EA Skynet

2.8

This is a fully automated smart adaptive algorithm. The SKYNET system calculates the history data and performs the analysis based on the probability percentage of where the upcoming breakout of the support and resistance level will take place, and places pending orders.

The Expert Advisor adapts to any market conditions. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing.

The EA contains the algorithm of statistics collection with output on the information panel.

Real monitoring H1: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1891591

Monitoring M30: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/928821

МetaТrader 5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/40603

It is recommended to choose ECN brokers and accounts with minimum spread.

pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30, EURUSD H1, USDJPY M30, USDJPY H1, GBPUSD M30, GBPUSD H1.

Recommended pair/timeframe: EURUSD H1, USDJPY H1 or EURUSD M30, USDJPY M30

VPS is required.

Requirements and Recommendations
  • 5-digit quotes.
  • Maximum spread: 0 - 20 points.
  • Minimum deposit: $100.
  • Maximum stop level: 0 - 5 points.
  • Leverage of 1: 100 or more is recommended.
  • if you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers.
  • You need to check with your broker that the broker allows you to trade scalping strategies by holding a position for less than a minute. 
Parameters
  • Order Type - select trade direction.
  • Magic - trades ID.
  • Order Comment - comment to orders.
  • Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered.
  • Risk Protection Close Orders - when set to true, the EA uses forced position closing to protect against losses.
  • Use custom slippage - close positions in case of a slippage.
    • custom slippage - slippage in points.
  • Information_graphics - information on the chart.
  • Use_strategy_Breakdown - use a breakout strategy.
  • Max Spread - maximum spread allowed before pending order triggers.
  • disable trade if spread high - disable trading for some time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread.
  • Custom_balance - FreeMargin = false or Balance = true.
  • Use_Risk MM - if this is true, the lot size will increase when account balance grows (Risk Management).
  • Percentage Risk - lot increase based on the balance (risk management in %).
  • Fixed Lot - Fixed lot value (if Use_Risk_MM - false).
  • Take Profit - take profit in points. 
  • Stop Loss - stop loss in points.
  • Adaptive trading stop - if true - adaptive trailing stop.
  • Set Trailing Mod - six trailing stop modifications.
  • Trailing Stop/Step - trailing points when the position is in profit. (-1 = off, 0 = Stop_Loss).
  • Breakeven Target PipsInp - if the price exceeds the value, breakeven triggers. (-1 = off).
  • Breakeven Jump PipsInp - stop Loss moves to breakeven at this distance.
  • Show_Info_Panel - information panel. (if set to false, the testing process in the Strategy Tester will be faster).
  • Visibility Order_Stop Percent - placing a pending order after moving N %.
  • Delete Order_Stop Percent - deleting a pending order if N % less.

Parameters for strategy 1 and 2:

  • Use Strategy 1 - use the first strategy.
  • Use Strategy 2 - use the second strategy.
  • Step Orders - step of the distance from virtual order to the current price.
  • Step Factor Orders - factor if the price moves away from a virtual order.
  • Step Orders Factor reverse - reverse if the price moves towards a virtual order.
  • breakdown past weeks - when set to true, the EA uses breakdown of past weeks.

Trading within the week:

  • Monday - when set to true, trading on Monday is allowed;
  • ...
  • Friday - if true, trade on Friday.

Trading by time within the day:

  • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
    • GMT_mode - GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - disabled);
    • Every_Day_Start - operation start time (hh:mm);
    • Every_Day_End - operation end time (hh:mm).

    Time to disable on Friday:

    • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
    • Disable_in_Friday - operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).
    • custom commission - commission for calculation of slippage.


       Our group in mql5:     016a118dc374d801

    Reviews 22
    Xuan Tai Nguyen
    186
    Xuan Tai Nguyen 2022.12.29 16:32 
     

    After testing the world's 10 best brokers from exness, icmarkets, fxpro... only exness's zero and raw accounts are for profit, the rest will be at a loss, open an account at https://one.exness-track.com/a/410189

    Sound of dawn sqd
    460
    Sound of dawn sqd 2022.07.20 03:12 
     

    非常强大的公司，很久之前购买，卖家一直负责任的更新它， 这是一个来自于2016年的5年程序库，历史悠久， 我开始期待它的表现

    Jack Ralph
    761
    Jack Ralph 2021.07.02 12:47 
     

    Put this EA on a broker like rannforex with a good ping to the broker and this EA works like a charm. You need solid execution speeds and low ping to broker servers. 10ms or lower. EDIT Skynet is now the largest growing EA on my account with consistent growth.

