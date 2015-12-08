Wolfe waves ultra
- Indicators
-
Ruslan PishunProgrammer: MQL4/5.
I'm a programmer more than 20 years of experience in the foreign exchange market.
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- Version: 1.14
- Updated: 29 April 2020
- Activations: 5
Wolfe waves ultra draws Wolfe Waves automatically.
The indicator searches for the Wolfe Waves on three timeframes. This indicator is especially accurate because it waits for a breakout in the wave direction before signaling the trade, resulting in a very high winning ratio.
Features
- Amazingly easy to trade.
- The indicator is able to recognize all Wolfe Wave patterns in a specified interval.
- Thus, we check each extremum for the potential 1,2,3,4,5 points apart from ZigZag vertices.
- The indicator finds the points and builds the lines automatically.
- Trade reliable price reversals on three timeframes.
- It is a cutting-edge tool for both novice and experienced traders
- Arrow and alert for novices.
- The indicator features Alert, Sound, Email, and PUSH.
- The indicator features the minimum amount of adjustable parameters.
- The last point of the Wave repaints as the pattern expands (customizable).
- Arrows and alerts are displayed when the pattern forms and also when the wave+price breakout takes place.
Settings
- Setting waves maximum - Wolfe maximum setting.
- include wave maximum - enable/disable Wolfe maximum.
- MaxHistoryBars - amount of history bars to be checked.
- Period - number of bars used for the indicator calculations.
- color lines - wave color.
- color line 1-4 - color of the lines 1-4.
- Setting waves normal - Wolfe normal setting.
- include wave normal - enable/disable Wolfe normal.
- MaxHistoryBars - amount of history bars to be checked.
- Period - number of bars used for the indicator calculations.
- color lines - wave color.
- color line 1-4 - color of the lines 1-4.
- Setting waves minimum - Wolfe minimum setting.
- include wave minimum - enable/disable Wolfe minimum.
- MaxHistoryBars - amount of history bars to be checked.
- Period - number of bars used for the indicator calculations.
- color lines - wave color.
- color line 1-4 - color of the lines 1-4.
- High up points 1,2,3,4,5 - 1.2.3.4.5. upper points' distances
- Low down points 1,2,3,4,5 - 1.2.3.4.5. lower points' distances
- On what number bars move line, (0 = zero bar) - amount of candles, by which the lines are moved (if 0 = zero bar).
- number of waves in each period - amount of displayed Waves: if 'on one wave', the previous Wave is deleted and replaced with a new one. If 'in two waves', the previous Wave remains. One or two Waves are displayed on a chart depending on the parameter.
- Setting notice - notifications on the Waves' occurrence.
- alert - enable/disable the alert (message on the screen).
- email - enable/disable the email alert.
- PUSH - enable/disable push notifications.
- sound signal - enable the sound signal.
- name sound signal - sound signal name.
Very good one. Not sure why so many are wrinting posting reviews in comments but not in reviews section, but this indicator is the best!