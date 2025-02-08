Maximus Forex Gladius usdcad divergence patterns

5

EXPERT for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - This Expert Advisor has been designed, developed and optimized especially for your own use.


This is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for taking advantage of the best and biggest opportunities in the USDCAD symbol, in all phases of the trend, from start to finish, on the H1 timeframe and on the MT5 platform.

Impressive accuracy, performance and consistency in backtests over the last 3 years.

The EA works like a hunter, a sniper, analyzing the price movement, its strength and trend, patiently waiting for the best opportunities to do its job with extreme precision.

The EA is based on the DIVERGENCE PATTERNS strategies and uses many native and proprietary indicators as well.


LIVE SIGNAL - THOR Forex Hammer


Key features:

This EA continuously analyzes the price movement and when it identifies the best opportunities, it sends a single limited order, thus opening a position.

Every position has a fixed Take Profit (TP) and a fixed Stop Loss (SL) set from the beginning.

The lot is also calculated and determined automatically from the inputs.

Security Always: This EA is very SAFE, it does NOT use Grid, Martingale or Hedge strategies. All trades have only one entry per trade and are protected by a hard stop loss.

This EA is its very strong RESILIENT to high-impact NEWS (FOMC, FED, Payroll, ECB, BOE, SNB, BOC, BOJ, RBA or RBNZ) or any other abrupt price movements. You don't need to do anything, the EA protects itself.


Three Operation Modes:

Fixed Lot: You can enter the fixed lot you want in the inputs.

Fixed Profit: You can enter the profit amount in USD you want in the inputs. This amount will be fixed and the lot will be calculated automatically.

AutoLot: You can enter the percentage of the balance that will be used as Target Profit in the inputs.


How to install:

  1. Download this EA,
  2. Make sure that all pairs (USDCAD) are in the Market Watch (Ctrl+M),
  3. Have the (USDCAD) chart on the H1 timeframe,
  4. Place this EA on the (USDCAD) chart,
  5. Check and adjust the parameters as shown below,
  6. Click OK to activate,
  7. Done!


INPUTS for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - If you want to customize, there are these parameters:

  • [#01] Magic Number,
  • [#02] Operation Mode (Fixed Lot or Fixed Profit or AutoLot),
  •   ---   If [#02] is Fixed Lot,
  •   ---   If [#02] is Fixed Profit (USD),
  •   ---   If [#02] is AutoLot,
  • [#06] Comment,
  • [#07] Suffix.


I am committed to continuously optimize and improve all my EAs to give you and me the best possible trading experience. You will receive all UPDATES for FREE and I will also add new features to the EA based on customer suggestions.


The main strategy of this expert is - DIVERGENCE PATTERNS - by Charles Dow


Divergence happens when the price of an asset moves in one direction, but an indicator, like RSI or MACD, moves in the opposite direction. This difference between price and indicator can signal that the current trend might change soon. Experts use divergence patterns to spot potential reversals or continuations in the market.

For example:

  • In a bullish divergence, the price makes lower lows, but the indicator makes higher lows. This means that even though the price is dropping, the selling pressure is getting weaker, and an upward move might be coming.

  • In a bearish divergence, the price makes higher highs, but the indicator makes lower highs. This suggests that the buying strength is decreasing, and the price might drop soon.

  • In trending markets: Hidden divergence patterns help confirm that the trend will continue. For instance, in an uptrend, a bullish divergence might indicate that the trend is still strong.
  • In sideways markets: Regular divergence is useful for spotting reversals when the price is moving within a range without a clear direction.


REGULAR BULLISH DIVERGENCE

The formation of lower lows in the price and higher lows in the oscillator is called bullish divergence. This type of divergence of the oscillator will reverse the price from a bearish trend into a bullish trend. Bullish divergence is an indication of a trend reversal.


REGULAR BEARISH DIVERGENCE

The formation of higher highs in the price and lower highs in the oscillator is called bearish divergence. It means that buyers are weakening, and sellers are preparing to enter the market. It will cause the price to reverse trend from bullish into bearish. Bearish divergence is a sign of trend reversal


HIDDEN BULLISH DIVERGENCE

If the oscillator forms a lower low but the price forms a higher low on the chart, then this type of divergence is called hidden bullish divergence. It indicates buyers are becoming stronger and the previous bullish trend will continue. Hidden bullish divergence is a sign of trend continuation.


