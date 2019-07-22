EA Skynet MT5

2.25

This is a fully automated smart adaptive algorithm. The SKYNET system calculates the history data and performs the analysis based on the probability percentage of where the upcoming breakout of the support and resistance level will take place, and places pending orders.

The Expert Advisor adapts to any market conditions. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing.

The EA contains the algorithm of statistics collection with output on the information panel.

Real monitoring H1: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1891591

Monitoring M30: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/928821

Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" accounts.

МetaТrader 4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14682

It is recommended to choose ECN brokers and accounts with minimum spread.

pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30, EURUSD H1, USDJPY M30, USDJPY H1, GBPUSD M30, GBPUSD H1.

Recommended pair/timeframe: EURUSD H1, USDJPY H1 or EURUSD M30, USDJPY M30

VPS is required.

Requirements and Recommendations
  • 5-digit quotes.
  • Maximum spread: 0 - 20 points.
  • Minimum deposit: $100.
  • Maximum stop level: 0 - 5 points.
  • Leverage of 1: 100 or more is recommended.
  • if you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers.
  • You need to check with your broker that the broker allows you to trade scalping strategies by holding a position for less than a minute. 
Parameters
  • Order Type - select trade direction.
  • Magic - trades ID.
  • Order Comment - comment to orders.
  • Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered.
  • Risk Protection Close Orders - when set to true, the EA uses forced position closing to protect against losses.
  • Use custom slippage - close positions in case of a slippage.
    • custom slippage - slippage in points.
  • Information_graphics - information on the chart.
  • Use_strategy_Breakdown - use a breakout strategy.
  • Max Spread - maximum spread allowed before pending order triggers.
  • disable trade if spread high - disable trading for some time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds  Max_Spread.
  • Custom_balance - FreeMargin = false or Balance = true.
  • Use_Risk MM - if this is true, the lot size will increase when account balance grows (Risk Management).
  • Percentage Risk - lot increase based on the balance (risk management in %).
  • Fixed Lot - Fixed lot value (if Use_Risk_MM - false).
  • Take Profit - take profit in points.
  • Stop Loss - stop loss in points.
  • Adaptive trading stop - if true - adaptive trailing stop.
  • Set Trailing Mod - six trailing stop modifications.
  • Trailing Stop/Step - trailing points when the position is in profit. (-1 = off, 0 = Stop_Loss).
  • Breakeven Target PipsInp - if the price exceeds the value, breakeven triggers. (-1 = off).
  • Breakeven Jump PipsInp - stop Loss moves to breakeven at this distance.
  • Show_Info_Panel - information panel. (if set to false, the testing process in the Strategy Tester will be faster).
  • Visibility Order_Stop Percent - placing a pending order after moving N %.
  • Delete Order_Stop Percent - deleting a pending order if N % less.

Parameters for strategy 1 and 2:

  • Use Strategy 1 - use the first strategy.
  • Use Strategy 2 - use the second strategy.
  • Step Orders - step of the distance from virtual order to the current price.
  • Step Factor Orders - factor if the price moves away from a virtual order.
  • Step Orders Factor reverse - reverse if the price moves towards a virtual order.
  • breakdown past weeks - when set to true, the EA uses breakdown of past weeks.

Trading within the week:

  • Monday - when set to true, trading on Monday is allowed;
  • ...
  • Friday - if true, trade on Friday.

Trading by time within the day:

  • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
    • GMT_mode - GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - disabled);
    • Every_Day_Start / End — operation start / end time (HH:MM).

    Time to disable on Friday:

    • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
    • Disable_in_Friday - operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).
    • custom commission - commission for calculation of slippage.


       Our group in mql5:     016a118dc374d801

    Reviews 4
    Ginola
    395
    Ginola 2020.06.25 13:38 
     

    EA works great. Software is smart and logical. Thx Ruslan.

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    LUIS ALBERTO BIANUCCI
    1097
    LUIS ALBERTO BIANUCCI 2024.12.06 23:55 
     

    The EA may have potential in future versions, but today it is far from being profitable.

    larspj3
    304
    larspj3 2022.07.20 09:35 
     

    Backtest show negative results, even live results are negative, even when ideal conditions are met as per. author requirements.

    Ruslan Pishun
    39295
    Reply from developer Ruslan Pishun 2022.07.20 10:23
    Main requirements EA: Hi, We recommend these brokers: weltrade (account PRO), Alpari (account ecn), icmarkets (Raw account)
    1) VPS with low ping to your broker. ( my VPS hosting has a ping of 9 ms )
    2) The PC processor should not be overloaded with other programs or advisors. ( otherwise, the adviser will not be able to process all the ticks and this is bad for the adviser ).
    3) It is recommended to run the adviser on one account (one account is one adviser).
    4) default settings: EURUSD M30, USDJPY M30. Real monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1567985
    Ilya Kravchenko
    257
    Ilya Kravchenko 2021.03.01 11:55 
     

    EA is losing money both in tester (real ticks) and in real market.

    1 and 2: these requirements are met and your EA reports that trading conditions are excellent.

    3: yes, I use default settings for EURUSD M30, I have attached screenshots to Comments.

    Ruslan Pishun
    39295
    Reply from developer Ruslan Pishun 2021.03.03 12:09
    Main requirements EA: 1) ECN Accounts with low spreads ( from zero spread)
    2) VPS with low ping.
    3) default setting for the EURUSD / M30 pair.
    Ginola
    395
    Ginola 2020.06.25 13:38 
     

    EA works great. Software is smart and logical. Thx Ruslan.

    Reply to review