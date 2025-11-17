Dragon Quantum EA – Advanced Dual-Market AI Trading System (XAUUSD & EURUSD)

Dragon Quantum EA is a fully automated trading system built using advanced Artificial Intelligence techniques.

It employs a hybrid neural architecture that integrates LSTM and Transformer models to analyze price behavior on XAUUSD and EURUSD.

This structure enables the system to detect market patterns, adapt to volatility changes, and generate technically refined trading signals in real time.

Core Features

Dual-Market AI Engine

A specialized AI framework developed for both XAUUSD and EURUSD , allowing the system to understand each market’s behavior and make structured trading decisions.

Dynamic Risk Management

A built-in module automatically adjusts position size and exposure based on current volatility, helping to maintain balanced operation.

Plug-and-Play Operation

The system includes optimized default settings, requiring only a few basic parameters before activation.

Universal Compatibility

Works with all major broker account types, including ECN, Standard, and Raw Spread.

Supported Markets

XAUUSD (Gold)

Uses AI-based analysis to identify volatility clusters, short-term reversal zones, and trend continuation areas.

EURUSD

Optimized for directional movements and liquidity cycles observed during European and US trading sessions.

Technical Information

Pairs: XAUUSD, EURUSD

Timeframe: M5

Minimum Lot: 0.01

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Minimum Deposit: $250 for XAUUSD, $100 for EURUSD

Account Types: Raw, ECN, Cent, Micro, Standard, or Premium

Ease of Use

Pre-configured settings available

No optimization required before initial use

Suitable for both new and experienced traders

Fully automated operation (24/5)

Documentation and Support

After purchasing the product, users can contact the developer through MQL5 messages to receive:

The detailed multilingual user manual

Technical guidance for proper setup and configuration

Development Background

Dragon Quantum EA was developed through over eleven months of model training and algorithmic testing.

It combines AI-driven market analysis with disciplined risk control to achieve structured and consistent trading behavior without unrealistic promises or excessive risk exposure.





Important Notes (Please Read Before Using the EA)

• The EA uses internal optimized Stop Loss and Take Profit values specifically designed for XAUUSD and EURUSD. These values are part of the strategy logic and cannot be overridden by external SL/TP inputs.