HIDDEN BEARISH DIVERGENCE

If the oscillator forms a higher high and the price forms a lower high, then this type of divergence is called hidden bearish divergence. It will cause the bearish trend to continue because of more sellers returning to the market. Hidden bearish divergence is an indication of trend continuation.


This expert also uses a basket of indicators as a basis, the main one being a unique and exclusive indicator, created and optimized by the developer.


Reviews 1
Gabriel Saletti Pinotti
338
Gabriel Saletti Pinotti 2025.06.26 18:31 
 

Damian is an excellent developer who provides fast and efficient support. He is always willing to help and answer all your questions. I have added his EAs to my portfolio and will be testing them on a live account over the coming months. So far, no issues at all. In backtests, the results are excellent with a relatively low drawdown.

Recommended products
Risk Guard Pro
Muniz Machado Thiago
Experts
RiskGuard PRO – Defesa Inteligente para Traders Sérios no EURJPY M15 O RiskGuard PRO é um Expert Advisor de alto desempenho, projetado exclusivamente para o par EURJPY no timeframe M15 , com foco total em preservação de capital, gestão de risco avançada e execução estratégica de múltiplas abordagens operacionais . Ao contrário dos EAs tradicionais, o RiskGuard PRO foi desenvolvido com tecnologia proprietária e arquitetura inteligente , capaz de operar com segurança mesmo em ambientes de merc
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
Experts
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
GoldenArrow
Marcelo Sebrao
Experts
Meet GoldenArrow , an Expert Advisor (EA) crafted for traders seeking precision and consistency in the gold market (XAUUSD). Built with an advanced strategy, GoldenArrow combines trend and reversal detection with support and resistance testing, ensuring strategic entries and optimized exits. An integrated momentum filter ensures the Expert advisor only trades in the best market conditions, avoiding overtrading and focusing on high-quality opportunities. Key Features: Exclusive Pair: XAUUSD (Gol
Luna AI Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Indominous auto NASDAQ scalper
Joao Paulo Casarin Lourenco
Experts
This Expert Advisor is simply an automated strategy that will do no miracle. It is just what it is supposed to be as a consistent good strategy. It makes no overtrade, no martingale, no grid, it will just trade 1 position at a time when the condition is met with desired risk per trade and return greater than the risk. About the strategy: It is a scalper strategy made for NASDAQ that tries to get a piece of the intraday movement. It will trade just once or twice a day. settings: >>Install it on
Pro Trend Pulse
Anold Stephen Minja
Experts
TrendPulse Pro EA – Your Ultimate Trend-Following Companion by Noldy22 Elevate your trading game with TrendPulse Pro , the sleek, user‑friendly MT5 Expert Advisor designed for consistent, hands‑off trend trading. Why You’ll Love TrendPulse Pro Effortless Setup Simply attach to your chart and choose your preferred risk profile—Low, Medium, or High. Smart Risk Management One‑click risk modes and adjustable stop‑loss/take‑profit ensure you always trade within your comfort zone. Adaptive Profit Pro
SemisScalpel
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
The   SemiScalpel   Expert Advisor is a semi-scalping system which analyzes the market using an oscillator. During tests use the "Every tick" mode. The expert works only with accounts like "Netting" Adjust   StopLoss ,   TakeProfit ,   TrailingStart ,   TrailingBreakeven   and   TrailingStop   to set the system operation mode: scalping or standard. Simple overbought/oversold levels are used. You can use one of the indicators (select the value of the   Signal   parameter): RSI CCI WPR DEM MOM RVI
Uni Bot
Andriy Sydoruk
2.73 (33)
Experts
Uni Bot   is a trendy neural network trained bot. An expert system based on a neural network based on a new specially developed architecture (T-INN) Target-IntelNeuroNet. For this variant of the Expert Advisor to work, there is no need to download the file of the trained neural network, since for the ease of use by the end user of the neural network forex bot, most users encoded a number of neural networks in the body of the bot. But in order for the bot to better adapt to the specific history
Forex Market Scalper
Dzintars Jakovlevs
Experts
FOREX MARKET SCALPER is a hybrid scalping robot on hedge accounts. If you like when your robot is in constant trading and at the same time you feel that you have full control then this robot is perfect for you! No more psychological exhaustion when in manual trading after trade opening the market price goes opposite way and you feel tired of constant drawdowns. This robot trades both directions at the same time and you won't be bothered anymore which direction price moves. Remember how exhausti
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Experts
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
YenSync
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
