Scalp Surgeon

  • Experts
  • Tan Kian Wei
    Tan Kian Wei

    Tan Kian Wei

    • Software Consultant and Sales at  Malaysia
    • Malaysia
    • 695
    5 (1)
    I had been trading for about 11 years and started venturing into MQL 5 platform after learning how to code.
    A team of duo creating profitable EA.

    We will continue to publish new EA with different trading strategy. Stay tune.
    4 products 2 comments
  • Version: 2.0
  • Updated: 19 August 2021
  • Activations: 10

TL/DR: Scalping with trend to ensure maximum profit and minimal drawdown. Try it, love it, own it.


Scalp Surgeon works with short time frame (5M) while having trend marker at higher time frame (30M~4H). 


Users are allowed to play with MA to find the best parameter for their pairs:

>> If you closed a trade too early while it is in trend? Reopen the trade at a better position than your closed position.

>> Choose your take profit and stop loss level.

>> Want less constraint? Change the % condition to meet to allow a trade to happen easier.

>> Multi-trade deals are allowed and controlled by users. This is not martingale but opening extra position when trend is still strong.


All these are adjustable in the input to control the EA.


Screenshots are result for:

>> EURUSD, July 1st 2020 ~ July 1st 2021

>> Deposit $1000, leverage 1:100

>> 5M Chart

>> Default parameters

**Note that result may vary according to Broker and Spread.

>> GBPUSD and EURUSD additional test run results are shown too. Ask us for the parameter set in the comment section.


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4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Experts
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