Samurai Trader USDJPY - Precision MA Cross Trading Bot





Samurai Trader USDJPY is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for USD/JPY trading on the 15-minute timeframe (M15). This EA uses the Moving Average (MA) Cross strategy to detect trend reversals and execute trades.





## Key Features





- MA Cross Strategy: Trades based on moving average crossovers to identify trend changes

- 15-Minute Timeframe (M15): Optimized for quick trading

- Manual Lot Sizing: Users set the lot size manually (recommended 0.1 lot per 1000 USD)

- Risk Management: Includes stop-loss and take-profit levels

- Fully Automated Trading: Executes trades based on pre-set rules

- Optimized for USD/JPY: Specifically designed for trading the Japanese Yen





## How It Works





1. The EA monitors short-term and long-term moving averages

2. Opens a trade in the trend direction when an MA crossover occurs

3. Users set the lot size based on their balance

4. Stop-loss and take-profit levels are applied to manage risk and secure profits





## Advantages





- **Precision Trading**: Quickly identifies and reacts to trend shifts using MA Crossovers

- **Safe & Adaptive**: Maintains risk management while adapting to market conditions

- **Plug & Play**: Easy to use - load the EA, set your lot size, and let it trade





Samurai Trader USDJPY aims to provide efficient trade execution and adapt to market conditions, much like a samurai making sharp and timely decisions.





---