YenSync is an advanced trading system for the USDJPY H1 chart, evolving from the core logic of the proven Fuji Wave system. Designed specifically to adapt to the unique rhythm of the USDJPY pair, YenSync emphasizes precise entry timing, trend synchronization, and controlled exposure across varying volatility conditions. This system leverages internal momentum tracking and directional alignment filters to engage with clean, sustained market movements while minimizing reaction to short-term noise.
Stceffe
Fernando Souza Mendes
Experts
Discover the Future of Automated Trading with STCEFFE - Your Elite Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5! Precision and Reliability: STCEFFE is the latest Expert Advisor designed for traders seeking excellence in automated trading. This EA utilizes an advanced combination of technical indicators like Moving Average, RSI, Bollinger Bands, ADX, and Stochastics to provide highly accurate buy and sell signals. Combined Signal System: Unlike conventional EAs, STCEFFE doesn't rely on a single indicat
ScriptBot Plus MT5
Fabio Luis Pretti
5 (1)
Experts
ScriptBot+  It is a robust programmable robot, designed to allow the user to develop their strategy quickly, with fewer limitations and a multitude of subsystems and triggers based on logical expressions. Utility: With ScriptBot+ , it is possible to convert a variety of TEXTS into logical expressions. These expressions, composed of Operators , Variables , and Functions , make it possible to perform calculations using data from indicators , charts , orders , or the client's account . By means o
Trend Roc Waves Robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Looking for EA to automate your trading strategy on the Forex market? TrendRocWaves Robot — your faithful companion in the world of trading! This 100% automated EA offers unique features: - works exclusively on high timeframes (H1,H2,H3,H4) for confirmed response to market changes. - uses the most popular and liquid currency pairs such as EURUSD,GBPUSD with minimal spreads and fast transaction execution. - applies a scalping method based on a medium-term trend to achieve local goals and reduce
Bitcoin Striker M5X
Krisztian Gulyas
Experts
Bitcoin Striker M5X EA – BTCUSD M5 Trading Robot | High‑Risk & Low‑Risk Presets Note: EA is optimized specifically for the BTC/USD ( BTCUSD ) pair. Using it on other instruments may lead to incorrect behaviour or results. Bitcoin Striker M5X –  BTCUSD M5 Trading Robot with High-Risk/Low-Risk Presets,   ATR-based SL/TP and Fibonacci retracements and more. Bitcoin Striker M5X is a professional trading bot specifically optimized for the Bitcoin market. It efficiently capitalizes on market fluctuati
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA   is a multifunctional robot for active trading on the most in-demand financial instruments, including popular currency pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD), gold (XAU/USD), oil (Brent, WTI), and cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, LTC, and others). The core of the algorithm is a modernized version of the Hull Moving Average (HMA), which provides clearer signals compared to classic Moving Averages. The advisor reacts flexibly to short-term price fluctuations, using a gr
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Golden Bullet TrendBreakout ProP
John Muguimi Njue
Experts
GOLDEN BULLET TrendBreakout PRO-P Enhanced EA: Precision Breakout Mastery for FOREX and XAUUSD Unleash the full potential of GOLDEN BULLET TrendBreakout PRO-P Enhanced , a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) engineered to conquer the XAUUSD market with surgical precision. Tailored for elite traders, hedge funds, and institutional investors, this AI-powered EA combines advanced trend line breakout strategies with sophisticated timing mechanisms, liquidity sweep detection, and dynamic risk management
BTC Ultimate Direct
Felipe Massariol
Experts
BTC Ultimate Direct: Hard is trying alone. Better is trading with BTC Ultimate Direct. The Bitcoin market swallows beginners and the inexperienced — and rewards those who know what they’re doing. Becoming a professional trader and extracting opportunities from the market takes years of study, discipline, and experience. But with BTC Ultimate Direct , this process can be fully automated. Take the right step toward a better future. No matter your current stage: Ultimate Direct is perfect for both
SynthMind
William Da Silva Matos
5 (2)
Experts
SynthMind Expert Advisor MT5 SynthMind unifies image-based pattern recognition, institutional flow monitoring, and volatility filtering into a single Expert Advisor for automated trading on MetaTrader 5. SynthMind processes real‑time chart images and multi‑timeframe pattern recognition to spot market turning points before they happen.  It’s simply a revolution in algorithmic trading. Strategies Inside SynthMind TrendSync image analysis : detects candlestick formations, support/resistance cluster
Advanced Satoshimind AI Bitcoin MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (2)
Experts
Advanced SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT5 -  BTCUSD Precision Trading Powered by AI, Fibonacci, and Market Logic - Update 3August2025- Message me directly for Installation of Advanced Satoshimind AI Bitcoin MT5_EA after you buy. I will setup correctly to trade BTCUSD Pair.Also If you want all previous versions with this new one then let me know, I will share all MT5 previous versions. Introducing Advanced SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT5 — a next-generation Expert Advisor built to trade Bitcoin/
Skeleton BTC
Miguel Felipe Orozco Velandia
Experts
This automated trading robot for MT5 has been developed with a conservative and realistic approach, focusing on risk management and capital preservation. Its operational structure is designed to maintain controlled drawdown, making it suitable for traders seeking a disciplined and long-term strategy. It implements a selective scalping strategy on the BTCUSD pair, operating on the M1 timeframe. Unlike other systems that open frequent trades without filters, this bot acts only when specific condit
Viking Forex Conqueror mt5 eurusd MACD conv diver
Damiem Marchand De Campos
5 (2)
Experts
EXPERT for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - This Expert Advisor has been designed, developed and optimized especially for your own use. This is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for taking advantage of the best and biggest opportunities in the EURUSD symbol, in all phases of the trend, from start to finish, on the H1 timeframe and on the MT5 platform. Impressive accuracy, performance and consistency in backtests over the last 3 years. The EA works like a hunter, a sniper, analyzing the price movement, its stre
PeakFlow
Andre Cavalcante Tavares
Experts
EA PeakFlow AI Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor designed to maximize your profits based on the powerful High Low indicator. Developed with Artificial Intelligence algorithms and highly optimized parameters, this EA offers a precise and efficient approach to automated trading in the financial market. Key Features High Low Strategy: Leverage critical market levels for optimized entry and exit points. Dynamic Trailing Stop Loss: Protects profits while minimizing risks in real-time. Artificial In
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Saeed XAUUSD
Saeed Mastour S Alshahrani
Experts
Overview Saeed XAUUSD EA is a fully automated expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the WEEKLY timeframe using a high-probability breakout strategy powered by Average True Range (ATR) -based stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop logic. It offers dual position sizing options — either dynamic lot sizing per $1,000 of balance or a fixed lot mode — making it highly adaptable to both small and large accounts. Although  $1,000   is recommended to use the lot per balance, fixed lot
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.7 (229)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
TradeRanger MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! TradeRanger MT5 Advisor is your reliable assistant in the Forex market. It uses key market patterns, such as price retracements after sharp movements in any direction, to effectively generate profit. Launch the advisor on a single chart with the AUDCAD pair selected, and let it automatically handle other currency pairs. This is a fully automated trading system that requires no special skills from you. Simply install
Ozymandias EA
Jaime Furlan De Paula
Experts
Algotrading EA is based on trend logic and price formation using weighted linear averages LWMA. The calculation is influenced by the most recent prices, which hold greater weight in the average calculation. This average is calculated by taking each of the closing prices in a certain period of time and multiplying them by a predetermined weight coefficient. Once the position of the time periods is considered, they are summed and divided by the sum of the number of time periods. Signals It consis
Xauron
Roberto Liguoro
5 (1)
Experts
XAURON EA 1.0 – Smart Gold Breakout Expert Advisor XAURON is a Premium Gold Expert Advisor designed to capture explosive breakouts on XAU/USD using high-precision algorithms, dynamic protection and real-time adaptability to market conditions. Important Note About Live Signal XAURON EA does not include a live signal. This is a deliberate choice, based on the belief that evaluating an Expert Advisor should not rely solely on public accounts, but rather on personal and realistic testing. Trading
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (226)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen, the newest and a very powerful addition to the Quantum Family of Expert Advisors. My specialty? GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. I am here to prove that I am the most advanced Gold trading Expert Advisor ever created. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Myfx
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (15)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Myfxbook verified signal :   CHECK MY PROF
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (468)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details MyFxbook Verified signal : CHECK MY PROFIL
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (114)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.65 (23)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Post: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762740 My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/seller Burning Grid needs a " HEDGING " Account. No
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
5 (7)
Experts
8 copies left at 699 USD Next price 799 USD I am pleased to introduce the Expert Advisor I developed following numerous requests from users of my proprietary trading strategy and indicator, Divergence Bomber . Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link How it performs: Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -   link Test results: "Bomber M15 Channel" portfolio -  link --- Live Signal: "Bomber H1 Channel" – link Test results "Bomber H1 Channel" portfolio - link So, I created the Expert Advi
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
4.67 (15)
Experts
AlphaCore X The AlphaCore X EA is a cutting-edge trading system that masters the complexity of financial markets with a unique combination of AI-driven analyses and data-based algorithms. By integrating ChatGPT-o1 , the latest GPT-4.5 , advanced machine learning models, and a robust big data approach, AlphaCore X achieves a new level of precision, adaptability, and efficiency. This Expert Advisor impresses with its innovative strategy, seamless AI interaction, and comprehensive additional featu
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (5)
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. - REAL SIGNAL  Low Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - High Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Full installation instructions for EA AI Gold Sniper to work properly are updated at   comment #3 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.37 (82)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Lux Oro
Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
4.5 (4)
Experts
Lux Oro: Precision Gold Trading for the H1 Timeframe A few copies left at 469$ - Future price is 999$; Screenshot tutorials are in the comment section of the EA   [LINK] Lux Oro is your dedicated, powerful Expert Advisor (EA) engineered exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe . Unlike EAs that rely on overhyped AI or neural network fads, Lux Oro is built on a foundation of pure, disciplined technical analysis , offering a transparent and reliable strategy for serious traders.
AI DeepLayer Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
5 (5)
Experts
DeepLayer Dynamics Multisymbol Neural Scalper with Quad-Strategy Adaptive Architecture DeepLayer Dynamics represents a next-generation evolution in the Dynamics series — a cutting-edge Expert Advisor built on advanced algorithmic logic and a multi-symbol operational framework. It is designed to run simultaneously across the following 10 instruments : XAUUSD, GBPUSD, US500, USDJPY, EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, XAGUSD, AUDCHF The system combines high-precision scalping with real-time responsiv
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.71 (109)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.76 (63)
Experts
Let me introduce you to an Expert Advisor, built on the foundation of my manual trading system — Algo Pumping . I seriously upgraded this strat, loaded it with key tweaks, filters, and tech hacks, and now I’m dropping a trading bot that: Crushes the markets with the advanced Algo Pumping Swing Trading algorithm, Slaps Stop Loss orders to protect your account, Perfectly fits both "Prop Firm Trading" and "Personal Trading", Trades clean without martingale or crazy grid systems, Runs on the M15 tim
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.4 (40)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (2)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (30)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.58 (127)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
NeonScalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.64 (11)
Experts
NeonScalper EA - Safe & Reliable Gold Trading Robot Professional Automated Trading for XAUUSD (Gold) on M5 Timeframe NeonScalper EA is an expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 5-minute timeframe (M5). It employs a breakout-based scalping strategy with strict risk management, delivering consistent performance without relying on high-risk methods such as Martingale or Grid trading. Important : Use a low  spread account  for optimal performance. After  purchasing, contact the sel
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.9 (10)
Experts
Aria Connector EA (7 AIs + Voting System + Audit and Auto-Optimize system with Aria API on Render! ) Public channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea Many EAs on the market claim to use artificial intelligence or "neural networks" when in reality they only run traditional logic or connect with unreliable sources. Aria Connector EA was created with a clear and transparent purpose: to directly connect your MT5 platform with OpenAI’s AI — no middlemen, no shady scripts. From its fir
AI ZeroPoint Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
4.69 (13)
Experts
AI ZeroPoint Dynamics EA Cognitive Signal Architecture | Multi-Asset Precision Engine “Not an EA. Not a strategy. A living system of inference, adaptation, and execution.” BORN FROM THE ZERO POINT AI ZeroPoint Dynamics EA is not built — it is calibrated. Not coded — but architected to function as a real-time cognitive organism , responding to markets with a depth of reasoning that mirrors human decision-making — yet surpasses it in scale, consistency, and velocity. At the heart of ZeroPoint lie
Crude Oil Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (8)
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
GbpUsd Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.71 (134)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT5 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the   GBP/USD   currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to   identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD.  The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-E
Syna
William Brandon Autry
Experts
Introducing Syna-The Revolutionary Dual-Function AI Trading System I'm thrilled to unveil Syna, a groundbreaking leap forward in AI-powered trading technology. This release features unprecedented access to 392 AI models including 67 FREE integrated options, plus premium models like Grok 4, DeepSeek R1, OpenAI O3, Claude Opus 4, and Gemini 2.5 Pro-all combined with an intuitive interactive assistant interface featuring on-screen buttons for real-time market analysis and manual trading guidance .
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.93 (101)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (4)
Experts
AOT MT5 – Advanced Multi-Currency Trading Expert Advisor AOT MT5 is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to assist traders by utilizing advanced AI for market analysis across 16 currency pairs , including EURUSD, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD. This EA is suitable for prop firm challenges and personal trading accounts , combining analytical tools with risk management features to support your trading strategy. Live Account 1 | Live Account 2 | Official Channel Why Choose AOT MT5? AI-Powered Analysis : Leverages a
DS Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (27)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
4 (30)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
AI Neuro Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
4.71 (14)
Experts
AI Neuro Dynamics EA Adaptive Signal Architecture for XAU/USD | H1 AI Neuro Dynamics is more than just an Expert Advisor — it is a modular cognitive trading system built for precision and adaptability on the XAU/USD (Gold) pair. Designed for high-volatility environments, it fully complies with the performance and risk requirements of prop firm standards. Powered by a proprietary neuro-quantum decision architecture , the EA evaluates market structure in real time, dynamically adjusting its inter
Scalper Investor
Ihor Otkydach
4.86 (14)
Experts
3 copies left at $599 Next price $699 Hey traders, If you're looking for an EA that doesn't just fire off trades for the sake of activity, but actually follows a smart, battle-tested strategy — meet Scalper Investor EA. This is a multi-currency expert advisor already armed with a solid reversal strategy, and soon to be upgraded with a trend-following module. Ready to trade: The Reversal Strategy At launch, Scalper Investor EA comes fully loaded with a reversal system designed to catch pullbacks
Venom Us30 Scalp
Antoine Melhem
5 (7)
Experts
Venom US30 Scalp — Pure Precision for US30 Trading Venom US30 Scalp is a fully automated Expert Advisor built for US30 (Dow Jones Index) on the M30 timeframe . It runs on a proprietary mathematical engine — no indicators, no martingale, no grid — just clean, logic-based trading. SIGNAL : Click Here Next price in 24h: $399 and rising. Future pricing will reflect its true market value. Next price 480$ Core Features Trend-following strategy with multi-layer confirmations Default risk: 0.01 lot per
More from author
THOR Forex Hammer usdjpy mt5 ict power of three
Damiem Marchand De Campos
4 (7)
Experts
EXPERT for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - This Expert Advisor has been designed, developed and optimized especially for your own use. This is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for taking advantage of the best and biggest opportunities in the USDJPY symbol, in all phases of the trend, from start to finish, on the H1 timeframe and on the MT5 platform. Impressive accuracy, performance and consistency in backtests over the last 3 years. The EA works like a hunter, a sniper, analyzing the price movement, its stre
GOLD Forex Hammer XAUUSD ict power of three
Damiem Marchand De Campos
Experts
EXPERT for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - This Expert Advisor has been designed, developed and optimized especially for your own use. This is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for taking advantage of the best and biggest opportunities in the GOLD XAUUSD symbol, in all phases of the trend, from start to finish, on the H1 timeframe and on the MT5 platform. Impressive accuracy, performance and consistency in backtests over the last 3 years. The EA works like a hunter, a sniper, analyzing the price movement, its
Wind Rose Prop Firm mt5 eurusd keltner channel
Damiem Marchand De Campos
4 (4)
Experts
EXPERT for PROP FIRM - This Expert Advisor has been designed, developed and optimized especially for use in prop firm challenge. This is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for taking advantage of the best and biggest opportunities in the EURUSD symbol, in all phases of the trend, from start to finish, on the H1 timeframe and on the MT5 platform. Impressive accuracy, performance and consistency in backtests over the last 3 years. The EA works like a hunter, a sniper, analyzing the price movement, i
ORKA Forex High Energy eurjpy mt5 ict killzones
Damiem Marchand De Campos
5 (5)
Experts
EXPERT for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - This Expert Advisor has been designed, developed and optimized especially for your own use. This is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for taking advantage of the best and biggest opportunities in the EURJPY symbol, in all phases of the trend, from start to finish, on the H1 timeframe and on the MT5 platform. Impressive accuracy, performance and consistency in backtests over the last 3 years. The EA works like a hunter, a sniper, analyzing the price movement, its stre
AXEL Forex Ultra Security audjpy mt5 ict optimal
Damiem Marchand De Campos
5 (2)
Experts
EXPERT for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - This Expert Advisor has been designed, developed and optimized especially for your own use. This is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for taking advantage of the best and biggest opportunities in the AUDJPY symbol, in all phases of the trend, from start to finish, on the H1 timeframe and on the MT5 platform. Impressive accuracy, performance and consistency in backtests over the last 3 years. The EA works like a hunter, a sniper, analyzing the price movement, its stre
NOUX Forex Shield gbpjpy mt5 ict fgv
Damiem Marchand De Campos
5 (2)
Experts
EXPERT for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - This Expert Advisor has been designed, developed and optimized especially for your own use. This is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for taking advantage of the best and biggest opportunities in the GBPJPY symbol, in all phases of the trend, from start to finish, on the H1 timeframe and on the MT5 platform. Impressive accuracy, performance and consistency in backtests over the last 3 years. The EA works like a hunter, a sniper, analyzing the price movement, its stre
Spartan Forex Sword expert mt5 gbpusd
Damiem Marchand De Campos
5 (5)
Experts
EXPERT for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - This Expert Advisor has been designed, developed and optimized especially for your own use. This is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for taking advantage of the best and biggest opportunities in the GBPUSD symbol, in all phases of the trend, from start to finish, on the H1 timeframe and on the MT5 platform. Impressive accuracy, performance and consistency in backtests over the last 3 years. The EA works like a hunter, a sniper, analyzing the price movement, its stre
Trojan Forex Hero mt5 nzdusd candlestick patterns
Damiem Marchand De Campos
4 (4)
Experts
EXPERT for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - This Expert Advisor has been designed, developed and optimized especially for your own use. This is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for taking advantage of the best and biggest opportunities in the NZDUSD symbol, in all phases of the trend, from start to finish, on the H1 timeframe and on the MT5 platform. Impressive accuracy, performance and consistency in backtests over the last 3 years. The EA works like a hunter, a sniper, analyzing the price movement, its stre
ZYRO Forex Spear cadjpy ict ob order blocks
Damiem Marchand De Campos
5 (1)
Experts
EXPERT for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - This Expert Advisor has been designed, developed and optimized especially for your own use. This is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for taking advantage of the best and biggest opportunities in the CADJPY symbol, in all phases of the trend, from start to finish, on the H1 timeframe and on the MT5 platform. Impressive accuracy, performance and consistency in backtests over the last 3 years. The EA works like a hunter, a sniper, analyzing the price movement, its stre
Viking Forex Conqueror mt5 eurusd MACD conv diver
Damiem Marchand De Campos
5 (2)
Experts
EXPERT for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - This Expert Advisor has been designed, developed and optimized especially for your own use. This is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for taking advantage of the best and biggest opportunities in the EURUSD symbol, in all phases of the trend, from start to finish, on the H1 timeframe and on the MT5 platform. Impressive accuracy, performance and consistency in backtests over the last 3 years. The EA works like a hunter, a sniper, analyzing the price movement, its stre
Filter:
Gabriel Saletti Pinotti
338
Gabriel Saletti Pinotti 2025.06.26 18:31 
 

Damian is an excellent developer who provides fast and efficient support. He is always willing to help and answer all your questions. I have added his EAs to my portfolio and will be testing them on a live account over the coming months. So far, no issues at all. In backtests, the results are excellent with a relatively low drawdown.

Reply to review