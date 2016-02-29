This is a fully automated smart adaptive algorithm. The SKYNET system calculates the history data and performs the analysis based on the probability percentage of where the upcoming breakout of the support and resistance level will take place, and places pending orders.

The Expert Advisor adapts to any market conditions. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing.

The EA contains the algorithm of statistics collection with output on the information panel.

Real monitoring H1: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1891591 Monitoring M30: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/928821

МetaТrader 5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/40603



It is recommended to choose ECN brokers and accounts with minimum spread.

pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30, EURUSD H1, USDJPY M30, USDJPY H1, GBPUSD M30, GBPUSD H1. Recommended pair/timeframe: EURUSD H1, USDJPY H1 or EURUSD M30, USDJPY M30 VPS is required.

5-digit quotes.

Maximum spread: 0 - 20 points.

Minimum deposit: $100.

Maximum stop level: 0 - 5 points.

Leverage of 1: 100 or more is recommended.

if you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers.

You need to check with your broker that the broker allows you to trade scalping strategies by holding a position for less than a minute.

Order Type - select trade direction.

- select trade direction. Magic - trades ID.

- trades ID. Order Comment - comment to orders.

- comment to orders. Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered.

- allowed slippage before an order is triggered. Risk Protection Close Orders - when set to true, the EA uses forced position closing to protect against losses.

- when set to true, the EA uses forced position closing to protect against losses. Use custom slippage - close positions in case of a slippage.

- close positions in case of a slippage. custom slippage - slippage in points.

- slippage in points. Information_graphics - information on the chart.

- information on the chart. Use_strategy_Breakdown - use a breakout strategy.

- use a breakout strategy. Max Spread - maximum spread allowed before pending order triggers.

- maximum spread allowed before pending order triggers. disable trade if spread high - disable trading for some time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread .

- disable trading for some time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds . Custom_balance - FreeMargin = false or Balance = true.

- FreeMargin = false or Balance = true. Use_Risk MM - if this is true, the lot size will increase when account balance grows (Risk Management).

- if this is true, the lot size will increase when account balance grows (Risk Management). Percentage Risk - lot increase based on the balance (risk management in %).

- lot increase based on the balance (risk management in %). Fixed Lot - Fixed lot value (if Use_Risk_MM - false).

- Fixed lot value (if - false). Take Profit - take profit in points.

- take profit in points. Stop Loss - stop loss in points.

- stop loss in points. Adaptive trading stop - if true - adaptive trailing stop.

- if true - adaptive trailing stop. Set Trailing Mod - six trailing stop modifications.

- six trailing stop modifications. Trailing Stop/Step - trailing points when the position is in profit. (-1 = off, 0 = Stop_Loss ).

- trailing points when the position is in profit. (-1 = off, 0 = ). Breakeven Target PipsInp - if the price exceeds the value, breakeven triggers. (-1 = off).

- if the price exceeds the value, breakeven triggers. (-1 = off). Breakeven Jump PipsInp - stop Loss moves to breakeven at this distance.

- stop Loss moves to breakeven at this distance. Show_Info_Panel - information panel. (if set to false, the testing process in the Strategy Tester will be faster).

- information panel. (if set to false, the testing process in the Strategy Tester will be faster). Visibility Order_Stop Percent - placing a pending order after moving N %.

- placing a pending order after moving N %. Delete Order_Stop Percent - deleting a pending order if N % less.

Parameters for strategy 1 and 2:

Use Strategy 1 - use the first strategy.

- use the first strategy. Use Strategy 2 - use the second strategy.

- use the second strategy. Step Orders - step of the distance from virtual order to the current price.

- step of the distance from virtual order to the current price. Step Factor Orders - factor if the price moves away from a virtual order.

- factor if the price moves away from a virtual order. Step Orders Factor reverse - reverse if the price moves towards a virtual order.

- reverse if the price moves towards a virtual order. breakdown past weeks - when set to true, the EA uses breakdown of past weeks.

Trading within the week:

Monday - when set to true, trading on Monday is allowed;

- when set to true, trading on Monday is allowed; ...

... Friday - if true, trade on Friday.

Trading by time within the day:

Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;

- if true, the EA trades by time; GMT_mode - GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - disabled);

- GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - disabled); Every_Day_Start - operation start time (hh:mm);

- operation start time (hh:mm); Every_Day_End - operation end time (hh:mm).

Time to disable on Friday:

Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;

- if true, the EA trades by time; Disable_in_Friday - operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).

- operation end time on Friday (hh:mm). custom commission - commission for calculation of slippage.



Our group in mql5: 016a118dc374d801