    Recommended products
    MamyShares
    Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
    Experts
    This EA is designed specially for trading stock market (shares). However, it has no limitation in symbols and/or time frames. It can work with any broker and any market such as Forex and Oil.. and so on. It is a nice scalper which has a custom built in indicator. Note that this EA will not win every trade but generally difference between won trades and lost ones might be in Positive. Back to the performed back tests, we would like to inform you that all of our tests were performed in a simulated
    BabyShares
    Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
    Experts
    This EA is designed specially for trading stock market (shares). However, it has no limitation in symbols and/or time frames. It can work with any broker and any market such as Forex and Oil.. and so on. It is a nice scalper which has a custom built in indicator. Note that this EA will not win every trade but generally difference between won trades and lost ones might be in Positive. Back to the performed back tests, we would like to inform you that all of our tests were performed in a simulated
    Fimathe Mt4
    Mario Miguel Marques Vara
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Automate Your Fimathe MT4 Strategy - Trade with Efficiency and Precision Description: The Fimathe Strategy is widely recognized for its profitability but is also known for requiring long hours of market monitoring. To address this issue, we introduce Fimathe MT4, a robot that automates the execution of your strategy. How It Works: Fimathe MT4 operates in "semiautomatic" mode. You conduct your analysis, and the robot executes trades based on it. Advantages: Eliminate the need to wait for hours
    Major Currency Momentum
    Colin Mundia
    2.33 (3)
    Experts
    This EA takes advantage of Momentum in the Major Currencies . If a certain currency has enough momentum, the EA makes trades on the related pairs. The User Inputs of the EA are so straight-forward, they are in form of questions and suggestions. For example, you will see such questions or statements in the input panel: "Should we trade maximum once per day per pair?" "Close order if Break Even not activated after these seconds:" You will specify the required percentage difference between a Bullis
    FREE
    Remora fish
    Marta Gonzalez
    Experts
    You know you are not a shark but maybe you can be a   remora fish. You just have to locate a shark and feed on the remains. This system uses an indicator that detects the movements of the shark and positions itself in favor of it, taking advantage of its capture. This system analyzes the market looking for the waves that the shark produces in the forex sea when it attacks the market. Once the shark attack is located, it enters the market to catch a piece of the catch. All operations have thei
    Gold Highest BreakOut MT4
    Michal Kudela
    Experts
    Breakout Expert Advisor for   XAUUSD (Gold)   — places ATR-filtered pending Buy/Sell orders based on recent high/low ranges (recommended H1). Short overview: Gold Highest BreakOut is an automated Expert Advisor designed for trading   XAUUSD . It places pending Buy Stop / Sell Stop orders at breakout levels derived from recent High/Low ranges and uses ATR and range filters to reduce false entries. Key points: Strategy: breakout from recent High/Low over configurable period. Filters: ATR-based v
    Yamashita
    Rhalf Wendel David Caacbay
    Experts
    This Ea uses breakout strategy. The strategy is very reliable but still future is not a guaranteed. Backtest and forward test for you to see the result. FEATURES:          -Using BreakoutStrategy     -Operation is Automated     -Can exit anytime, Orders last for only seconds or minutes.     -No Martingale, No Grid and No Hedging     -100:15 Risk/Reward Ratio (TakeProfit, StopLoss)     -CurrencyPair: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and XAUUSD     -Works on perfectly on 0-7 Spread. Low spread account l
    Price Action Forex Trading Robot
    FXRaid UK Ltd
    Experts
    This is a Price Action based EA. No martingale or hedging strategy is used here. The EA is for EURUSD Only. Entry Logic: Support resistance to determine the area of buying and selling. We don't enter market if its a ranging market.we filter ranging market with Bollinger band and ADX. Also we check the market trend.only enter for buy if its an uptrend and sell if its a sell market. Exit Logic: Usually, we have a fixed stop loss which is very low according to the Take profit. Also we have trailing
    Galaxy MT4
    Marta Gonzalez
    Experts
    GALAXY  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. Architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions  GALAXY      It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.        NO INPUT TO SELECT FOR THE TRADER   ALL AUTO MATED THIS SYSTEM IS ALWAIS IN THE MARKET IN THE TWO DIRECCTION MAKE WINING CYCLES   GALAXY  . It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls
    Look Out
    MyStudio.link SL
    Experts
    LookOut is an EA based on an algorithm that includes in addition to standard technical analysis, such as the Momentum evaluation, short and medium term Market Trends or the transitory and structural Volatility , an exclusive smart identification of typical Risk Patterns of the EURUSD pair It makes use of an Adaptative Martingale trading, in an intelligent and dynamic way, far away from the classical and mechanical conception of this technique. A close up Money Management is achieved by the con
    Elementary E
    Vladimir Gorbachev
    Experts
    This is an efficient and yet simple Expert Advisor not using indicators, which can determine the following: the future direction of movement of quotes, their strength, trade levels for the current and next trading day. The Expert Advisor runs on the "here and now" principle, which means that the EA tracks a lot of parameters of the price behavior in real time. Based on this Expert Advisor, a certain trading strategy was developed and tested in real time. The ELEMENTARY strategy consists of three
    Kapitalsecure
    Erick Gabriel Palma Montufar
    Experts
    The price is 450$ for next 10 buyers (Remaining copy :10) Next price: 600$ KAPITAL SECURE EA    : I s a fully automated "arbitrage" trading system, which is especially effective in trading popular currency pairs, it uses 11 pairs at the same time: EURCHF, GBPNZD, AUDNZD, NZDUSD, NZDJPY, GBPAUD, EURCAD, EURUSD, EURJPY. In order to pass the MQL4 tests, we have modified the settings, you just need to download our profitable settings that we use on LIVE accounts. LIVE Signals: Capital #1  50K € Ca
    ProAlgo EA
    Yann Axel Djonwan
    Experts
    ProAlgo EA MT4  is a fully automatic professional trading software with several preconfigured trading strategies to choose from.   This EA works like a manual trader and is designed for manual traders who have difficulty sticking to their trading strategy due to indiscipline. There is no Holy Grail in trading. If you are looking for a foolproof trading system that never fails, you can give up trading, you will never be profitable. Believe me, I have tried everything and I have come to this fina
    Parabolic SAR Auto Trader EA
    Mohammad Khairy Abdul Ghany
    Experts
    Parabolic SAR Auto Trader EA v1.0 is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 4 based on the popular Parabolic SAR indicator, designed to follow market trends and capture momentum movements efficiently. This Expert Advisor automatically detects trend reversals using Parabolic SAR signals and executes trades with built-in risk management and trailing stop functionality. Key Features: Fully automated Parabolic SAR trading system Trend-following strategy using SAR reversal signals Fixe
    EA Night Fox Scalper MT4
    Ruslan Pishun
    Experts
    The EA uses scalping strategy at night, trading consists of three algorithms and each algorithm works in its own time interval. The EA uses many smart filters to adapt to almost any economic situation. Pending orders are used for the least slippage when trading scalping. The adviser is safe and does not require any settings from the user, just install it on the chart and you are ready. The EA sets a protective stop order, so the trader does not have to worry that the robot will allow significant
    KT BreakGrid Pro MT4
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    Experts
    Unleash the power of precision and innovation in your trading with the KT BreakGrid Pro EA. Seamlessly blending the strategic prowess of breakout and grid trading, this expert advisor is your ultimate solution to navigating the complex Forex landscape with unmatched confidence and efficiency. Recommendations Symbol: EURUSD TimeFrame: M5 Account Type: Hedge Leverage: 1:500 Set Files: Not required. Default inputs provides best results.  Features Breakout-Infused Grid Strategy: Experience the bes
    Ord Mantell
    Yury Emeliyanov
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Suitable currency pairs: EUR/JPY H1 (there will be sets with settings for other currency pairs in the discussions) Indicators used: "ATR MA Oscillator", "Entry Time", "Top Bottom Price" and "Previous High Low" Default lot size = 5% Other Products:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/yura1994ru/seller#products Test results since 2017 for the EUR/JPY H1 pair Initial balance = 500  $ Net profit = 2,372,808  $ Profitability = 4.07 Profitable trades = 84% Drawdown = 7% Recommendation: use an account wi
    SR Doji EurUsd
    Catalin Zachiu
    Experts
    This expert uses suport and resistance in combination with ATR to place pending orders at those levels . For closing it uses Doji candle pattern or the closing at the end of the day . It is mainly built for the EUR/USD pair , M 15 Timeframe . Every position has Stop Loss and Take Profit , does not use grid , martingale or other dangerous trading methods . The expert also has Trail Stop and Breakeven functions for users who want to use them .  Recommended on : EUR/USD only - M 15  Timeframe .
    Way Trade
    Ivan Grachev
    4.5 (6)
    Experts
    An automatic trend trading advisor based on an analysis of the current market situation. The adviser determines the direction of the market, monitors built-in indicators, builds breakdown levels and enters the market after they cross. In this case, irrelevant levels are deleted. Advisor is fully automated and ready to go. Please see all my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/en_coding/seller Advantage: does not use locks, grids, sitouts, arbitrage and other risky trading strategies; high p
    FREE
    RSI Bullseye Gold
    Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
    Experts
    Overview RSI Bullseye Gold is a high-accuracy Expert Advisor (EA) designed exclusively for XAU/USD (Gold) trading. Built on an RSI-based sniper strategy, this EA identifies optimal entry points for sharp and efficient trade execution. Whether you're scalping or swing trading, RSI Bullseye Gold is optimized to consistently capture high-probability trades. Key Features RSI-Based Precision Entry: Detects overbought and oversold conditions for sniper-accurate trades. Gold-Focused Strategy: Special
    Hedging Lots Repeat
    Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
    Experts
    ADX Forex Trading Strategy (Hedging Lots Repeat) I use this robot every day on my real accounts. This Forex trading robot has been developed by MRBEAST as a tool to facilitate day trading. Please note that using this robot involves certain risks and does not guarantee consistent profits in the forex market. The trading robot is based on algorithms and strategies that I have designed, which have been created using my knowledge and experience in the field of trading. However, past performance d
    Harami 3 pro
    Steve Zoeger
    Experts
    Harami 3 Pro Limited Edition Forex Robot     Is an fully automated Forex Robot for MT4 Terminal Trading.    The default settings are already profitable. But you can test and adjust the files to your needs. There are more then 25 Indicators built in to filter as much as possible,  You can also join the Telegram Channel and Group     https://t.me/ +rbMoGQwS0WdjNGU0   https://t.me/+Ft3Q8y4akvxjN2Jk 100 % automated different settings available simple TP and SL Trailing Sto
    EMA Starter 5 Filters DD5
    Claudio D. Ash
    Experts
    EMA Starter Bot – 5 Filters (Profit Factor: 1.50 | Drawdown: 5.07% | 10-Year Backtest) This Expert Advisor is ideal for learning automated trading or as a starting point for developing customized strategies. The results showcase its potential, but this EA was primarily designed as an educational tool to deepen your understanding, tailor it to your needs, or evolve it into something more advanced . ️ LEGAL DISCLAIMER: Trading involves risk. This EA is an educational tool and does not guar
    Quant MT4 Gold
    Ng Jing Zhi
    Experts
    Quant King EA   — Built for Gold If you are interested in purchasing the full source code, feel free to contact me via private message. The source code is available for a one-time buyout at   10,999 USDT . Or Buy here then contact me. Trading gold was never meant to be guesswork. Quant King EA   is an intelligent trend-following grid system, purpose-built for XAUUSD. It doesn't chase noise. It doesn't trade blindly. It waits for the market to align — and when it does, it executes with precisio
    Banev EA
    Akram Azizi
    Experts
    This Expert uses multiple indicators and special algorithm to choose the entry points and provide the maximum Gain with the minimum Risk . Run the BackTest and check the efficienty of the product. Working Conditions : This EA works on all Pairs on 15M Timeframe. With 1000 $ Balance Input Parameters : Trading Mode : Choose between 3 modes. AutoManagement : The lot will increase with the increasing of the balance. Trading Lot : The Lot is set manually. Take Profit : Set it by points. Spread
    QMMatrix PRO
    Witold Jacek Herrmann
    Experts
    Description: Upgrade your MetaTrader 4 into a professional, institutional-grade trading terminal. Welcome to QMMatrix PRO , the ultimate execution panel and trade management system built by Quant Trading . Designed specifically for scalpers, day traders, and Prop-Firm funded traders, this tool eliminates the slow, clunky default MT4 order window and replaces it with lightning-fast execution and automated risk control. Whether you trade manually or want to semi-automate your setups, QMMatrix PRO
    Work Stations
    Maryna Shulzhenko
    Experts
    Forex Workstation   is a powerful and efficient Forex trading bot designed to use patterns, price hold levels, volatility analysis and market scaling. This bot offers unique capabilities for automated trading and optimization of strategies on various currency pairs. Let's look at the main functions and settings of Forex Workstation: Main functions: • Multicurrency: Forex Workstation supports a wide range of currency pairs, which allows you to diversify your portfolio and distribute risks. • Usin
    Win Scalper
    Tan Siang Peng
    Experts
    Win Scalper Expert Advisor can use to identify the trend, riding a trend with trailing take profit. It is a fully automated forex trading robot designed to work on the most traded currency pair. The EA is simple and convenient to use - just attach it with the default settings on currency chart. The trading system is suitable both for experienced traders and beginners.  Minimum account balance: $1000 Recommend leverage       : 1:100 or higher Recommend Timeframe    : H4 Default parameters     
    Vanguard Gold Sentinel MT4
    Sergio Tiscar Ortega
    Experts
    Vanguard Gold Sentinel: Robust H1 Trend-Following Engine Product Description: Vanguard Gold Sentinel is a high-precision algorithmic trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 1-hour (H1) timeframe . Unlike generic EAs, this system has been subjected to rigorous robustness testing—including exhaustive Walk Forward analysis—to ensure its adaptability across shifting market cycles from 2015 to 2026. At its core, Sentinel is engineered to capture institutional trends by combining
    Aeon
    Robots4Forex Ltd
    Experts
    Aeon is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades multiple currencies. The EA trades using market orders and uses averaging to turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limited support so that I can concentrate on Custom EA. If you wish to use this EA it will n
    FREE
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    The Gold Reaper MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    4.62 (34)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
    Scalping Robot Pro MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.43 (14)
    Experts
    Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
    Quantum King MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (6)
    Experts
    Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
    AW Recovery EA
    AW Trading Software Limited
    4.35 (84)
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
    Boring Pips MT4
    Thi Thu Ha Hoang
    4.6 (15)
    Experts
    Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
    Fortune MT4
    Shane Lee
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
    Xyron Edge MT4
    Ahmad Sidik
    Experts
    Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully automated trading Dynamic support and resistance detection Pen
    ToTheMoon MT4
    Daniel Moraes Da Silva
    5 (1)
    Experts
    ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
    Vortex Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.93 (44)
    Experts
    Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
    Exorcist Projects
    Ivan Simonika
    3 (1)
    Experts
    Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
    XGen Scalper MT4
    Burak Baltaci
    3 (2)
    Experts
    XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
    Big Forex Players MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.72 (43)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Gold Trade Pro
    Profalgo Limited
    4.61 (23)
    Experts
    LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
    One Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.68 (19)
    Experts
    One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
    Fortress MT4
    Shane Lee
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Real Trading Account LIVE SIGNAL 100K REAL:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2388151 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and res
    The Gold Space MT4
    Ayush V Jain
    5 (1)
    Experts
    LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGHS. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Add webrequest for news filter https: //nfs.faireconomy.media Price Increases on monday. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 4, this EA capitalizes on high-probability
    Bitcoin Scalp Pro
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (4)
    Experts
    NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
    Multi Sniper mq
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    5 (4)
    Experts
    MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
    EA Games Changer
    Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
    5 (4)
    Experts
    AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
    Quantum Gold Miner
    Siphesihle Mabhengu
    Experts
    Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
    Luna AI PRO
    Profalgo Limited
    4.67 (3)
    Experts
    Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
    Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
    Afsal Meerankutty
    3.82 (22)
    Experts
    Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
    Aurum AI mt4
    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.94 (34)
    Experts
    UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
    BB Return mt4
    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.89 (18)
    Experts
    BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
    Infinity Trader EA
    Lachezar Krastev
    5 (18)
    Experts
    BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
    Forex GOLD Investor
    Lachezar Krastev
    4.39 (51)
    Experts
    BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
    Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Experts
    PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
    HFT Prop EA
    Manpreet Singh
    4.93 (257)
    Experts
    HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
    Recovery Manager Pro MT4
    Ianina Nadirova
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
    Market Reversal Alerts EA
    Lee Samson
    4.13 (23)
    Experts
    The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
    More from author
    EA Skynet MT5
    Ruslan Pishun
    2.25 (4)
    Experts
    This is a fully automated smart adaptive algorithm. The  SKYNET  system calculates the history data and performs the analysis based on the probability percentage of where the upcoming breakout of the support and resistance level will take place, and places pending orders. The Expert Advisor adapts to any market conditions. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. The EA contains the algorithm of statistics collection with
    EA Black Scorpion MT5
    Ruslan Pishun
    1 (1)
    Experts
    The EA uses the strategy based on breakout. Breakout trading is one of the most popular and most frequently used strategies among Forex traders. This strategy has been developed a long ago and has been repeatedly tested on history data, showing superior results. The EA uses 3 types of trend breakouts, (support and resistance breakout, downtrend breakout, uptrend breakout). The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. It uses
    Two Dragon for MT5
    Ruslan Pishun
    Indicators
    Two Dragon is an advanced indicator for identifying trends, which uses complex mathematical algorithms. It works in any timeframe and symbol. Indicator is designed with the possibility to customize all the parameters according to your requirements. Any feature can be enabled or disabled. When a Buy / Sell trend changes the indicator will notify using notification: Alert, Sound signal, Email, Push. Product reviews are welcome. We hope you will find it useful. МetaТrader 4 version:  https://www.mq
    Wolfe waves ultra for MT5
    Ruslan Pishun
    5 (4)
    Indicators
    The indicator automatically draws Wolfe waves. The indicator uses Wolfe waves found in three timeframes. This indicator is especially accurate because it waits for a breakout in the wave direction before signaling the trade. Recommended timeframe: М1. Indicator features Amazingly easy to trade. The indicator is able to recognize all the patterns of Wolfe waves in the specified period interval. It is a check of potential points 1,2,3,4,5 on every top, not only the tops of the zigzag. Finds the p
    EA Red Dragon MT5
    Ruslan Pishun
    2.7 (10)
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor uses the strategy based on the breakdown of the most important support and resistance levels. Adaptive trade trailing algorithm is used. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The EA integrates a system of partial position closure during slippages (can be configured). It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. The EA contains the
    Colored Candles Bulls and Bears
    Ruslan Pishun
    Indicators
    The indicator colors bullish, bearish and doji candles. Also, the amount of candles (bullish, bearish and doji) for the last N days is calculated. You can select colors for both bodies and shadows of candles. You can also enable coloring only candle bodies. МetaТrader 5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/11649 Parameters color bulls = color of bullish candle bodies color shadow bulls = color of bullish candle shadows color bears = color of bearish candle bodies color shadow bears =
    Info body and shadow candles
    Ruslan Pishun
    Indicators
    'Info body and shadow candles' indicator colors the candle bodies and shadows according to the settings. For example, if the 'Size body candles' parameter is 10, the indicator looks for the candles having a body size of 10 or more. Candle shadows are calculated the same way. Detected candles can be colored (body color, shadow color). The indicator can be adjusted for both four- and five-digit quotes. МetaТrader 5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/12977 Parameters Use candle search
    Wolfe waves modified
    Ruslan Pishun
    Indicators
    This unique indicator automatically builds Wolfe Waves. Features Finds the points and builds the lines automatically. Efficient trading strategy. No redraws, no lags. The indicator relaunch button is located directly on the chart. The indicator has multiple configurable parameters. Use If number 5 appears, wait till the first candle is closed behind Moving Average, then look at the three center lines showing what lot volume should be used if the fifth dot crossed the line 25%. The candle is cl
    Trend modified
    Ruslan Pishun
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    The Trend modified indicator draws trend lines with adjustable trend width, with trend breakout settings and notifications of trend breakout (Alert, Sound, Email) and of a new appeared arrow. Arrows point at the direction of the order to open (BUY, SELL). Parameters User Bars - the number of bars for calculations. Depth (0 = automatic settings) - Search area (0 = automatic adjustment). width trend ( 0 = automatic settings) - Trend width (0 = automatic adjustment). (true = closed bars on directi
    Expert trend one point
    Ruslan Pishun
    Experts
    We present our totally unique Expert Advisor "Expert trend one point": the EA trades within a trend, it contains a complex strategy (named "one point profit"), does not use stop loss, does not use an adjustable take profit, it adjusts the take profit per one point of profit. The EA works with four or five-digit prices. You can use the Expert Advisor on any currency pairs, however it is recommended to choose symbols with low spread and low stop levels. The EA can work on timeframes M1 , M5, M15,
    Wolfe waves ultra
    Ruslan Pishun
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Wolfe waves ultra draws Wolfe Waves automatically. The indicator searches for the Wolfe Waves on three timeframes. This indicator is especially accurate because it waits for a breakout in the wave direction before signaling the trade, resulting in a very high winning ratio. Features Amazingly easy to trade. The indicator is able to recognize all Wolfe Wave patterns in a specified interval. Thus, we check each extremum for the potential 1,2,3,4,5 points apart from ZigZag vertices. The indicator
    EA on waves Woolf
    Ruslan Pishun
    Experts
    The EA opens orders using the Wolfe waves indicator, also uses the Martingale and smart Trailing Stop, Stop Loss and Take Profit. Trades are always protected with STOPLOSS, Smart Trailing and Breakeven. This EA is easy to use. The EA has proven results on EURUSD M5, however you can change the settings for better results on other currencies. Settings Setting EA - Settings of the Advisor. Invest More - at the value 'true' the lot size increases as the account balance grows.( Risk Management ). In
    Time close bar
    Ruslan Pishun
    Indicators
    This indicator shows the time before the new bar or candle opens. Examples of how much is left before a new bar opens: An example for the M1 timeframe: 05 = 05 seconds. An example for the H1 timeframe: 56:05 = 56 minutes and 05 seconds. An example for the D1 timeframe: 12:56:05 = 12 hours, 56 minutes and 05 seconds. An example for the W1 timeframe: W1(06): 12:56:05 = 6 days, 12 hours, 56 minutes and 05 seconds. МetaТrader 5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/13602 Settings color_ti
    Ultra Breakout
    Ruslan Pishun
    2 (1)
    Experts
    The trading system utilizes a real breakout strategy with an intelligent calculation engine to eliminate bad signals. The EA has only been developed and optimized for EURUSD H15. We recommend choosing a broker with a fixed spread of 5 to 20 points, with a zero STOPLEVEL and five-digit quotes. You can change the settings and try other pairs for better results. Trades are always protected with STOPLOSS, Smart Trailing and Breakeven. This EA is very easy to use. No grid No martingale МetaТrader 5 v
    Open Modify Delete All Types Orders
    Ruslan Pishun
    Utilities
    The SCRIPT opens , modifies , and deletes all types of orders: BUY, SELL, BUYLIMIT, SELLLIMIT, BUYSTOP, and SELLSTOP. Features Orders can be opened both by comments and magic. Order grids. Take profit and stop loss modification. Orders can be removed by type, magic, and comments. Market orders are deleted if magic = 0. Notification window appears after orders are opened, modified or removed. Multi-task script. Modification is performed after opening orders. Parameters Orders_Tip - consists of
    EA Alex
    Ruslan Pishun
    1.8 (5)
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor contains multiple trading strategies, including news trading, use of indicators, price velocity and various built-in filters. The EA places pending orders. It has successfully completed stress testing. No Martingale No Arbitrage No any other risky strategy inside No scalping Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD H1. Optimized. You can adjust the Expert Advisor to any currency pair! Key Features: It can work with a small deposit. Only pending orders. Every trade has a tight
    EA Fox
    Ruslan Pishun
    Experts
    This is an innovative intelligent system consisting of 4 strategies, which detects high-probability entries for price action breakouts on the H1 timeframe. The Expert Advisor includes 3 complex technical strategies and a scalping strategy. The Expert Advisor is fully optimized and ready to use! It is possible to disable each strategy or use them all together. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The potential accumula
    EA Innovative PRO
    Ruslan Pishun
    1 (1)
    Experts
    EA Innovative PRO is a fully automated EA for Forex trading. It is based on three combined adaptive algorithms. Follows the movement of market price. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. The Expert Advisor has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market conditions. The EA eliminates the extra noise and chooses the most convenient strategy for trading. Dynamically places trailing stop and moves profit to breakeven
    EA named Chappie
    Ruslan Pishun
    2 (4)
    Experts
    Chappie is a smart adaptable robot, Chappie trades based on multiple trading systems using pending orders, the robot manipulates the pending orders, following the price movement of the market and calculates the price movement for the most accurate market entry. Basic EA settings are calculated for EURUSD. Over 1000 tests have been performed on real and history data with 99.9% quality. Chappie is a result of a long term development. The main idea is to preserve capital through unexpected fluctuat
    EA Two MA
    Ruslan Pishun
    5 (1)
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor trades by two Moving Average lines. There are also two types of order closing: 1) if there is an opposite signal, 2) closing order by take profit, stop loss, and trailing stop. You can configure Moving Average indicators. Key Advantages Ability to work with fixed lot and MM. Six trailing stop modifications. Easy to use. Two types of order closing. The EA works with all brokers. Parameters General Order Type – trade directions. Use_Risk_MM – if true , lot size is increased wh
    Two Dragon
    Ruslan Pishun
    Indicators
    Two Dragon is an advanced indicator for identifying trends, which uses complex mathematical algorithms. It works in any timeframe and symbol. Indicator is designed with the possibility to customize all the parameters according to your requirements. Any feature can be enabled or disabled. When a Buy / Sell trend changes the indicator will notify using notification: Alert, Sound signal, Email, Push. МetaТrader 5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14906   Parameters Max_Bars_History —
    EA Red Dragon
    Ruslan Pishun
    2.13 (8)
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor uses the strategy based on the breakdown of the most important support and resistance levels. Adaptive trade trailing algorithm is used. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The EA integrates a system of partial position closure during slippages (can be configured). It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. The EA contains the
    Neon System N1 PRO
    Ruslan Pishun
    1.75 (4)
    Experts
    Neon System N1 PRO is along-term system containing 10 different strategies. Each strategy includes multiple indicators, the system is designed for real trading. The system uses 50 standard indicators, the robot contains 10 strategies. This system is not for those "who want everything at once." This system assumes a professional long-term trading on the Forex market. The robot has been tested in a special tester on real ticks. It uses an adaptive trailing stop algorithm. The EA uses a system of c
    EA Black Scorpion
    Ruslan Pishun
    2.88 (8)
    Experts
    The EA uses the strategy based on breakout. Breakout trading is one of the most popular and most frequently used strategies among Forex traders. This strategy has been developed a long ago and has been repeatedly tested on history data, showing superior results. The EA uses 3 types of trend breakouts, (support and resistance breakout, downtrend breakout, uptrend breakout). The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. It uses
    Ultimatum Breakout
    Ruslan Pishun
    2 (10)
    Experts
    Ultimatum Breakout - this trading system uses the strategy of valid breakouts, using multiple custom indicators for eliminating bad signals. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The EA is fully adapted: calculates the spread — for pending orders, stop loss, trailing stop, breakeven. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. No Martingale. No arbi
    EA Gideon
    Ruslan Pishun
    5 (1)
    Experts
    The EA Gideon is an Expert Advisor that trades ON NEWS and ON EVENTS that have a strong influence on the market, but do not occur regularly! That is the EA opens Sell Stop and Buy Stop pending orders in case of a sudden price change in any direction and closes them automatically with the profit that you wish. And we all know how often the price changes when a "successful" news appears, how far it can go up or down. Also, this robot protects your deposit by placing SL with customizable parameters
    EA Manager
    Ruslan Pishun
    3 (2)
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor uses a strategy based on breakthrough and two additional strategies based on sharp price changes. You can adjust the slope of the breakthrough, the distance between the breakthrough levels and the number of breakthrough levels. The Expert Advisor itself marks the levels that should be broken through. The EA includes two strategies based on sharp price changes: that is the EA opens pending Sell Stop and Buy Stop orders in case of a sudden price change in any direction and close
    EA Morpheus
    Ruslan Pishun
    2.42 (12)
    Experts
    Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To create the strategy, we have used the history data with 99,9% quality for the last 15 years. The best signals had been selected and the false signals have been filtered out. The Expert Advisor performs technical analysis and considers only the breakouts that show the best result. It uses a system of filtering false signals. The EA uses adaptive trailing stop. The EA uses a very
    EA Super scalper universal
    Ruslan Pishun
    Experts
    The Super scalper universal is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor, which uses five indicators. Each open position is protected by a hidden stop order managed by an advanced modification algorithm. When searching for the suitable signals, the EA uses the integrated indicator in conjunction with the trend and time filters, as well as the volatility filter. It use dynamic position closure, which considers the location where the order had been opened and the subsequent price action. Profit is
    EA Golden scalper Pro
    Ruslan Pishun
    1 (2)
    Experts
    The Golden scalper Pro is an Expert Advisor that uses the scalping tactics. However, apart from using the classic application methods for these tactics, it uses numerous functions responsible for high-quality analysis of the current market situation and filtering false signals. This provides an excellent trading result. The EA uses price channel for trading. When the price crosses the channel, a deal is opened in a certain direction, with consideration of all rules for filtering false signals. T
    Filter:
    ak000tauro
    29
    ak000tauro 2023.03.15 17:36 
     

