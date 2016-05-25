The EA Gideon is an Expert Advisor that trades ON NEWS and ON EVENTS that have a strong influence on the market, but do not occur regularly! That is the EA opens Sell Stop and Buy Stop pending orders in case of a sudden price change in any direction and closes them automatically with the profit that you wish. And we all know how often the price changes when a "successful" news appears, how far it can go up or down. Also, this robot protects your deposit by placing SL with customizable parameters.

Three strategies are built into the EA: 1) maximum, 2) normal, 3) minimum.

Each strategy can be configured individually.

Use of this EA eliminates the necessity to stay near your PC during news releases. Placing orders, opening, maintenance, closing or deleting orders — EA Gideon will do it for you.

This is not an autonomous expert, t is a complement to your experts.

The EA is optimized for the EURUSD M30. But you can configure it for any currency and timeframe.

It is recommended to choose ECN brokers and accounts with minimum spread.

VPS is required.





Monitoring





Parameters

Show_Info_Panel — Information panel. (at the value false - Speeds up the testing in the strategy tester).

Information panel. (at the value false - Speeds up the testing in the strategy tester). Magic — Trades identifier .

Trades identifier EA Comment — order comment.

order comment. Slippage — Allowed slippage before an order triggers.

Allowed slippage before an order triggers. Max_Spread — Maximum Spread allowed before pending order is triggered.

Maximum Spread allowed before pending order is triggered. Order Type — Selection of the trade direction.

Selection of the trade direction. visibility_Order_Stop_correction_coefficient — The coefficient of the distance from the current price to the virtual order.

The coefficient of the distance from the current price to the virtual order. Delete_Order_Stop_correction_coefficient — The coefficient for deleting the pending order.

Use news strategy N1 — If true, the first strategy is used.

If true, the first strategy is used. Use news strategy N2 — If true, the second strategy is used.

If true, the second strategy is used. Use news strategy N3 — If true, the third strategy is used.

Three separate parameter blocks for each strategy:

Fixed_Lot — Fixed lot ( if "Use_Risk_MM" = false ).

Fixed lot ( if "Use_Risk_MM" = false ). Use Risk MM — If this is true, the lot size will increase when account balance grows (Risk Management).

If this is true, the lot size will increase when account balance grows (Risk Management). Percentage Risk — Lot size increase based on the balance value (Risk Management in %).

Lot size increase based on the balance value (Risk Management in %). Step_Orders — The step of the distance from the virtual order to the current price.

The step of the distance from the virtual order to the current price. Step_Factor — Factor, if the price moves away from the virtual order.

Factor, if the price moves away from the virtual order. Step_Factor_revers — Reverse, if the price moves towards the virtual order.

Reverse, if the price moves towards the virtual order. Take Profit — Take Profit in points.

— Take Profit in points. Stop Loss — stop loss in points.

stop loss in points. Use_Break_Even — If this is true Stop loss price will be moved to breakeven when price is above target points.

If this is true Stop loss price will be moved to breakeven when price is above target points. Breakeven Target PipsInp — If the price exceeds the value, breakeven triggers.

— If the price exceeds the value, breakeven triggers. Breakeven Jump PipsInp — stop loss is moved to breakeven using this value.

stop loss is moved to breakeven using this value. Use_Trailing — If this is true, profit will be protected with trailing stop.

If this is true, profit will be protected with trailing stop. Trailing Stop — Trailing points when the position is in profit.

— Trailing points when the position is in profit. Trailing Step — Trailing step when the position is in profit.

Trading by time within the day:

Use time — If true trading will be performed by time.

— If true trading will be performed by time. Time_Setting — Server time or computer time.

— Server time or computer time. GMT_mode = GMT offset of the broker server time; ( 0 - not used ).

GMT offset of the broker server time; ( 0 - not used ). Every_Day_Start — Operation start time (hh:mm).

Operation start time (hh:mm). Every_Day_End — Operation end time (hh:mm).

Operation end time on Friday: