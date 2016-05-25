EA Gideon
- Experts
-
Ruslan PishunProgrammer: MQL4/5.
I'm a programmer more than 20 years of experience in the foreign exchange market.
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- Version: 1.94
- Updated: 14 August 2019
- Activations: 10
The EA Gideon is an Expert Advisor that trades ON NEWS and ON EVENTS that have a strong influence on the market, but do not occur regularly! That is the EA opens Sell Stop and Buy Stop pending orders in case of a sudden price change in any direction and closes them automatically with the profit that you wish. And we all know how often the price changes when a "successful" news appears, how far it can go up or down. Also, this robot protects your deposit by placing SL with customizable parameters.
Three strategies are built into the EA: 1) maximum, 2) normal, 3) minimum.
Each strategy can be configured individually.
Use of this EA eliminates the necessity to stay near your PC during news releases. Placing orders, opening, maintenance, closing or deleting orders — EA Gideon will do it for you.
- This is not an autonomous expert, t is a complement to your experts.
- The EA is optimized for the EURUSD M30. But you can configure it for any currency and timeframe.
- It is recommended to choose ECN brokers and accounts with minimum spread.
- VPS is required.
Monitoringhttps://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/profi_mql
Parameters
- Show_Info_Panel — Information panel. (at the value false - Speeds up the testing in the strategy tester).
- Magic — Trades identifier.
- EA Comment — order comment.
- Slippage — Allowed slippage before an order triggers.
- Max_Spread — Maximum Spread allowed before pending order is triggered.
- Order Type — Selection of the trade direction.
- visibility_Order_Stop_correction_coefficient — The coefficient of the distance from the current price to the virtual order.
- Delete_Order_Stop_correction_coefficient — The coefficient for deleting the pending order.
- Use news strategy N1 — If true, the first strategy is used.
- Use news strategy N2 — If true, the second strategy is used.
- Use news strategy N3 — If true, the third strategy is used.
Three separate parameter blocks for each strategy:
- Fixed_Lot — Fixed lot ( if "Use_Risk_MM" = false ).
- Use Risk MM — If this is true, the lot size will increase when account balance grows (Risk Management).
- Percentage Risk — Lot size increase based on the balance value (Risk Management in %).
- Step_Orders — The step of the distance from the virtual order to the current price.
- Step_Factor — Factor, if the price moves away from the virtual order.
- Step_Factor_revers — Reverse, if the price moves towards the virtual order.
- Take Profit — Take Profit in points.
- Stop Loss — stop loss in points.
- Use_Break_Even — If this is true Stop loss price will be moved to breakeven when price is above target points.
- Breakeven Target PipsInp — If the price exceeds the value, breakeven triggers.
- Breakeven Jump PipsInp — stop loss is moved to breakeven using this value.
- Use_Trailing — If this is true, profit will be protected with trailing stop.
- Trailing Stop — Trailing points when the position is in profit.
- Trailing Step — Trailing step when the position is in profit.
Trading by time within the day:
- Use time — If true trading will be performed by time.
- Time_Setting — Server time or computer time.
- GMT_mode = GMT offset of the broker server time; ( 0 - not used ).
- Every_Day_Start — Operation start time (hh:mm).
- Every_Day_End — Operation end time (hh:mm).
Operation end time on Friday:
- Use time — If true trading will be performed by time.
- Time_Setting — Server time or computer time.
- GMT_mode = GMT offset of the broker server time; ( 0 - not used ).
- Disable_in_Friday — Operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).
Thanks Profitable EA