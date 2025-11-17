Dragon Quantum
- Experts
- Yassine Mouhssine
Version: 2.4
Updated: 21 December 2025
- Activations: 15
Dragon Quantum EA – Advanced Dual-Market AI Trading System (XAUUSD & EURUSD)
Dragon Quantum EA is a fully automated trading system built using advanced Artificial Intelligence techniques.
It employs a hybrid neural architecture that integrates LSTM and Transformer models to analyze price behavior on XAUUSD and EURUSD.
This structure enables the system to detect market patterns, adapt to volatility changes, and generate technically refined trading signals in real time.
Core Features
-
Dual-Market AI Engine
A specialized AI framework developed for both XAUUSD and EURUSD, allowing the system to understand each market’s behavior and make structured trading decisions.
-
Dynamic Risk Management
A built-in module automatically adjusts position size and exposure based on current volatility, helping to maintain balanced operation.
-
Plug-and-Play Operation
The system includes optimized default settings, requiring only a few basic parameters before activation.
-
Universal Compatibility
Works with all major broker account types, including ECN, Standard, and Raw Spread.
Supported Markets
-
XAUUSD (Gold)
Uses AI-based analysis to identify volatility clusters, short-term reversal zones, and trend continuation areas.
-
EURUSD
Optimized for directional movements and liquidity cycles observed during European and US trading sessions.
Technical Information
-
Pairs: XAUUSD, EURUSD
-
Timeframe: M5
-
Minimum Lot: 0.01
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Minimum Deposit: $250 for XAUUSD, $100 for EURUSD
-
Account Types: Raw, ECN, Cent, Micro, Standard, or Premium
Ease of Use
-
Pre-configured settings available
-
No optimization required before initial use
-
Suitable for both new and experienced traders
-
Fully automated operation (24/5)
Documentation and Support
After purchasing the product, users can contact the developer through MQL5 messages to receive:
-
The detailed multilingual user manual
-
Technical guidance for proper setup and configuration
Development Background
Dragon Quantum EA was developed through over eleven months of model training and algorithmic testing.
It combines AI-driven market analysis with disciplined risk control to achieve structured and consistent trading behavior without unrealistic promises or excessive risk exposure.
Important Notes (Please Read Before Using the EA)
• The EA uses internal optimized Stop Loss and Take Profit values specifically designed for XAUUSD and EURUSD. These values are part of the strategy logic and cannot be overridden by external SL/TP inputs.
Demo results were consistently solid with moderate drawdown and realistic slippage. Clear performance metrics and prompt, helpful support.