EA TrendPullBack
- Experts
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Yu ZhangI am a senior practitioner in Fintech industry.
And I have done a lot of academic research on financial markets.
From 2012, I work as a Quant.
Forex, stock and futures are my main trading varieties.
I can use MQL4, MQL5, C++, MySql, and Python.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 15
This is a trend strategy about capture trend pullbacks.
It can trade major currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD. It is not a scalping model, nor does it use Martingale's money management model.
This strategy is a trend strategy, it is a high profit-loss ratio strategy.
2. Related instructions
It works with Hedge accounts.
MM_Mode = MM_Minimum/ MM_Fixed/ MM_FixedIncrement_SplitFund / MM_FixedIncrement_SplitFormula / MM_SL / MM_SL_ATR.
- MM_Minimum is a minimum position.
- MM_Fixed is a fixed position.
- MM_FixedIncrement_SplitFund / MM_FixedIncrement_SplitFormula are my personal money management model. The current strategy I generally use Money_FixedIncrement_SplitFund mode.
- MM_SL is risk percent of stoploss.
- MM_SL_ATR is risk percent of ATR.
- MM_Fixed: Fixed Lots.
- Lots_IncreDelta = 100; // MM_FixedIncrement: delta, the larger the value, the more difficult it is to increase the position, and the smaller the value, the easier it is to increase the position. For the current strategy, I recommend setting it to a multiple of 20.
- Lots_IncreInitLots = 0.1; // MM_FixedIncrement: Init Lots, such as the initial capital of 5,000 US dollars, I usually set the initial position as lots=0.1. You can adjust accordingly according to your initial capital.
MM_SL mode / MM_SL_ATR mode:
- Lots_SLRiskPercent = 0.05; // MM_SL , MM_SL_ATR ：percentage of funds used.
- Lots_ATRPeriod = 14; // MM_SL_ATR ：ATR period.
- Lots_ATRMultiple = 1; // MM_SL_ATR ：ATR Multiple.
The first development of the strategy was based on data from 2010.01.01-2022.01.01. This strategy has been tested out-of-sample. Over time, Strategy will undergo regular maintenance.