    hola he comprado el ea para mt4 puedo usarlo en mt5?

    Ruslan Pishun
    39294
    Reply from developer Ruslan Pishun 2023.03.15 18:15
    write me a private message.
    Tang Sim
    63
    Tang Sim 2023.02.22 17:26 
     

    I bought and installed the EA but there is no actual trading. EURUSD M30, USDJPY M30. EA option is "Allow automated trading". I am using VPS. My broker(Exness) allows to trade scalping strategies. I haven't changed any parameters. How can EA do real trading?

    Ruslan Pishun
    39294
    Reply from developer Ruslan Pishun 2023.02.22 18:44
    Hello,
    We wrote you a private message.
    Xuan Tai Nguyen
    186
    Xuan Tai Nguyen 2022.12.29 16:32 
     

    After testing the world's 10 best brokers from exness, icmarkets, fxpro... only exness's zero and raw accounts are for profit, the rest will be at a loss, open an account at https://one.exness-track.com/a/410189

    Ruslan Pishun
    39294
    Reply from developer Ruslan Pishun 2022.12.30 08:49
    Hi,
    thanks for the feedback!
    Peng Fei Kang
    424
    Peng Fei Kang 2022.08.03 13:51 
     

    我己够买怎么设置参数

    Ruslan Pishun
    39294
    Reply from developer Ruslan Pishun 2022.08.03 16:24
    I replied to you via a private message.
    Sound of dawn sqd
    460
    Sound of dawn sqd 2022.07.20 03:12 
     

    非常强大的公司，很久之前购买，卖家一直负责任的更新它， 这是一个来自于2016年的5年程序库，历史悠久， 我开始期待它的表现

    Jack Ralph
    761
    Jack Ralph 2021.07.02 12:47 
     

    Put this EA on a broker like rannforex with a good ping to the broker and this EA works like a charm. You need solid execution speeds and low ping to broker servers. 10ms or lower. EDIT Skynet is now the largest growing EA on my account with consistent growth.

    mizuma1
    24
    mizuma1 2021.03.23 04:13 
     

    GOOD JOB

    lolodeth
    144
    lolodeth 2019.02.03 13:36 
     

    I using since 8 month on vps 3ms and ecn real account and never win money, i stop using this EA.

    Yuan Liu
    1129
    Yuan Liu 2018.05.17 11:23 
     

    Good!

    vidis
    236
    vidis 2017.03.31 19:48 
     

    I rented the EA for three months but absolutely useless from my point of view. It looks good and I tried with all possibilities, but produces only losses. I'm sorry but I can not give more than a star, and I think it's too much.

    I tested for three months also another EA "Morpheus" a bit 'better, but with substantially the same result. I think you should do a review of your EA with more concrete results

    Long Chen
    660
    Long Chen 2017.02.21 21:05 
     

    The average income of the strategy is low, the recommended use of ECN accounts:http://cn.roboforex.com/?a=eyld

    Keisuke Tsutsui
    4596
    Keisuke Tsutsui 2016.12.27 12:29 
     

    This is very very lose mashine, please do not buy anyone. If this EA changing the sell to buy or buy to sell , this is very very rich mashine/ please make new version I hope like this.

    Giovanni Caliolo
    43
    Giovanni Caliolo 2016.11.04 18:39 
     

    Dopo 8 mesi di utilizzo è giunto il momento di rivedere il mio voto in positivo... Inoltre gli ultimi update hanno migliorato di moltissimo questo Ea... Ho utilizzato questo ea da Marzo, inizialmente con Eur/Usd e Successivamente anche con Usd/Jpy. Ho utilizzato il Setting di Default, modificando il "Percentage Risk" da 10 a 30 (equivalente del rischio del 3%). Capitale Iniziale di 1000 euro. Come Broker ho utilizzato ACTIVTRADES con DENARO REALE. Questi sono i risultati

    EURUSD Skynet

    Marzo +96.58

    Aprile +1095.06

    Maggio +111.21

    Giugno -251.85

    Luglio +1201.97

    Agosto +183.23

    Settembre -45.49

    Ottobre +91.71

    Profitto +2482.42

    USDJPY Skynet

    Maggio -60.32

    Giugno +112.03

    Luglio +16.02

    Agosto +727.92

    Settembre +270.92

    Ottobre +226.23

    Profitto +1292.80

    Totale Profitto: +3775.22

    In Definitiva quindi un Ottimo Ea che Migliora ad ogni Update

    GLD106
    239
    GLD106 2016.09.23 21:07 
     

    Hello,

    after testing the EA for several month with different Brokers and accounts I achieved the best results at ICMarkets standard account and VPS.

    I achieved an average performance of +2,5% per week within 16 weeks from June till September 2016 (see my command 2016.09.23 21:04)

    Thank you Ruslan for your great work!

    [Deleted] 2016.09.05 09:11 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    nicebird
    164
    nicebird 2016.07.05 04:47 
     

    I bought this Ea Skynet and give me more losses .. Please don't buy it .. Seller should be refund money for any one or change another EA for free as buyer requested ..

    Raanan Shabtai
    28
    Raanan Shabtai 2016.06.26 08:46 
     

    I bought this product few month ago, and all it is able to make are losses. Even the GBP breakout last week - was causing major losses.. It back test ok, but will slowly drain your live account. -12% lost on the account + 400 $ for its purchase, and now stopped it for good. Waste of time and money. Sorry, but I had better expectations...

    Fabrizio Pierantoni
    1342
    Fabrizio Pierantoni 2016.06.07 11:33 
     

    Rented for three months but stopped after one month !! only losses and minimal profits.

    The seller enters the post of profits unreal and deceptive.

    do not buy this product.

    0 stars.

    Алексей Sid
    128
    Алексей Sid 2016.06.02 20:17 
     

    Коллеги, привет. Прошел месяц тестирования данного робота.

    Купил, можно сказать, кота в мешке ибо демо версии для реального счета нет. Брокер и счет использовал рекомендованный автором робота. Круглосуточный сервер.

    Результаты на реальном счете отрицательные, не так как на тестировании на истории. Пришел к выводу, что роботы, работающие на пробое локальных экстремумов не работают. Денег на счете больше не стало.

    Буду рад возврату средств.

    П.С. Кому нужно, покажу статистику.

    StealDollar
    21
    StealDollar 2016.05.18 09:29 
     

    All Hello Dear Traders!

    I Rent this expert 2 weeks ago,

    For 2 weeks made my profit lose every day

    12
    Reply to review