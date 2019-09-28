Gridingale MT5

Gridingale is a new complex Expert Advisor that combines grid and martingale. It will create an order grid according to the settings but also add a martingale on it. So it will take profits on little and big movements.

A loss covering system is integrated to allow the recovery of orders that are too distant from the current price. It is possible to filter the opening of a new cycle with an indicator.

It can work on both sides at the same time, but it is interesting to have it work on markets that have a rebate to maximize profits over the long term.

Results are good on EUR/USD but you can use it everywhere by adjusting the settings. Timeframe H1.

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42499

Inputs:



Buy enabled - Allow the EA to Buy.

Sell enabled - Allow the EA to Sell.

Rebate mode - Allow the EA to Buy or Sell only if there is a positive swap.

Maximum orders - Maximum order the EA can take simultaneously.

Start new cycle - Tell the EA to start a new cycle at the end of the current one.

Use indicator to start a new cycle - Only start a new cycle if the indicator is overbought (for sell) or oversold (for buy) in the selected timeframe & period.

Indicator - Indicator to use (RSI, MFI or Stochastic).

Indicator Timeframe - Timeframe for the indicator.

Indicator Period - Period for the indicator.

Lot multiplier for martingale - Lot multiplier for martingale.

Initial martingale lot - Initial lot for martingale.

Initial martingale lot per balance - Balance per initial lot. (Ex: if Initial martingale lot = 0.01 & Initial martingale lot per balance = 1000, lot will be 0.01 at 1000, 0.02 at 2000, 0.1 at 10000)

Grid lot - Lot for grid orders.

Grid lot per balance - Balance per initial lot. (Ex: if Grid lot = 0.01 & Grid lot per balance = 1000, lot will be 0.01 at 1000, 0.02 at 2000, 0.1 at 10000)

Maximum lot - Maximum lot the EA can use for an order.

Global TakeProfit - TakeProfit for the martingale. (It will also close grid orders)

Global StopLoss - StopLoss for the martingale. (It will also close grid orders)

Grid TakeProfit - TakeProfit for grid orders.

Grid StopLoss - StopLoss for grid orders.

Distance between grid orders - Distance between two grid orders.

Distance between martingale orders - Distance between two martingale orders.

Distance added every new martingale order - Distance added every new martingale order from last.

Order number for loss covering. Must be >= 2 - Number of martigale orders that need to be open for activate the loss covering system.

Loss covering TakeProfit - Loss covering TP

Magic number - The magic number.

Show buttons and informations - Display buttons and informations box in the chart.

Recommended balance: low risk: +10,000$, medium risk: +3,000$, high risk: ±500$.

WARNING: I sell all my products only on the official MQL5 website. If you see it somewhere else, it's a scam.







