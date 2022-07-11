EA TrendPullBack

1. What is this





This is a trend strategy about capture trend pullbacks. It can trade major currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD. It is not a scalping model, nor does it use Martingale's money management model. This strategy is a trend strategy, it is a high profit-loss ratio strategy.





2. Related instructions

The timeframe is unlimited, I advice your add it to EURUSD PERIOD_M15.



It works with Hedge accounts.

Its internal strategy logic has been set, and only fund management is opened for you to adjust. And the mode of fund management is my custom mode, which takes into account the benefits and risks.





3. Parameter description of money management





MM_Mode = MM_Minimum/ MM_Fixed/ MM_FixedIncrement_SplitFund / MM_FixedIncrement_SplitFormula / MM_SL / MM_SL_ATR.

MM_Minimum is a minimum position.

is a minimum position. MM_Fixed is a fixed position.

is a fixed position. MM_FixedIncrement_SplitFund / MM_FixedIncrement_SplitFormula are my personal money management model. The current strategy I generally use Money_FixedIncrement_SplitFund mode.

/ are my personal money management model. The current strategy I generally use Money_FixedIncrement_SplitFund mode. MM_SL is risk percent of stoploss.



MM_SL_ATR is risk percent of ATR.

MM_Fixed mode: mode:

MM_Fixed: Fixed Lots.

MM_FixedIncrement mode:

Lots_IncreDelta = 100; // MM_FixedIncrement: delta, the larger the value, the more difficult it is to increase the position, and the smaller the value, the easier it is to increase the position. For the current strategy, I recommend setting it to a multiple of 20.

Lots_IncreInitLots = 0.1; // MM_FixedIncrement: Init Lots, such as the initial capital of 5,000 US dollars, I usually set the initial position as lots=0.1. You can adjust accordingly according to your initial capital. MM_SL mode / MM_SL_ATR mode: Lots_SLRiskPercent = 0.05; // MM_SL , MM_SL_ATR ： percentage of funds used.

percentage of funds used. Lots_ATRPeriod = 14; // MM_SL_ATR ：ATR period.

：ATR period. Lots_ATRMultiple = 1; // MM_SL_ATR ：ATR Multiple.

You can try to specify how to manage your money according to your risk tolerance.





4. Other instructions





The first development of the strategy was based on data from 2010.01.01-2022.01.01. This strategy has been tested out-of-sample. Over time, Strategy will undergo regular maintenance.



