show_Info_Panel — information panel. (if set to false, the testing process in the Strategy Tester will be faster).

Take Profit / Stop Loss settings, (0 - disabled).

Take_Profit — Take profit in points.

Take profit in points.

Stop_Loss — Stop loss in points.

Smart Stop Loss settings.

Use_Smart_StopLoss — If this is true StopLoss will be adjusted according to price movement

If this is true StopLoss will be adjusted according to price movement

Smart_StopLoss — Smart Stop Loss in points.

Settings of moving Stop Loss to breakeven.

Use_Break_Even — If this is true Stoploss price will be moved to breakeven when price is above target points

If this is true Stoploss price will be moved to breakeven when price is above target points

Breakeven_Target_PipsInp — When price is above this value, breakeven triggers.

When price is above this value, breakeven triggers.

Breakeven_Jump_PipsInp — Stop Loss is moved using this value to breakeven.

Trailing Stop settings.

Use_Trailing — If this is true, profit will be protected with trailing stop.

If this is true, profit will be protected with trailing stop.

Trailing_Stop — Trailing points when position is in profit.

Trailing points when position is in profit.

Trailing_Step — Trailing step when the position is in profit.

Intraday trading by time.

Use time — If true trading will be performed by time.

— If true trading will be performed by time.

Time_Setting — Server time of computer time.

— Server time of computer time.

GMT_mode — GMT offset of the broker server time; (0 - not used).

— GMT offset of the broker server time; (0 - not used).

Every_Day_Start — Operation start time (hh:mm:ss).

Operation start time (hh:mm:ss).

Every_Day_End — Operation end time (hh:mm:ss).